Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Her Sister Stole Her Speaker And Amps; Man Upset When He Doesn’t Get Change At Gas Station

  • Wednesday, October 11, 2023

A woman on Gale Lane told police she is confident that her sister stole her speaker and amps from her residence, but she didn’t physically see her take them. The woman said her sister was recently at her house and possibly took the items. She reached out to her sister asking for her property back, but she didn't respond. The woman also said another woman stole her air mattress from the residence. She said she allows the other woman to store her belongings there. She also didn’t see the other woman take the air mattress.

* * *

A man said a woman volunteered for his non-profit organization and had stolen money from the organization. He said she had a voided check with his organization's banking information for people wanting to donate money. She initially used this information online to make a purchase or payment on a credit card for $939.07. The transaction was posted to the man’s account in August. The second transaction was a credit card payment at Home Depot at 1944 Northpoint for $218.64. The officer attempted to get suspect information other than her name on the business card. The officer ran her phone number through Clear but was unable to get any information associated with the phone number. The officer also ran her name through Clear and couldn't get further information.

* * *

A man on Standifer Gap Road told police his vehicle, a Kia Forte, had been broken into and the suspect attempted to steal it, which damaged the ignition.

* * *

A woman on 4th Avenue called police and said a man had been making her uncomfortable the day before. She said she has had an ongoing issue with this man who used to live by her. Over the years he would honk his horn at her when she was out walking to the store or go into stores she was in. She said he is known to pick up ladies. She wanted police aware of the man’s behavior.

* * *

The owner of All Star Sports Cards at 7550 E. Brainerd Road told police he had received a package from FedEx which was opened and resealed. Upon seeing the package, police opened it, as requested by the owner, and saw one of the Panini Flawless card boxes had been removed, valued at $7,500. After dusting the other card box for fingerprints, none were found. No damage was found on the other Panini Flawless card box. No suspect(s) are able to be identified at this time.

* * *

Police responded to Carl White Place on an anonymous report of an improperly parked vehicle. On arrival, police found a blue Mercedes 300D parked in the street at a residence. An officer spoke with the homeowner through the Ring camera and learned that this street parking spot is allotted to the residents of that address and the spot behind it belongs to another address. The anonymous caller complained that the vehicle blocks service trucks and general access to the area. The vehicle is, however, legally parked and in a spot designated for that proper residence.

* * *

A man on N. Orchard Knob Avenue told police a bag was taken from his vehicle containing some clothing, a PS4, and his Taurus 38 special revolver. The man didn’t know when this happened as the bag stayed in his vehicle all the time. The gun was entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

After receiving an anonymous report of a white female acting strangely in the parking lot behind Firestone at 1915 Northpoint Blvd., an officer spoke with her. She was homeless and was sitting in the grassy area behind Firestone, violating no laws or ordinances. No warrants for her were found.

* * *

A man on Anderson Avenue told police he wanted a man and woman to leave his house. He felt like they were taking over his home. The man said he tries to help folks out when they need it. The man and woman left without incident.

* * *

A man at 5813 Lee Hwy. told police he sat his bag in a store at the location and, when he went to retrieve it, the bag was gone. The man said his eyeglasses were in the bag and they cost $500.

* * *

An officer was driving on Latimore Street and smelled a strong odor of marijuana outside. The officer saw a man in his vehicle and asked if he was smoking marijuana. The man said he wasn’t smoking but the officer could smell marijuana coming from within his vehicle. With the man’s consent the officer searched his vehicle and didn’t find any marijuana.

* * *

A man at Murphy USA at 5716 Highway 153 was in a dispute with an employee over receiving change for his gas. He was owed $17.31 because he had not used all of his prepaid amount. The attendant that he was disputing with had just arrived for her shift. The other employee that was aware of the situation stormed off after the second employee arrived. The manager arrived on scene and took control of the situation.

