Man, 41, Struck And Killed On Bonny Oaks Drive Early Saturday Morning

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Saturday morning on Bonny Oaks Drive.

Chattanooga Police responded at 12:18 a.m. to a pedestrian struck in the 4900 block of Bonny Oaks Drive. When officers arrived, they located a 41-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrian did not stop.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded, and the victim died on scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was crossing Bonny Oaks Drive near Jersey Pike when he was hit by the vehicle. CPD's Traffic Unit continues to investigate this incident.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.