Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, JOHN EVAN
4905 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ANDERSON, HOLLY DIONNE
5546 CLEMONS RD APT EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
IMPLIED CONSENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
ARNOLD, JIMMY L
1563 DALLAS LAKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BECK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
293 KAREN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
BELJOUR, JERRICA
808 W 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101805
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
BERRY, CHARLES MICHAEL
3415 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, TERRY LEE
9010 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ESPY, JERRELL WAYNE
194 COUNTY RD 731 ROSSVILLE, 37370
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
EUSTICE, TIFFANY JONEE
4714 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FLINN, NOAH GRANT
1154 GREEN GROVE DR HIXSON, 373431442
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
GOINS, LACHRISHA ANN
1638 FIRNWOOD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GONZALEZ, VENILSON MARTIN
1205 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GUFFEY, CLIFFORD EUGENE
917 MASTERSON AVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOM)
GUZMAN, CIRO REYES
2938 HUMPHREY BRIDGE RD MCDONLAD, 373530000
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAYES, AMANDA MICHELLE
7607 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
SIMPLE POSSESSION
HOLLINS, EVERETT LEE
516 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAUL
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
JOHNSON, KADARIUS DESHUN
2710 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
SPEEDING
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
KENNEDY, PAUL CONOR
1243 LENNY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
KEOWN, SHANE BRADFORD
8737 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEMING, JUSTIN MICHAEL
11029 EUSTICE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
LEWIS, XGABRIEL DANTE
1713 ELLYN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT
MCDOWELL, TYRONE DENZELL
1508 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MOREL, HOLLY FAITH
6923 SAVANNAH ESTATES DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PIASECKI, NICHOLAS LEE
714 ASHLEY FOREST DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PICKETT, TONY ERIC
1502 EAST 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC VIOLENCE)
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
UNL.
CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
THEFT OF PROPERTY (POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ROBERSON, BRENDA LEE
10528 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
TRAYLOR, SENECA RYAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
TULIS, DAVID J
10520 BRICKHILL LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
VIOLATION OF DRIVER'S LICENSE LAW/LICENSE TO BE CA
VELASQUEZ, JEREMIAS
2110 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044419
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALKER, HOLLY ANN
1218 THOMAS LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WELLS, COLBY JACOB NIKIAH
200 38TH ST SW FORT PAYNE, 35967
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WRIGHT, CHRISTOPHER JAMES
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, JOHN EVAN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/02/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ANDERSON, HOLLY DIONNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/24/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2023
Charge(s):
- IMPLIED CONSENT
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- CHILD ENDANGERMENT
|
|ARNOLD, JIMMY L
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/18/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BECK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/17/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|BELJOUR, JERRICA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/20/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BERRY, CHARLES MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/31/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, TERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/15/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2023
Charge(s):
- CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|ESPY, JERRELL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/19/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|EUSTICE, TIFFANY JONEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/19/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|FLINN, NOAH GRANT
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/22/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
|
|GUFFEY, CLIFFORD EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/15/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GUZMAN, CIRO REYES
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/16/1981
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAYES, AMANDA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/20/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- SIMPLE POSSESSION
|
|HOLLINS, EVERETT LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/16/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAUL
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- CONTEMPT OF COURT
|
|JOHNSON, KADARIUS DESHUN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/18/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- SPEEDING
- SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- EVADING ARREST
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|KENNEDY, PAUL CONOR
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/05/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|KEOWN, SHANE BRADFORD
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/29/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|LEWIS, XGABRIEL DANTE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/29/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- HARASSMENT
- HARASSMENT
|
|MCDOWELL, TYRONE DENZELL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MOREL, HOLLY FAITH
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/10/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PIASECKI, NICHOLAS LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/19/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PICKETT, TONY ERIC
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/11/1983
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC VIOLENCE)
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY)
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|ROBERSON, BRENDA LEE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/25/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
|
|TRAYLOR, SENECA RYAN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/26/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL
|
|TULIS, DAVID J
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 06/08/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2023
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- VIOLATION OF DRIVER'S LICENSE LAW/LICENSE TO BE CA
|
|VELASQUEZ, JEREMIAS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/10/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WALKER, HOLLY ANN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/12/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WELLS, COLBY JACOB NIKIAH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/04/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WRIGHT, CHRISTOPHER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/17/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/22/2023
Charge(s):
|