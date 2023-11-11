Dallas Bay Home Destroyed By Fire Saturday Morning

A home in Dallas Bay was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning.

A neighbor wakened the homeowners to let them know their house was on fire. At 6:20 a.m., the Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to 10014 Hunter Trace Drive.

The first unit on the scene confirmed that 50% of the house was fully involved. Once firefighters confirmed everyone was out of the house, they started attacking the fire.

Chief Markus Fritts, Dallas Bay VFD, reported the homeowners were getting married on Saturday.

The house is a total loss and damages unknown at this time. No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the first responders.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. The American Red Cross was requested to the scene to assist the homeowners with their emergency needs.



The Mowbray VFD responded for mutual aid and stood by at the Dallas Bay VFD station.