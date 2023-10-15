Police Blotter: Man Wants Camera On His Street To Catch Reckless Drivers; Man Doesn’t Know His Car Had Been Stolen

A man on Moss Street called police and said vehicles often drive recklessly past his home. He requested more traffic enforcement and a camera be installed in that area. His home was placed on the watch list for extra traffic enforcement.

* * *

A man on East Avenue told police he had a package valued at $25 stolen from his mailbox. He said he never received it and it stated it had been delivered. The man needed a report for the mail services.

* * *

Police responded to a recovered stolen vehicle on Maple Hills Way. The Nissan Armada was parked with no occupants. There were visible prints on the vehicle near the driver exterior door handle. The officer took the prints from the vehicle for evidence. The vehicle appeared drivable. The owner of the vehicle was contacted by dispatch and the driver picked up his car.

* * *

A man told police someone stole property out of his Ford F-150 while it was parked at Hamilton Place Mall. The vehicle was not damaged and may have been unlocked.

* * *

Officers were dispatched to No Hard Feelings Bar at 806 Broad St. for an intoxicated person causing a disorder. An employee said the woman attempted to purchase alcoholic beverages from the bar, but was refused due to her level of intoxication. She was then asked to leave several times before she agreed to do so. The woman then attempted to walk back into the bar several times by trying to move staff out of the way of the entrance. Officers spoke to the woman who was asked to leave the area and complied.

* * *

Police responded to a noise complaint at Exile at 1634 Rossville Ave. The officer used a calibrated sound meter to measure the noise level at the property line and it was about 65dB. The officer measured the noise from the area of the caller and it measured about 56dB. The officer spoke with the caller on the phone at his request and he expressed his extreme displeasure at the continued noise which keeps him up and he said he will be contacting the mayor's office. He was appreciative of the work done that evening to measure sound levels but also expressed that he gets a variety of answers from different officers regarding permitted sound levels and this also upset him.

* * *

Police responded to Mapco at 2727 Rossville Blvd. for reports of an unconscious man. The man was asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle. Police woke him up and had Hamilton County EMS check him out. He didn’t exhibit any signs of being intoxicated. Police also didn’t observe any open containers within his car or any smells of alcohol from his body. The man said he had worked a longer than usual shift at Cinema One and was tired so he pulled into the gas station to rest.

* * *

A man on Mission Road told police he heard what sounded like someone tampering with the front window of his residence. When he made himself known, the suspect fled. He described the suspect as a tall, heavy-set white male wearing a gray shirt, black hat and shorts. Police didn’t see anyone in the area matching the description.

* * *

Police spoke with a man sleeping in the hallway of apartments on Central Drive. Police asked him to leave and he did so without incident.

* * *

A woman on Lower Mill Road told police her vehicle had been stolen. She said it was a gray 2019 Nissan Altima, with dark window tint throughout the vehicle, and a pharmacy sticker on the back windshield, left side. The vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

A Lowe’s security employee at 5428 Highway 153 told police a suspect driving an older ambulance drove onto Lowe’s property and stole a $2,048 trailer at 10:50 p.m. He also said a red truck drove onto Lowe's property and stole a $1,798 trailer at 7:37 p.m.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police a homeless white female was at Mapco at 4711 Brainerd Road and wouldn’t leave the premise when asked. She was described with brown hair, wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans, and had a brown purse. Police arrived and found her standing on the sidewalk near a bus stop drinking coffee. She said she was not refusing to leave and was just drinking her coffee. She was near the bus stop sitting for a while, but decided to get up and walk around.

* * *

Police responded to Chestnut Street on a report of four black males jumping out of a vehicle and pulling on door handles. When the unit got in the area the suspects were gone. The vehicle that the suspect got out of came back to a man, and was not reported stolen. An officer made contact with the man who didn’t know his vehicle was gone. The officer and man walked down to the parking lot on Gateway Avenue and it was confirmed that his vehicle was stolen. The man said the last time he saw his vehicle was around 4 p.m. when he parked it in the parking lot. He had his keys and valid insurance on the vehicle.

