Some Chattanoogans Still Desperately Trying To Get Out Of War-Torn Israel

Some Chattanoogans are still desperately trying to find a way out of war-torn Israel.

Leaders of Covenant Presbyterian Church in East Brainerd were urging prayer for some of its members still trapped inside the devastated country.

Frank May, who operates rental units in Wauhatchie and elsewhere, said his mother, Peg May, and another Covenant Presbyterian member, Bev Mealor, along with three others in the group, are still seeking a way out.

He said they earlier had reservations on a flight out of Tel Aviv, but it was canceled.

There was discussion of taking a bus to an adjoining country, Jordan. But he said there are many Palestinians in Jordan so that was risky. Also, he said Israel now has all of its borders clamped down tightly.

Mr. May said the good news is that members of the stranded group have secured seats on a plane to New York City on Wednesday. He said it is believed it has a better chance to fly since it is an Israeli airline and is accustomed to flying under harrowing conditions.

Mr. May said the Covenant Presbyterian group certainly didn't get the tour they signed up for. But he said his mother has enjoyed getting a different view of the old city of Jerusalem.

He said Jerusalem has not seen any fighting since they have been there - the carnage is mainly on the southern border of Israel.

Mr. May said his mother and Ms. Mealor moved to a less expensive hotel, that he said is filled with refugees from the south of Israel. He said his mother has spent much time talking with many of the refugees.

"She said all of them say they lost loved ones," he said.

The Holy Land trip was sponsored by Inspiration Travel, a group that leads tours around the world for Christian groups.

Leaders of the trip had this website post last Saturday concerning the Israel situation: "Israel came under a surprise terror attack by Hamas from the Gaza Strip earlier today and Israeli security forces are currently addressing the situation.



"All of our tour groups which are traveling in Israel are safe, and our policy remains to never guide any of our guests in or towards the troubled regions. As of today, 90 percent of the unrest is in southern Israel, outside of our planned travel and tour areas.



"We and our regional experts are closely monitoring the situation and will continue to assess if the unrest will be contained quickly, or if it will be a longer term conflict.



"This is a rapidly developing and changing situation. We will provide updates to our travelers over the coming days.



"We hope this tragic situation will soon be resolved. Please continue to pray for peace in Israel."

Inspiration Tours had one Israel tour set to go out on Nov. 7, but that has been pushed back to 2025.

The Christian tour group had a tour of Israel with Christian author Kristi McLelland set to leave last Sunday - a day after the attack. It was canceled.

That tour group was told: "To our travelers booked on the Experience Israel Tour with Kristi McLelland: for the safety of our group the decision has been made to cancel the 2023 tour.



"We understand you may have feelings of both disappointment and relief. We also appreciate your patience as we carefully worked through every detail. An email has been sent to those on this tour with more information and next steps. Thank you for your comments and prayers over the last day and we would encourage you to continue praying for the peace of Israel."

There were 24 scheduled to go on the trip to be led by Ms. Mealor and another guide. Nineteen of those got word of the Saturday attack and did not board the plane.

Ms. May, Ms. Mealor and three others went a day early and those five remain in Israel.