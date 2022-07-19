 Tuesday, July 19, 2022 80.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

TBI Releases Annual "Crime In Tennessee" Publication

Tuesday, July 19, 2022
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its 2021 "Crime in Tennessee" publication on Tuesday, which details the volume and nature of crime, as reported by the state’s law enforcement agencies.
 
The report compiles data submitted to TBI through the Tennessee Incident-Based Reporting System. Among the report’s findings:
-  A total of 502,706 Group A (typically the most serious) offenses were reported in 2021, decreasing 1.38 percent from 2020;
-  132,253 Group A arrests were made in 2021, of which 7.65 percent were juveniles;
-  The crime rate per 100,000 for Group A offenses was 7,207; and
-  There was a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021, an increase of 3.03 percent from 2020.
 
“The TIBRS program continues to serve as a model for the nation and remains successful because of the continued cooperation by Tennessee’s law enforcement community,” said TBI Director David Rausch.
“TBI remains committed to this effort and will continue to provide the training and technical assistance necessary to collect the most accurate and comprehensive crime statistics for Tennessee and its citizens.”
 
The full report is now available on TBI’s website.

Photographer Walter Cline Had Chalet-Style Bungalow With Amazing View Atop Cameron Hill

Police Blotter: Man Takes Woman's Cell Phone Because She Owes Him Money; Woman's Purse Stolen Overnight From Unlocked Vehicle

A man and a woman had a disorder at the Gestamp factory, 4120 Jersey Pike. The man claimed the woman owed him $200 and wouldn't give it to him, so he took her cell phone. The woman said he only claimed she owed him money when she didn't want to give him a ride back and forth from work anymore. The woman got her cell phone and didn't want to press charges. The man went home for the ... (click for more)

Photographer Walter Cline Had Chalet-Style Bungalow With Amazing View Atop Cameron Hill

Photographer Walter Matson Cline, who built up a lucrative postcard and photography business based in Chattanooga, had a chalet-style bungalow with extraordinary views high atop Cameron Hill. The Cline house was the last one going south on Prospect Street (Boynton Terrace) just past the two homes where the Crumbliss brothers long lived. Walter Cline was born in Ohio to Isaac ... (click for more)

Opinion

Keep The Dean Of County Clerks

Normally an elected official stays out of other candidates' races, especially when their name is also on the ballot. However, this election cycle, we, the undersigned Constitutional Officers of Hamilton County, wish to unite in support of one of our own. Bill Knowles is mentor to most of us, a mainstay at the Courthouse, a leader of innovation in County Clerks' offices statewide, ... (click for more)

Faculty Members Were Factor In Decision To End UTC Baseball

I was on the inaugural University of Chattanooga Baseball team in 1967-68 (starting right fielder and clean-up hitter). As the record shows and many have written, we were good. Thank you to Mr. Summers for his continued interest in a UTC Baseball program. Several reasons for the termination of the program are contributing factors, but one to my knowledge has not been mentioned ... (click for more)

Sports

Terrell Owens To Speak At SoCon Football Media Day Luncheon

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens will be the featured guest at the 2022 Southern Conference Football Media Day luncheon. The event will take place July 28 at the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville, North Carolina. Owens, who played in the SoCon at Chattanooga from 1992-95 and went on to become one of the most prolific wide receivers in NFL history, will participate in ... (click for more)

UTC Volleyball Earns Academic Award

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga indoor and beach volleyball programs earned the United States Marine Corps (USMC) / American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award following the 2021-22 academic year, the organization announced earlier this Monday afternoon. The indoor program earns the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for the 10th straight year, ... (click for more)


