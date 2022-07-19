TBI Releases Annual "Crime In Tennessee" Publication

A man and a woman had a disorder at the Gestamp factory, 4120 Jersey Pike. The man claimed the woman owed him $200 and wouldn't give it to him, so he took her cell phone. The woman said he only claimed she owed him money when she didn't want to give him a ride back and forth from work anymore. The woman got her cell phone and didn't want to press charges. The man went home for the ... (click for more)