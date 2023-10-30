Public Warned Of Telephone Scam

Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson announced on Monday that citizens are receiving telephone calls where the caller identifies themselves as a deputy sheriff.

The caller states that there is a warrant for the individual and proceeds to instruct the victim in how they can pay the warrant dismissed.

Sheriff Wilson said, “This is a scam that has been going around the Tennessee Valley area for several years. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office will never telephone you to request payment for a warrant.”

Sheriff Wilson warned citizens to never give out personal information to telephone solicitors.

If you feel you have been a victim of this scam, contact Walker County dispatch to report the crime at 706 375-7810.