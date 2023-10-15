Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLEN, SANTANA
2612 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ARIAS, JUAN DIEGO
2534 J MACK CIR SW APT B CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ASKEW, DALYN KYLE
1446 ELM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
BEAN, VIRGINIA MAIRE
117 HIMLOCK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PETITION TO REVOKE
BODENHAMER, TROY BYRON
2202 TOPEKA AVENUE MUSKOGEE, 74401
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BOSTON, MICHAEL STEPHION
953BOYNTON DR.
APT 6139 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BRASHER, PEYTON AARON
109 OLD BENTON PIKE NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CURTIS, JORDAN VASHAWN
2996 LANDINGTON WAY DULTH, 30096
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METHFOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRAPER, FRANKIE LEE
104 HOLLYBERRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ESCOBAR, MIGUEL
3614 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FLICK, BRITTANY D
920 Forest Ave Chattanooga, 374052804
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
FORTE ABREU, JUAN
7926 OOLTEWAH GEORETOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
GASPAR-DIEGO, NICOLAS
2425 HAGMOS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREENWOOD, ASHLEY KAYE
5325 DAUGHTERY FERRY ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GRIFFITH, ZACHERY DAVID
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374071026
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA))
HAYES, CEDRIC DEWAYNE
2001 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
HICKMAN, CYNTHIA SHARLENE
7022 SHALLOWFORD RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374216714
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HIGENBOTTOM, JEFFREY NELSON
349 POPLAR STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HOWARD, RICHARD LELAND
7429 PAMELA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
ASSAULT
HUCKABY, COREY TYLER
7202 BRITISH ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
IVEY, BRITTANY NICOLE
4514 CLAUDE HWY 134 WHITESIDE, 37396
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
JACKSON, KENNETH ALEXANDER
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
JACKSON, SHAWN REED
342 SWEETLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CHAPTER DEFINITIONS - DO
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
JOHNSON, ADAM BOBBY
201 POPLAR ST DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, CRYSTAL N
6033 BROWNTOWN RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JORDAN, ASKIA TERNAE
2105 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
KNIGHT, ERIC E
3972 SYCAMORE COVE LANE APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LINDER, MARCUS C
9329 SOMERSET DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
LOPEZ, ERNESTO
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOWERY, THOMAS HOWARD
2134 MAVERICK LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
MENDEZ-MENDEZ, YIENER
1801 S. BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MIDDLETON, JAMES BRIAN
273 SOUTH SEMINOLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NASH, LEBRON L
1 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374022706
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
PEARSON, CARLOS R
9260 LAWFORD WAY APT 307 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PETERSON, JACK
4634 MCDONALD ROAD APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FELONY EVADING ARREST
FELONY EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
SPEEDING
RAMOS RAMOS, LAURENZ EFREN
2206 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
READUS, DERRON LIKUEZ
4554 Oakland Ave Chattanooga, 374101823
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
ROBINSON, WILLIAM MICHAEL
356 DYER HOLLOW RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RODRIQUEZ, YUSMEL GIL
1400 NORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF IDENTITY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
SHEPARD, BRADLEY THOMAS
1000 ARDEN WAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SMITH, CORTERRIUS DOMINIQUE
713 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041517
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
SMITH, SAMUEL EUGENE
HOMELESS DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TOWNSEND, TRAMMEL CALLAWAY
6133 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214916
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WICKLE, JOHN J
5320 FAIRVIEW RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
UNLAWFUL ACTION BY HOME IMPROVEMENTSERVICES PROV
WILKERSON, RICHARD MELVIN
1023 RYAN RDG SODDY DAISY, 373793688
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
Here are the mug shots:
|BRASHER, PEYTON AARON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/08/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|DRAPER, FRANKIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 10/08/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FLICK, BRITTANY D
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/04/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
|
|GASPAR-DIEGO, NICOLAS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/13/1992
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GREENWOOD, ASHLEY KAYE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/13/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GRIFFITH, ZACHERY DAVID
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/06/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA))
|
|HICKMAN, CYNTHIA SHARLENE
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 04/17/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HOWARD, RICHARD LELAND
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 06/29/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
- ASSAULT
|
|JACKSON, SHAWN REED
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/08/1977
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CHAPTER DEFINITIONS - DO
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|JOHNSON, ADAM BOBBY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, CRYSTAL N
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/28/1981
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KNIGHT, ERIC E
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/19/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
|
|LOPEZ, ERNESTO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/11/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NASH, LEBRON L
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/21/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|
|PEARSON, CARLOS R
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|PETERSON, JACK
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/12/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Charge(s):
- FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- FELONY EVADING ARREST
- FELONY EVADING ARREST
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
- SPEEDING
|
|RAMOS RAMOS, LAURENZ EFREN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/17/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|READUS, DERRON LIKUEZ
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/27/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|RODRIQUEZ, YUSMEL GIL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/03/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
- FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
|
|SHEPARD, BRADLEY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/19/1992
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|SMITH, CORTERRIUS DOMINIQUE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TOWNSEND, TRAMMEL CALLAWAY
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 06/10/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/14/2023
Charge(s):
|