Top Guards Will Be On Display When Lee Women Face Off With West Alabama

Two of the top players in the Gulf South Conference will be on display on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. inside Paul Dana Walker Arena when the Lee University Lady Flames host the University of West Alabama Lady Tigers.Lee All-American guard Haley Schubert averages 18.9 points per games and is the GSC’s leading point getter. West Alabama’s versatile Bria Dent is No. 2 in scoring (18.2) and is also No.2 in the conference in rebounding (11.2 per game). Dent makes nearly 50% of her field goal attempts (151-of-303 attempts).Mallory Hampton, who is Lee’s other half of the excellent backcourt combination, also averages 11.4 ppg, but is No.2 in the GSC in assists with 87 (4.6 per game) and Schubert is third with 72 (3.8 per game).West Alabama has two other players scoring in double figures, Maryanne Logsdon (11 ppg) and Zoe Watts (10.8 ppg). Jada Williams follows at 9.7 ppg.While both teams have top scorers, defense could be a key. In the first meeting on Dec. 4, the Lady Flames claimed a hard-earned 66-57 win. Overall, Lee allows 59.16 points per game and West Alabama 58.09. The Lady Tigers have allowed 70 points or more only twice this season. They have lost seven straight games, but most have been close defeats, including a five-point loss to Union, nine-point defeat at West Florida and seven-point setback at Valdosta State.“In this league you cannot afford to have any let downs in focus or preparation for each opponent, especially if you are at home,” pointed out Lee coach Marty Rowe. “The GSC is full of teams very capable of beating anyone, so our focus this week will continue to be on getting better each day.”Alabama Huntsville follows West Alabama into Walker Arena on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Chargers defeated West Alabama last weekend and are led by center Haley Nichols who averages 11.8 ppg and 7.3 rebounds. Bellah Machen was named the GSC Freshman of the Week after tallying 17 points against Montevallo last Wednesday and coming back with 15 more in the victory over West Alabama.“Both these teams are well coached and fighting for playoff position,” added Coach Rowe. “We knew coming into this week that we needed to expect both of them to compete at a high level. But this time of year, that is what you expect and look forward to with each games’ increased importance.”The Lady Flames are 14-1 in GSC play and 16-3 overall. They have won 13 out of their last 14 games. Valdosta State is 14-2, but both of their defeats have been to Lee. West Florida is 13-3 and Union 12-3.Thursday will be the annual Mayfield Dairy Day. Free Mayfield ice cream sandwiches will be given away to those in attendance. Also, it will be Greek Night and free popcorn will be given to all Greek Club members at Lee.On Saturday, it will be Cleveland Youth Basketball League (CYBL) Day. There will be free admission and free popcorn for all CYBL players, cheerleaders and coaches. Players and cheerleaders are encouraged to wear uniforms.