Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, JOHN QUINCY 
1065 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373798036 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

ALLISON, CODI CECILIA 
4634 SABLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

ANDERS, LAWRENCE 
3204 RIVERSIDE DR CHATTANOOGACHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDUL
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ANDERSON, MICHELLE ANTOINETTE 
4216 WILKESVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

BENFORD, SHINERRA NATASHA 
3907 DAHLIA CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

BULLOCK, CHRISTOPHER W 
5021 HUNTCREST DR SW MABLETON, 30126 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARTER, PATRICK LAMONT 
1710 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COOK, CLARENCE NATHANIEL 
1017 OLSEN AVE SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

CROSS, LAURA ELLEN 
102 BLUE ALCE SPRING CT, RUCKIN, 33570 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVENPORT, ALEXIS LINDSAY 
7110 SYLAR ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DINTSCH, WILLIAM TRAVIS 
225 FRAWLEY ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOSSETT, JERALYN 
7255 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

EDGEMAN, CHARLES HAYDEN 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GILBERT, EVAN SAMUEL 
1718 OAKVALE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GRISSOM, BOBBY DEWAYNE 
690 BENTON PIKE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HATCHER, DAVID ANDERSON 
740 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENDERSON, BUELL ANCIL 
326 DETOUR RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HENDERSON, MICHAEL DEANGELO 
30 TUNNEL BLVD UNIT 113 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

HOLLEY, CORY LEE 
1416 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

HOWELL, JAMES DALTON 
2905 EAST 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000

JOHNSON, CASEY DEAN 
218 VEERLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, MICHELE L 
271 CO RD 103 ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KEENER, KRISTEN RICHARD 
155 MOCKINGBIRD DR DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

KROLL, JASPER GEROME 
1416 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MENDEZ, ELIMBER 
1502 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING 
1427 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAPER, JOHN ALLAN 
2607 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ROBERTS, JACKIE EUGENE 
5570 TALLAND ROAD , 37363 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROLLINS, KALI DELILAH 
507 MOUNTAIN RIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SLUDER, RANDY EDWARD 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

STEELE, JUSTIN CASEY 
1406 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215605 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAYLOR, MALIK 
2237 25 TH ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TURNER, TE RYAN DEVON 
4124 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374101620 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

