Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, October 15, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, SANTANA 
2612 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ARIAS, JUAN DIEGO 
2534 J MACK CIR SW APT B CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ASKEW, DALYN KYLE 
1446 ELM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST

BEAN, VIRGINIA MAIRE 
117 HIMLOCK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PETITION TO REVOKE

BODENHAMER, TROY BYRON 
2202 TOPEKA AVENUE MUSKOGEE, 74401 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

BOSTON, MICHAEL STEPHION 
953BOYNTON DR.

APT 6139 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BRASHER, PEYTON AARON 
109 OLD BENTON PIKE NE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CURTIS, JORDAN VASHAWN 
2996 LANDINGTON WAY DULTH, 30096 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METHFOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRAPER, FRANKIE LEE 
104 HOLLYBERRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ESCOBAR, MIGUEL 
3614 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FLICK, BRITTANY D 
920 Forest Ave Chattanooga, 374052804 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

FORTE ABREU, JUAN 
7926 OOLTEWAH GEORETOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

GASPAR-DIEGO, NICOLAS 
2425 HAGMOS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREENWOOD, ASHLEY KAYE 
5325 DAUGHTERY FERRY ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GRIFFITH, ZACHERY DAVID 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374071026 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA))

HAYES, CEDRIC DEWAYNE 
2001 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

HICKMAN, CYNTHIA SHARLENE 
7022 SHALLOWFORD RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374216714 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HIGENBOTTOM, JEFFREY NELSON 
349 POPLAR STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HOWARD, RICHARD LELAND 
7429 PAMELA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
ASSAULT

HUCKABY, COREY TYLER 
7202 BRITISH ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

IVEY, BRITTANY NICOLE 
4514 CLAUDE HWY 134 WHITESIDE, 37396 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

JACKSON, KENNETH ALEXANDER 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

JACKSON, SHAWN REED 
342 SWEETLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CHAPTER DEFINITIONS - DO
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

JOHNSON, ADAM BOBBY 
201 POPLAR ST DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, CRYSTAL N 
6033 BROWNTOWN RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JORDAN, ASKIA TERNAE 
2105 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
STOP SIGN VIOLATION

KNIGHT, ERIC E 
3972 SYCAMORE COVE LANE APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

LINDER, MARCUS C 
9329 SOMERSET DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

LOPEZ, ERNESTO 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOWERY, THOMAS HOWARD 
2134 MAVERICK LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

MENDEZ-MENDEZ, YIENER 
1801 S. BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MIDDLETON, JAMES BRIAN 
273 SOUTH SEMINOLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NASH, LEBRON L 
1 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374022706 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

PEARSON, CARLOS R 
9260 LAWFORD WAY APT 307 OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PETERSON, JACK 
4634 MCDONALD ROAD APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FELONY EVADING ARREST
FELONY EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
SPEEDING

RAMOS RAMOS, LAURENZ EFREN 
2206 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

READUS, DERRON LIKUEZ 
4554 Oakland Ave Chattanooga, 374101823 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

ROBINSON, WILLIAM MICHAEL 
356 DYER HOLLOW RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RODRIQUEZ, YUSMEL GIL 
1400 NORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF IDENTITY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)

SHEPARD, BRADLEY THOMAS 
1000 ARDEN WAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SMITH, CORTERRIUS DOMINIQUE 
713 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041517 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

SMITH, SAMUEL EUGENE 
HOMELESS DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TOWNSEND, TRAMMEL CALLAWAY 
6133 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214916 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WICKLE, JOHN J 
5320 FAIRVIEW RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
UNLAWFUL ACTION BY HOME IMPROVEMENTSERVICES PROV

WILKERSON, RICHARD MELVIN 
1023 RYAN RDG SODDY DAISY, 373793688 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Here are the mug shots:

BRASHER, PEYTON AARON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/08/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRAPER, FRANKIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 10/08/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FLICK, BRITTANY D
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/04/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
GASPAR-DIEGO, NICOLAS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/13/1992
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREENWOOD, ASHLEY KAYE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/13/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
GRIFFITH, ZACHERY DAVID
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/06/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA))
HICKMAN, CYNTHIA SHARLENE
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 04/17/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HOWARD, RICHARD LELAND
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 06/29/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
  • ASSAULT
JACKSON, SHAWN REED
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/08/1977
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CHAPTER DEFINITIONS - DO
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
JOHNSON, ADAM BOBBY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, CRYSTAL N
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/28/1981
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KNIGHT, ERIC E
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/19/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LOPEZ, ERNESTO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/11/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NASH, LEBRON L
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/21/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
PEARSON, CARLOS R
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PETERSON, JACK
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/12/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • FELONY EVADING ARREST
  • FELONY EVADING ARREST
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
  • SPEEDING
RAMOS RAMOS, LAURENZ EFREN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/17/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
READUS, DERRON LIKUEZ
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/27/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
RODRIQUEZ, YUSMEL GIL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/03/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
  • FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
SHEPARD, BRADLEY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/19/1992
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SMITH, CORTERRIUS DOMINIQUE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
TOWNSEND, TRAMMEL CALLAWAY
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 06/10/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



