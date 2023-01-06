Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Is Mad At Her Intoxicated Husband; Woman Locked In Storage King After Hours

  • Friday, January 6, 2023

A woman on Carson Avenue called police because she was mad at her intoxicated husband. She said there was a miscommunication about him making her daughter wait to pay her part of the phone bill. She wanted the daughter to wait and not be paid through Cash App. Her husband said he has the money and that he was trying to give the daughter responsibility. The wife said she wanted her husband to leave the house. The officer tried to tell the woman the husband could not be made to leave since it was his residence as well. The woman became upset and said she no longer needed police. The officer stayed to further de-escalate the situation and the husband left in a cab.

* * *

An officer responded to a burglar alarm at Performing Arts, 5618 Old Mission Road. The back storm door had been pried open and the door kicked. After searching the business's interior, the officer contacted the responsible person. When he arrived, he showed the officer security footage of the incident. The video showed two men approach the rear of the building at 3:52 a.m. and begin to pry the storm door. Once the storm door was open, one man kicked open the back door, which triggered the alarm. When the alarm went off, they both took off running, without entering the business, toward a white SUV parked behind Aaron's. The SUV then left the area. The officer found two security cameras behind Aaron's that may have caught the SUV on the footage. The man said his wife owned the building and it would cost around $1,000 to repair the damage to the door.

* * *

A man at Travelodge at 2361 Shallowford Village Dr. told police a woman at the front desk had called their room and asked for $700 for four nights and that his cousin had rented the room. Police then spoke to the employee who said that two of the men were calm and wanted to check out and get their money back and she was okay with it after she checked on the room. A third man, the one who had called police, was being aggressive so that’s why she called police. Before police arrived, the employee and one of the men had come to an agreement and waited on police. Police went with the employee to check the room, which was fine. Police then had the other men get their belongings. One of the men and police then talked to the employee who gave him $586 back and the man and his cousins left.

* * *

A woman told police she parked her Jeep on Pineville Road at about 9 p.m. and the next morning she noticed the soft top of her Jeep had been cut. She said nothing had been taken.

* * *

The manager of Murphy Fuels at 6398 Lee Hwy. told police she was inventorying the cash drawer and found what appeared to be a paper $20 bill. Police took the bill and located writing on the front that said Copy Money. The manager was unable to find when or who gave them the paper money. Police turned in the paper to the property division.

* * *

A man was driving on Ruth Street and the top of his semi caught a low hanging EPB wire. There were no signs prohibiting him from taking these roads. He was in the area for a delivery.

* * *

A woman on Barbara Lane told police she noticed a pickup truck driving up and down the street and it was about the same time she saw police responding to a burglar alarm at one of the neighbor's houses. Then about 45 minutes later she heard a loud banging sound coming from a door that leads into her house and is in a dark corner of her carport. She's not sure if the person was trying to break in the house or not. She then saw a white male with a gray beard. He got in the same truck that she saw earlier and it was parked on the side of the street. She has a photo of the truck, a white with gray trim Ford FX4, a little beat up with a toolbox in the bed.

* * *

A man on Tall Pine Lane told police his firearm was stolen from his vehicle about two weeks ago. The pistol was recovered earlier that day.

* * *

Officers received a call about an abandoned auto on Spears Avenue and Cherokee Boulevard with the windows down and no license plate. Upon arrival, officers confirmed the vehicle was not stolen through NCIC. The vehicle was parked legally in a spot, however, it had no tag. There was a note on the vehicle with a phone number stating they would be back "tomorrow". Officers attempted to contact the owner via the phone number on the note, to no avail. The vehicle was BOLOed across all channels as a possible hit and run suspect vehicle due to the heavy damage, however, it did not match the description of any suspect vehicles.

* * *

Police were dispatched to Storage King at 5027 Hixson Pike to assist a citizen who was locked in after hours. Police spoke to a woman who said she was accessing unit 2104 and that it belonged to her mother. She was let out of the facility and asked for identification should further investigation be needed. She complied without incident.

