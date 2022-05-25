May 25, 2022
An employee at Walgreens, 110 N Market St., asked police to trespass a homeless man who had been taking a bath using the store bathroom. Police spoke with the man and informed him that store ... (click for more)
(click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
An employee at Walgreens, 110 N Market St., asked police to trespass a homeless man who had been taking a bath using the store bathroom. Police spoke with the man and informed him that store employees requested that he not come back, and that he is being trespassed for the previously mentioned reason.
* * *
A man at an apartment on Mountain Creek Road told police he observed ... (click for more)
It’s important to ask the right questions.
If the question is whether Weston Wamp built a coalition consisting of more than solely “Vote Red till Dead” types, then he is guilty. This coalition had the advantage of having an additional small percentage of “Vote Blue no Matter Who” sorts as well as moderates. One should bear in mind that most Hamilton County voters are not registered ... (click for more)
Randy Boyd, the president of the University of Tennessee, told a group of educators on Monday. “We are going in the wrong direction very fast. I would like to take it as a challenge, and this is definitely the challenge of our time.” No, he wasn’t talking about Alabama’s dominance over Tennessee in football but a topic far more daunting – over half of the state’s graduating high ... (click for more)
Power pitching, and a two-homer day from fourth-year player Ashlyn Holland, sent Chattanooga State to the second round of the NJCAA tournament.
Chattanooga State's softball Tigers dispatched Southern Idaho on Tuesday 5-0. This result from Yuma was in large part thanks to another dominant start from right-handed flamethrower Sam Ryan (21-3), who went the distance and allowed ... (click for more)
My first thought about Tennessee and the SEC baseball tournament this week is the Vols shouldn’t give the event a second thought.
The top-ranked Vols (49-7) won the regular-season championship by a record six-game margin. They’ve conquered the conference. There’s little to be gained from repeating the feat. The upcoming NCAA tournament should be their sole focus.
Of ... (click for more)