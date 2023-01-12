Winds Bring Some Road Issues

The Thursday storm caused a number of road issues in Chattanooga.
City officials said at 1:29 p.m. the following locations are closed or have limited access:
Lt. Governor Burt Jones and the Senate Committee on Assignments on Thursday announced new standing committee chairs for the first session of the 157th Georgia General Assembly.
“I want to ... more
The Thursday storm caused a number of road issues in Chattanooga.
City officials said at 1:29 p.m. the following locations are closed or have limited access:
Main Street between Market ... more
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more