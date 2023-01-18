Latest Headlines

TSA Officers Set New Firearm Detection Records At Tennessee Security Checkpoints In 2022

  • Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Tennessee airports discovered a total of 366 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage in 2022, an increase of nearly 30 percent over the 2021 statewide total.

Nashville International Airport (BNA) led the state with 213 guns found, the fourth highest total nationwide.  In addition, every airport in the state posted all-time highs for TSA checkpoint firearm detections last year.

Here is a breakdown of TSA firearm discoveries for the past five years at Tennessee airports:

Airport code

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Nashville International Airport (BNA)

86

97

94

163

213

Memphis International Airport (MEM)

47

46

48

67

83

McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS)

16

26

7

21

32

Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA)

9

9

11

24

30

Tri-Cities Regional Airport (TRI)

4

3

2

8

8

Tennessee total:

162

181

162

283

366

National total:

4,239

4,432

3,257

5,972

6,542

In 2022, TSA screened approximately 761 million passengers and crew at airports nationwide. That figure represents a nearly 30 percent increase over the approximately 585 million screened in 2021.

Statewide in 2022, TSA screened approximately 13.77 million departing travelers at Tennessee airports, almost 29 percent more than the 2021 total.

Nationwide, a firearm was detected for every 116,294 passengers screened. In Tennessee, the rate was more than triple the national rate—with one firearm discovered for every 37,646 passengers screened.

When a TSA officers sees the image of a firearm on the X-ray screen, TSA immediately notifies the local airport law enforcement agency, which responds to the security checkpoint. A law enforcement officer removes the firearm from the X-ray tunnel and makes contact with the traveler. What happens to the firearm and the traveler is up to the discretion of the airport law enforcement agency.

In addition to potential criminal citations, travelers face civil penalties for bringing firearms to the security checkpoint and TSA evaluates each firearm incident on a case-by-case basis. Among the factors TSA considers when determining the civil penalty amount includes whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition. The civil penalty can go up to a maximum of near $15,000 per violation. Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage.

Individuals who violate rules regarding traveling with firearms will also have Trusted Traveler status and TSA PreCheck expedited screening benefits revoked for a period of time. The duration of the disqualification will depend upon the seriousness of the offense and if there is a repeated history of violations.

Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage.

At the airport during the check-in process, a passenger needs to go to the airline ticket counter to declare the firearm, ammunition and any firearm parts. Prior to traveling, passengers are encouraged to check gun laws and regulations at their destination to ensure they are in compliance with local and state laws. TSA also recommends travelers check with their airline prior to their flight to ensure they comply with any airline-specific requirements.

TSA has additional traveler information specifically related to the transportation of firearms and ammunition. A full summary of TSA’s civil penalties for prohibited items is also available.

Travelers can use the “Can I Bring?” feature on the TSA website or on the TSA mobile app, myTSA. Travelers can also Tweet or Message “@AskTSA” if they have a travel question or are unsure if an item is allowed through security in a carry-on bag. Just snap a picture or send a question and get real-time assistance weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

