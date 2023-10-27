Man Who Has Been Arrested 23 Times After Vehicular Homicide Conviction Goes On Another Tear

A local man, who was given an eight-year sentence in 2009 for a wreck that killed a man and permanently disabled two others, has been arrested for driving recklessly once again.

Stephen Tyler Frizzell, who is now 37, was found with drugs and drug paraphernalia after police said he led police on a dangerous chase before crashing his vehicle after the pursuit was called off.

In the latest incident on Wednesday afternoon, police said a vehicle sped away from an attempted traffic stop on Shallowford Road. An officer had spotted a silver BMW speeding and weaving in and out of traffic and driving on the opposite side of the road on Highway 153. The vehicle exited on Shallowford Road, and the officer tried a traffic stop there. However, the car did a u turn in heavy oncoming traffic. The pursuit was then called off.

Officers were soon notified of a hit and run accident on Shallowford at Quintus Loop Road. Bystanders said a silver BMW hit another vehicle and fled at a high rate of speed down Quintus Loop Road.

A man in a red shirt waved an officer down and told him that a white male crashed and ran away on foot toward Polymer Drive.

Also, a witness reported seeing the driver of the BMW throw something away while running off. The bag was found and it contained a credit card with the name Steven Tyler Frizzell. Also in the bag were a scale, syringes, and a prescription bottle with 90 xanax pills.

Located in the vehicle were marijuana, aluminum foil with burn marks, syringes, plastic baggies, four cellphones and two photos of Frizzell and a woman.

Witnesses told of a man going into a storage facility on Polymer Drive. It was found that Frizzell had punched in a code, and he was found hiding in a storage unit connected with the code.

Police said Frizzell was sweating profusely and had fresh scratch marks all over his body.

It was found that Frizzell's drivers license was revoked.

He is facing a large number of new traffic and drug charges.

One of the Frizzell arrests was in January 2017 when a city police officer said he was by the roadway in a known high-crime area when a green truck came up behind his marked patrol car. The officer said it appeared that the truck was going to strike the patrol car, but the driver veered away just before hitting it. He began following the truck and stopped it in the 1700 block of Dallas Lake Road.

The officer found drug paraphernalia and drugs in the truck that was driven by Frizzell.

Robert T. Frizzell was killed when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Steven Tyler Frizzell on May 28, 2007. Steven Tyler Frizzell was 23 at the time.

Frizzell was arrested 10 times prior to the fatal accident.

He has been arrested 23 times since getting out of prison, starting in May 2014 - some five years after he went into prison..

