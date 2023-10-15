Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, SANTANA

2612 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CHILD NEGLECT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



ARIAS, JUAN DIEGO

2534 J MACK CIR SW APT B CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ASKEW, DALYN KYLE

1446 ELM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST



BEAN, VIRGINIA MAIRE

117 HIMLOCK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

PETITION TO REVOKE



BODENHAMER, TROY BYRON

2202 TOPEKA AVENUE MUSKOGEE, 74401

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



BOSTON, MICHAEL STEPHION

953BOYNTON DR.

APT 6139 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIABRASHER, PEYTON AARON109 OLD BENTON PIKE NE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCECURTIS, JORDAN VASHAWN2996 LANDINGTON WAY DULTH, 30096Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METHFOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRAPER, FRANKIE LEE104 HOLLYBERRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ESCOBAR, MIGUEL3614 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFLICK, BRITTANY D920 Forest Ave Chattanooga, 374052804Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERFORTE ABREU, JUAN7926 OOLTEWAH GEORETOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTGASPAR-DIEGO, NICOLAS2425 HAGMOS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GREENWOOD, ASHLEY KAYE5325 DAUGHTERY FERRY ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARGRIFFITH, ZACHERY DAVIDHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374071026Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA))HAYES, CEDRIC DEWAYNE2001 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORHICKMAN, CYNTHIA SHARLENE7022 SHALLOWFORD RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374216714Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHIGENBOTTOM, JEFFREY NELSON349 POPLAR STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARHOWARD, RICHARD LELAND7429 PAMELA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMIASSAULTHUCKABY, COREY TYLER7202 BRITISH ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)IVEY, BRITTANY NICOLE4514 CLAUDE HWY 134 WHITESIDE, 37396Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)JACKSON, KENNETH ALEXANDERHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYJACKSON, SHAWN REED342 SWEETLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CHAPTER DEFINITIONS - DOSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEJOHNSON, ADAM BOBBY201 POPLAR ST DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JONES, CRYSTAL N6033 BROWNTOWN RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JORDAN, ASKIA TERNAE2105 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONKNIGHT, ERIC E3972 SYCAMORE COVE LANE APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINELINDER, MARCUS C9329 SOMERSET DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONLOPEZ, ERNESTOHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LOWERY, THOMAS HOWARD2134 MAVERICK LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)MENDEZ-MENDEZ, YIENER1801 S. BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MIDDLETON, JAMES BRIAN273 SOUTH SEMINOLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTNASH, LEBRON L1 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374022706Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTPEARSON, CARLOS R9260 LAWFORD WAY APT 307 OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPETERSON, JACK4634 MCDONALD ROAD APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTFELONY EVADING ARRESTFELONY EVADING ARRESTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICESPEEDINGRAMOS RAMOS, LAURENZ EFREN2206 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)READUS, DERRON LIKUEZ4554 Oakland Ave Chattanooga, 374101823Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORROBINSON, WILLIAM MICHAEL356 DYER HOLLOW RD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYRODRIQUEZ, YUSMEL GIL1400 NORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF IDENTITYBURGLARY OF AUTOPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSFALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)SHEPARD, BRADLEY THOMAS1000 ARDEN WAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTOPEN CONTAINER LAWSMITH, CORTERRIUS DOMINIQUE713 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041517Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECTSMITH, SAMUEL EUGENEHOMELESS DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TOWNSEND, TRAMMEL CALLAWAY6133 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214916Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGWICKLE, JOHN J5320 FAIRVIEW RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffUNLAWFUL ACTION BY HOME IMPROVEMENTSERVICES PROVWILKERSON, RICHARD MELVIN1023 RYAN RDG SODDY DAISY, 373793688Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Here are the mug shots:

BRASHER, PEYTON AARON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/08/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DRAPER, FRANKIE LEE

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 10/08/1957

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FLICK, BRITTANY D

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/04/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER GASPAR-DIEGO, NICOLAS

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/13/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREENWOOD, ASHLEY KAYE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/13/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GRIFFITH, ZACHERY DAVID

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/06/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)) HICKMAN, CYNTHIA SHARLENE

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 04/17/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HOWARD, RICHARD LELAND

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 06/29/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI

ASSAULT JACKSON, SHAWN REED

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/08/1977

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CHAPTER DEFINITIONS - DO

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE JOHNSON, ADAM BOBBY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/10/1993

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JONES, CRYSTAL N

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/28/1981

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KNIGHT, ERIC E

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/19/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE LOPEZ, ERNESTO

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/11/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NASH, LEBRON L

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/21/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT PEARSON, CARLOS R

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/23/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE PETERSON, JACK

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/12/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023

Charge(s):

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FELONY EVADING ARREST

FELONY EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

SPEEDING RAMOS RAMOS, LAURENZ EFREN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/17/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

READUS, DERRON LIKUEZ

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/27/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR RODRIQUEZ, YUSMEL GIL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/03/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF IDENTITY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF) SHEPARD, BRADLEY THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/19/1992

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

OPEN CONTAINER LAW SMITH, CORTERRIUS DOMINIQUE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/22/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023

Charge(s):

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT TOWNSEND, TRAMMEL CALLAWAY

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 06/10/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



