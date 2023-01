A crew from Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department had to extricate the driver of a vehicle after a wreck near the Ooltewah exit of I-75 on Monday.

It happened at the intersection of Lee Highway and Artesian Circle near the Starbucks.

Steve Ray, who operates a Midnite Oil station nearby, said, "This intersection has been problematic since the Starbucks opened as people try to turn east on Lee Highway from Artesian Circle."