Here are the mug shots:

ALLISON, CODI CECILIA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/13/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN ANDERS, LAWRENCE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/28/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023

Charge(s):

FORFEITURE CAPIAS (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDUL

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF ANDERSON, MICHELLE ANTOINETTE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/01/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT BENFORD, SHINERRA NATASHA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/11/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BULLOCK, CHRISTOPHER W

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 08/12/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARTER, PATRICK LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 11/20/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COOK, CLARENCE NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/23/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION CROSS, LAURA ELLEN

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 11/28/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVENPORT, ALEXIS LINDSAY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/09/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DINTSCH, WILLIAM TRAVIS

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/30/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOSSETT, JERALYN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/05/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT EDGEMAN, CHARLES HAYDEN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/25/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GILBERT, EVAN SAMUEL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/08/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT GRISSOM, BOBBY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 05/28/1972

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HATCHER, DAVID ANDERSON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/03/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENDERSON, BUELL ANCIL

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 11/10/1956

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HENDERSON, MICHAEL DEANGELO

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/14/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT HOLLEY, CORY LEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/29/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) HOWELL, JAMES DALTON

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/31/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000 JOHNSON, MICHELE L

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 03/01/1977

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KEENER, KRISTEN RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/02/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY KROLL, JASPER GEROME

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/23/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/12/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAPER, JOHN ALLAN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/26/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ROLLINS, KALI DELILAH

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/18/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SLUDER, RANDY EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/04/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT STEELE, JUSTIN CASEY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/20/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAYLOR, MALIK

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/08/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TURNER, TE RYAN DEVON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/11/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



