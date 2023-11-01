Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, JOHN QUINCY
1065 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373798036
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
ALLISON, CODI CECILIA
4634 SABLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
ANDERS, LAWRENCE
3204 RIVERSIDE DR CHATTANOOGACHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDUL
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ANDERSON, MICHELLE ANTOINETTE
4216 WILKESVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BENFORD, SHINERRA NATASHA
3907 DAHLIA CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
BULLOCK, CHRISTOPHER W
5021 HUNTCREST DR SW MABLETON, 30126
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARTER, PATRICK LAMONT
1710 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COOK, CLARENCE NATHANIEL
1017 OLSEN AVE SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
CROSS, LAURA ELLEN
102 BLUE ALCE SPRING CT, RUCKIN, 33570
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVENPORT, ALEXIS LINDSAY
7110 SYLAR ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DINTSCH, WILLIAM TRAVIS
225 FRAWLEY ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DOSSETT, JERALYN
7255 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
EDGEMAN, CHARLES HAYDEN
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GILBERT, EVAN SAMUEL
1718 OAKVALE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GRISSOM, BOBBY DEWAYNE
690 BENTON PIKE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HATCHER, DAVID ANDERSON
740 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HENDERSON, BUELL ANCIL
326 DETOUR RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HENDERSON, MICHAEL DEANGELO
30 TUNNEL BLVD UNIT 113 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
HOLLEY, CORY LEE
1416 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 37367
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HOWELL, JAMES DALTON
2905 EAST 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
JOHNSON, CASEY DEAN
218 VEERLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, MICHELE L
271 CO RD 103 ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KEENER, KRISTEN RICHARD
155 MOCKINGBIRD DR DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
KROLL, JASPER GEROME
1416 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MENDEZ, ELIMBER
1502 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING
1427 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAPER, JOHN ALLAN
2607 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ROBERTS, JACKIE EUGENE
5570 TALLAND ROAD , 37363
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROLLINS, KALI DELILAH
507 MOUNTAIN RIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SLUDER, RANDY EDWARD
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
STEELE, JUSTIN CASEY
1406 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215605
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TAYLOR, MALIK
2237 25 TH ST.
CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TURNER, TE RYAN DEVON
4124 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374101620
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLISON, CODI CECILIA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/13/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
|
|ANDERS, LAWRENCE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/28/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023
Charge(s):
- FORFEITURE CAPIAS (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDUL
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|ANDERSON, MICHELLE ANTOINETTE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/01/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|BENFORD, SHINERRA NATASHA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/11/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BULLOCK, CHRISTOPHER W
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/12/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CARTER, PATRICK LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/20/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COOK, CLARENCE NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/23/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|CROSS, LAURA ELLEN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/28/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVENPORT, ALEXIS LINDSAY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/09/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DINTSCH, WILLIAM TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/30/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DOSSETT, JERALYN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/05/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023
Charge(s):
|
|EDGEMAN, CHARLES HAYDEN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/25/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GILBERT, EVAN SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/08/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GRISSOM, BOBBY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 05/28/1972
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HATCHER, DAVID ANDERSON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/03/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HENDERSON, BUELL ANCIL
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 11/10/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HENDERSON, MICHAEL DEANGELO
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/14/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|HOLLEY, CORY LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/29/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|HOWELL, JAMES DALTON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/31/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
|
|JOHNSON, MICHELE L
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/01/1977
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KEENER, KRISTEN RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/02/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|KROLL, JASPER GEROME
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/23/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/12/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RAPER, JOHN ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/26/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ROLLINS, KALI DELILAH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/18/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SLUDER, RANDY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/04/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023
Charge(s):
|
|STEELE, JUSTIN CASEY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/20/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TAYLOR, MALIK
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/08/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TURNER, TE RYAN DEVON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/11/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2023
Charge(s):
|