Latest Headlines

Hamilton County Schools Rolls Out New Staffing Model And Budgeting Plan To Meet Student And School Needs

  • Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Hamilton County Schools is rolling out a new model for the staffing and funding of its schools that officials said "will give principals the autonomy, flexibility, and resources to better meet the individual needs of students throughout the district."

The new student-based budgeting plan includes a proposed addition of $25 million in funding that would be allocated directly to schools for student-facing staff. It also gives principals a greater voice in determining type and level of specialized support positions at their schools.

According to HCS Superintendent Dr.
Justin Robertson, the changes are in response to several factors, including stakeholder concerns about the needs of students raised during development of the district’s new strategic plan and the diminishing teacher pipeline available to school districts. Robertson says now is the time to reimagine how student supports are allocated and provided.

“We repeatedly heard several needs as we talked with various groups across the district,” Dr. Robertson said. “We were told students need more wellness supports, and that teachers and schools need more support and flexibility for addressing student behavior. We know there are students with significant needs in every school, and we believe principals need more autonomy, flexibility, and resources to respond to those student needs.”

Officials said, "The biggest change associated with this week’s announcement is a new staffing model for schools that will give principals the ability to tailor their staffs to meet the student needs in their schools. Much like the state’s new TISA school funding plan that allocates funding based on student needs, the HCS student-based budgeting system will be used to determine resources for school staffing."

Each school will receive base staffing for its core operations, including academic press and personalization, and a supplemental allocation to use for student-facing positions. Funding for the supplemental allocations will come from reimagining base staffing and an additional investment of $25 million. Those dollars will come from throughout the district’s budget and new state dollars from the TISA funding plan.

Outside of base staffing allocations, supplemental allocations for each school will be determined using a formula to provide an amount per student in each of six categories:

- Enrollment
- Economically Disadvantaged
- Non-Proficient (Spring 2022)
- Concentrated Poverty
- Exceptional Education*
- English Learner*

* Additional centralized funds are available to support the individual needs of our exceptional education students and English learners. These allocations are on top of any additional centralized support.

Supplemental allocations allow for dollars to follow the needs of each student regardless of where they are enrolled. By using their supplemental allocations to fund specific positions needed at their schools, Robertson says principals will be able to address student needs more effectively.

“Every school has different students and different needs,” Dr. Robertson said. “We have heard and recognize that personalization is essential for high-quality learning for all students, and we know that student well-being is foundational to student success. We value the leadership of our principals, and with the investment we are making, the new staffing model will increase their guided autonomy, flexibility, and ownership of their school programs. At the end of the day, we believe these changes will better serve our students and our community.”

Principals received their first look at the new staffing model earlier this month, and they will spend the next 30 days working with their community superintendents to build their staffing plans for the 2023-24 school year. By March 1, staffing decisions will be finalized and job postings for the next school year will begin.

Latest Headlines
Only 20 Motel Rooms Now Being Provided To Former Budgetel Residents
  • Breaking News
  • 1/17/2023
Council Moving Toward STVR Vote, But Anderson Says Enforcement Far From Ready
Council Moving Toward STVR Vote, But Anderson Says Enforcement Far From Ready
  • Breaking News
  • 1/17/2023
Hamilton County Schools Rolls Out New Staffing Model And Budgeting Plan To Meet Student And School Needs
  • Breaking News
  • 1/17/2023
Police Blotter: Thieves Say They Will Return Tomorrow To Steal Again; Woman Doesn’t Know About Stolen Motorcycle Her Boyfriend Has
  • Breaking News
  • 1/17/2023
State Rep. Dan Howell Elected To Serve As Chairman Of The Fiscal Review Committee
State Rep. Dan Howell Elected To Serve As Chairman Of The Fiscal Review Committee
  • Breaking News
  • 1/17/2023
Man Charged With Assaulting Woman He Offers Food And Lodging To Get Out Of The Cold
Man Charged With Assaulting Woman He Offers Food And Lodging To Get Out Of The Cold
  • Breaking News
  • 1/17/2023
Breaking News
Only 20 Motel Rooms Now Being Provided To Former Budgetel Residents
  • 1/17/2023

City Council members were told Tuesday that just 20 families who were displaced when the Budgetel was shut down in East Ridge are still in paid hotel rooms. That is down from 106 rooms around ... more

Council Moving Toward STVR Vote, But Anderson Says Enforcement Far From Ready
Council Moving Toward STVR Vote, But Anderson Says Enforcement Far From Ready
  • 1/17/2023

City Council members are moving toward a vote on an amended Short Term Vacation Rental ordinance, but Chris Anderson of the mayor's office said city enforcement won't be ready by the time the ... more

Police Blotter: Thieves Say They Will Return Tomorrow To Steal Again; Woman Doesn’t Know About Stolen Motorcycle Her Boyfriend Has
  • 1/17/2023

Police responded to a shoplifting at 480 Greenway View Dr. via a phone call. An employee said four suspects were in the store and had a verbal dispute with one another. She didn’t have an exact ... more

Breaking News
State Rep. Dan Howell Elected To Serve As Chairman Of The Fiscal Review Committee
State Rep. Dan Howell Elected To Serve As Chairman Of The Fiscal Review Committee
  • 1/17/2023
Man Charged With Assaulting Woman He Offers Food And Lodging To Get Out Of The Cold
Man Charged With Assaulting Woman He Offers Food And Lodging To Get Out Of The Cold
  • 1/17/2023
Dalton Police Charge 2nd Person In March, 2022 Homicide Of Kenneth Townsend, 62
  • 1/17/2023
Widening Of I-24 Around Moccasin Bend To Start Next Year; Project Faces "Unique Design Challenges"
Widening Of I-24 Around Moccasin Bend To Start Next Year; Project Faces "Unique Design Challenges"
  • 1/17/2023
3 Options Given For Improvements To Broad Street
  • 1/17/2023
Opinion
MLK: The Radical Dreamer And Fiery Prophet
MLK: The Radical Dreamer And Fiery Prophet
  • 1/16/2023
This Is What A Pro-Life Feminist Looks Like - And Response (3)
  • 1/15/2023
Double Standards - Is It Fair?
  • 1/17/2023
Biden’s Open Border Is Not Compassionate or Humane
  • 1/17/2023
The Week That Was - And Response
  • 1/15/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Talented Lady Vols "Keep It Interesting"
Dan Fleser: Talented Lady Vols "Keep It Interesting"
  • 1/16/2023
Lady Vols Win Streak Goes To 7 After Defeat Of Georgia
  • 1/15/2023
Randy Smith: Celebration At The Waffle House: Why Not
Randy Smith: Celebration At The Waffle House: Why Not
  • 1/16/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 1/31/2023
PHOTOS: Along The Sidelines At Lady Vols/Georgia
  • 1/17/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Pete Cooper Humbled To Receive Kiwanis Distinguished Service Award
John Shearer: Pete Cooper Humbled To Receive Kiwanis Distinguished Service Award
  • 1/17/2023
Abiding In The Moment Is New Exhibit At Townsend Atelier
Abiding In The Moment Is New Exhibit At Townsend Atelier
  • 1/17/2023
Jerry Summers: Humor From The Past
Jerry Summers: Humor From The Past
  • 1/16/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 1/17/2023
State President Of Democratic Women To Address Local Chapter Jan. 26
State President Of Democratic Women To Address Local Chapter Jan. 26
  • 1/16/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Bach Choir And Orchestra Has Season Opener Concert Sunday
Chattanooga Bach Choir And Orchestra Has Season Opener Concert Sunday
  • 1/17/2023
Barnett & Company Masterworks Concert Is Tchaikovsky Symphony 5 Jan. 19
  • 1/13/2023
Best Of Grizzard: Education
Best Of Grizzard: Education
  • 1/17/2023
Best Of Grizzard: Jaycees
Best Of Grizzard: Jaycees
  • 1/13/2023
Lookout Wild Film Festival Gets Underway With Topics Ranging From Bats And Longhorn Sheep To Rural India Skatepark
  • 1/13/2023
Opinion
MLK: The Radical Dreamer And Fiery Prophet
MLK: The Radical Dreamer And Fiery Prophet
  • 1/16/2023
This Is What A Pro-Life Feminist Looks Like - And Response (3)
  • 1/15/2023
Double Standards - Is It Fair?
  • 1/17/2023
Dining
7 Brew Brings First Drive-Thru Coffee Location To Hixson
  • 1/7/2023
George's Hamburgers Were The Best
George's Hamburgers Were The Best
  • 1/6/2023
Fountainhead Taproom Adds Restaurant
Fountainhead Taproom Adds Restaurant
  • 1/5/2023
Business
Dwight Richardson Recognized As Robert W. Varnell Jr. Leadership Award Winner
Dwight Richardson Recognized As Robert W. Varnell Jr. Leadership Award Winner
  • 1/17/2023
Roger Pickett Selected As M.C. Headrick Free Enterprise Award Winner
Roger Pickett Selected As M.C. Headrick Free Enterprise Award Winner
  • 1/17/2023
Commissioner Jeff Eversole To Host Town Hall On Jan. 26
  • 1/17/2023
Real Estate
City Expected To Remove Clause That Says Duplexes Lose R-2 Status If Power Is Off 100 Days
  • 1/17/2023
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Announces Groundbreaking For 1st-Ever United Way Home
  • 1/17/2023
Lookout Home With Almost 9 Acres, Over 6,300 Square Feet Sells For $3,680,000
Lookout Home With Almost 9 Acres, Over 6,300 Square Feet Sells For $3,680,000
  • 1/14/2023
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
New UTC Program Designed To IGNITE Workplace Skills
New UTC Program Designed To IGNITE Workplace Skills
  • 1/17/2023
Author Anthony Ray Hinton Spoke To Mccallie Students Ahead Of MLK Day
Author Anthony Ray Hinton Spoke To Mccallie Students Ahead Of MLK Day
  • 1/16/2023
Baylor Entry Wins NASA's TechRise Student Challenge
  • 1/16/2023
Living Well
Erlanger Foundation Board Announces 3 New Members
  • 1/17/2023
East Ridge Residence Announces Logan Manning As Community Relations Director
East Ridge Residence Announces Logan Manning As Community Relations Director
  • 1/17/2023
Morning Pointe Foundation Webinar To Address Aging And Dementia
Morning Pointe Foundation Webinar To Address Aging And Dementia
  • 1/16/2023
Memories
Soddy, Daisy & Montlake Historical Association Hosts Annual History Fair Jan. 21
Soddy, Daisy & Montlake Historical Association Hosts Annual History Fair Jan. 21
  • 1/17/2023
We Learned A Lot From Miss Raye Spinks At The Colville Street School
  • 1/13/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Bobby Wood
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Bobby Wood
  • 1/12/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Otis
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Otis
  • 1/17/2023
TFWC Concludes First 2023 Meeting In Dyersburg
  • 1/13/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Idaho
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Idaho
  • 1/13/2023
Travel
Serengeti 3D Comes To IMAX Friday
  • 1/10/2023
Springtime In Yosemite – A Wonderful Time To Discover The Park
  • 1/3/2023
John Shearer: A Basketball Travel Trip
  • 12/23/2022
Church
Support Group "Forward" For Those Who Have Lost A Spouse Begins Feb. 11
  • 1/17/2023
Bob Tamasy: Truly, Truly, I Say To You - The Bible Is True
Bob Tamasy: Truly, Truly, I Say To You - The Bible Is True
  • 1/16/2023
Former Chattanoogan Robin Hood's New Book Is On Diocese Of Nashville
Former Chattanoogan Robin Hood's New Book Is On Diocese Of Nashville
  • 1/12/2023
Obituaries
Albert Leon Beaman, Jr.
Albert Leon Beaman, Jr.
  • 1/17/2023
Patricia McCollister Niswonger
  • 1/17/2023
Margaret “Peg” Lindsay Bookout
Margaret “Peg” Lindsay Bookout
  • 1/17/2023
Area Obituaries
Elkins, Clifford Ronald (Decatur)
  • 1/17/2023
Stanley, Richard Bryann (Jasper)
Stanley, Richard Bryann (Jasper)
  • 1/17/2023
Layne, Bessie L. (Jasper)
Layne, Bessie L. (Jasper)
  • 1/17/2023