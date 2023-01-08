Police Blotter: Man Suspects His Step-Father Was Poisoned; Pistol Taken From Woman's Unlocked Vehicle

A local man told police he believes that his mother killed his step-father. He has a gut feeling about this, he told police. He said prior to the step-father passing, his mother would not let him speak with the step-father. He thinks his mother only did it for the money she would get when he passed away. He still does not talk to his mother because of the situation. He said he believes his step-father did not have any issues and that his mother might have poisoned him so he would die.



A woman told police that while she was in the parking area of the City Greenway Apartments, 1720 Urban Trail, she found two passports, a vehicle owner’s manual and a small zip bag in the lane of travel. When checking the items, police discovered the passports belonged to a couple. Police were not able to locate a vehicle registered to the couple listed on the passports and the office was closed. When checking records, police found no U.S. identification or registration for the two. All items were then taken to the Chattanooga Police Property Room for safe keeping until the owners could be located.

An anonymous caller told police a silver PT Cruiser with a Tennessee tag was "abandoned" on the Chateau Royale Apartments lot at 25 S. Germantown Road. The vehicle did not return as stolen nor did police locate a CPD sworn BOLO for the vehicle. Law enforcement can do nothing in regards to the vehicle as it is parked on a private lot. A report was made as documentation of the call for service in regards to the vehicle.

A man on Weir Way told police he left his home to get away from "them." He was unable to tell police who "them" was because he never "catched" the people that mess with him. The man set up his phone on "record" in his room while he left. He locked himself out and realized the phone stopped recording. He believes someone walked into his room and stopped the recording to mess with him. The people he talks about keep following him and he does not know what to do. Police attempted to get video footage from management, but were unable to do so. The man said he would just check out and let it be.

Police were called about an abandoned red Mitsubishi Mirage on the shoulder of the Exit 181A off ramp. TDOT notified Dispatch that their cameras captured footage of the vehicle appearing to be broken into by a red pickup truck. The truck left the scene prior to police arrival. Police observed a broken front passenger window. The vehicle was unsecured. Police found the vehicle owner to be a woman. Dispatch was unable to make contact with her through a phone call. Officers attempted to reach the woman at her registered address, but were unsuccessful. Due to this, the vehicle was towed by United Wrecker to prevent further crime.

Police were called to a residence on E. 48th Street. They spoke to a woman who was very difficult to communicate with because she had difficulty speaking due to possible medical issues. Police attempted to get the woman to write and read questions they had for her, but she was unable to do so. The woman was pointing to the sides of her residence, as if to signal that she was having some sort of issues with her neighbor, possibly a noise complaint. Police spoke very slowly to the woman, asking if the neighbor's noise was the issue, and it appeared that she was able to indicate that was the problem. Police attempted to make contact with her neighbors, but were unable to do so. Police did not hear any excessive noise going on in the area of the woman's residence. Additionally, nothing was located in the area of the woman's residence to indicate any criminal activity was taking place.

A woman on Loftis Street told police she believed someone may have broken into her house. When police spoke with her further, she then said she never actually heard or saw anyone in or around the house, but she heard her dogs barking, so she just assumed someone was outside. She also said that her back door was slightly open when she went to check it out. She said her door does not easily latch and that it gets left open on accident sometimes and she is not sure if she properly secured it the last time she used it. There was no evidence of forced entry or tampering with the door or any of the woman's items. Police searched the area, but did not locate anything.

Police were called from an anonymous person at a residence on Wilcox Boulevard. Officers were notified that the anonymous caller was saying he was locked in his residence. Police attempted to make contact with the caller. They requested the caller to come to the door, but the caller did not comply. Police attempted to speak with the caller, but could barely hear anything said due to their location in the residence. Police heard no signs of distress and asked the caller if medical attention was needed. The caller informed police that no medical attention was needed and that they were just locked inside. Dispatch attempted to make contact with the caller, but were unsuccessful. The caller was uncooperative during this interaction. Officers spoke with a supervisor and were informed that forced entry is not needed.

A woman called police from her car on Commons Boulevard and said her stolen credit card was used at Kankus on E. 23rd St. between 10:48 a.m. and 11:04 a.m. She said she did not know the amount spent at Kankus, as charges are pending. She said three different charges for GotIT.com equaling roughly $1,400 were also applied to her stolen card during the same time frame.

A woman on Gillespie Road told police she had last seen her Taurus pistol in her vehicle sometime last week. She believes she left her vehicle unlocked and someone took it out of her vehicle. She has no specific time of occurrence or suspect information. The firearm was entered into NCIC as stolen.