The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a fire at a homeless encampment downtown on Friday.

It happened at 7:22 a.m. at 740 East 12th St.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. Two tents were destroyed and another two tents were damaged.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Quint 1, Ladder 1, Squad 1, Engine 5 and Battalion Green Shift responded.