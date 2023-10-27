New East Ridge Animal Shelter Ends Up Costing $3,079,000

A construction contract for a new animal shelter was approved at the East Ridge Council meeting Thursday night, after planning has been done for several years. Mayor Brian Williams said it has been a long time coming and he is excited about finally knowing it will be a reality. MBI Architects worked with City Manager Scott Miller to design a functional, but very simple building and the cost still came in at around a million dollars over what had been expected because of market conditions. Savings of only around $45,000 could be found and that would have removed some of the automation which would have required more employees to care for the animals, so the final cost will be $3,079,000 and will be paid with American Rescue Plan funds.

The building will be 4,850 square feet with 30 dog kennels that have outside runs with drains for ease of cleaning and the walls and floors will have a polymer coating that can withstand pressure washing. And each kennel has a self-watering feature. On the recommendation of the architects and city manager, J.C. Curtis Construction was chosen to build the facility. Once started, it should be completed in 180 days.

The council unanimously approved the acceptance of a grant from the city’s insurer, Public Entity Partners, for a Property Conservation Grant for 2024. This is will make $5,000 available to East Ridge that will be used to put additional surveillance cameras around the playground, the dog park and the staff parking lot at city hall. The city will be responsible for $2,500 of that amount. Development Administrator Cameron McAllister told the council members that the city already has 34 cameras at the city complex around city hall including the community center, playground, splash pad and dog park.

Another grant was accepted to purchase new bulletproof vests for $14,305, with a 50 percent match, or $7,152 required from the city. This will replace old vests for police officers, at an average cost of $950-$985 each.

The city council approved advancing a salary supplemental payment of $800 each to the city’s 38 police officers and 25 firefighters, for the total of $40,400. Historically, this has been done before Thanksgiving, made possible by money from the Tennessee Police Officer Standards Commission to those first responders who have completed annual in-service training. The state POST commission office will reimburse the city.

The council approved the firm of Victus Advisors to do a feasibility study related to the potential expansion and or enhancements at Camp Jordan Park. The company chosen is conditioned upon the approval of a negotiated agreement between the city and the company. The city wants to capitalize on the park as it relates to recreation and economic development potential. The consulting firm would assess the existing infrastructure of the park and help the city decide what is viable and then prioritize improvements and additions.

A third change order from ASA Engineering was approved for the multi-modal project that is being built along Ringgold Road. Previously another change order approved an additional cost, this change order is a request for a time extension. Work was interrupted when construction ran into existing gas lines that had to be relocated. The delay will be for 213 days from November 28, so the new completion date is now June 28, 2024.

City Manager Miller announced that the East Ridge Police Department will have a drug take-back at Walgreens on Ringgold Road this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Unwanted or expired drugs will be taken with no questions asked, he said. He also said that the Moore Road and Ringgold Road intersection which has been closed will reopen at 7 a.m. on Oct. 30. That same day, the intersection of Armour Drive and Ringgold Road will close for five days. The work at both intersections is to correct stormwater drainage where water regularly accumulates. The city manger also reported that leaf pick-up will begin on Monday starting on the east side of town with the work moving toward the west. He said the public works department will do as many cycles as they can from October through December as long as there are leaves to pick up.

In his report, Mayor Williams said the last day of the coat and shoe drive will be Monday. New and used items can be dropped off at the community center until then. The city will sponsor the first annual community Thanksgiving lunch on Nov. 22 at the East Ridge community center. Registration is required, and registration for those interested will be accepted until Nov. 15, or until it is full. He also invites all to come to the city’s Christmas parade scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18. For anyone who wants to participate, registration is necessary.