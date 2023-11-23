Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, November 23, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, JOHN EVAN 
4905 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ANDERSON, HOLLY DIONNE 
5546 CLEMONS RD APT EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
IMPLIED CONSENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CHILD ENDANGERMENT

ARNOLD, JIMMY L 
1563 DALLAS LAKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BECK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL 
293 KAREN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

BELJOUR, JERRICA 
808 W 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101805 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

BERRY, CHARLES MICHAEL 
3415 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, TERRY LEE 
9010 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

ESPY, JERRELL WAYNE 
194 COUNTY RD 731 ROSSVILLE, 37370 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST

EUSTICE, TIFFANY JONEE 
4714 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FLINN, NOAH GRANT 
1154 GREEN GROVE DR HIXSON, 373431442 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)

GOINS, LACHRISHA ANN 
1638 FIRNWOOD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GONZALEZ, VENILSON MARTIN 
1205 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GUFFEY, CLIFFORD EUGENE 
917 MASTERSON AVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOM)

GUZMAN, CIRO REYES 
2938 HUMPHREY BRIDGE RD MCDONLAD, 373530000 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAYES, AMANDA MICHELLE 
7607 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
SIMPLE POSSESSION

HOLLINS, EVERETT LEE 
516 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAUL
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
CONTEMPT OF COURT

JOHNSON, KADARIUS DESHUN 
2710 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
SPEEDING
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

KENNEDY, PAUL CONOR 
1243 LENNY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

KEOWN, SHANE BRADFORD 
8737 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LEMING, JUSTIN MICHAEL 
11029 EUSTICE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY

LEWIS, XGABRIEL DANTE 
1713 ELLYN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT

MCDOWELL, TYRONE DENZELL 
1508 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MOREL, HOLLY FAITH 
6923 SAVANNAH ESTATES DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PIASECKI, NICHOLAS LEE 
714 ASHLEY FOREST DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PICKETT, TONY ERIC 
1502 EAST 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC VIOLENCE)
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
THEFT OF PROPERTY (POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ROBERSON, BRENDA LEE 
10528 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

TRAYLOR, SENECA RYAN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAUL

TULIS, DAVID J 
10520 BRICKHILL LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
VIOLATION OF DRIVER'S LICENSE LAW/LICENSE TO BE CA

VELASQUEZ, JEREMIAS 
2110 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044419 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALKER, HOLLY ANN 
1218 THOMAS LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WELLS, COLBY JACOB NIKIAH 
200 38TH ST SW FORT PAYNE, 35967 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WRIGHT, CHRISTOPHER JAMES 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

