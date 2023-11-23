Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, JOHN EVAN

4905 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



ANDERSON, HOLLY DIONNE

5546 CLEMONS RD APT EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

IMPLIED CONSENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CHILD ENDANGERMENT



ARNOLD, JIMMY L

1563 DALLAS LAKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BECK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

293 KAREN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II



BELJOUR, JERRICA

808 W 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101805

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



BERRY, CHARLES MICHAEL

3415 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, TERRY LEE

9010 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



ESPY, JERRELL WAYNE

194 COUNTY RD 731 ROSSVILLE, 37370

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

EVADING ARREST



EUSTICE, TIFFANY JONEE

4714 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



FLINN, NOAH GRANT

1154 GREEN GROVE DR HIXSON, 373431442

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)



GOINS, LACHRISHA ANN

1638 FIRNWOOD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GONZALEZ, VENILSON MARTIN

1205 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GUFFEY, CLIFFORD EUGENE

917 MASTERSON AVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOM)



GUZMAN, CIRO REYES

2938 HUMPHREY BRIDGE RD MCDONLAD, 373530000

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HAYES, AMANDA MICHELLE

7607 BONNIE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

SIMPLE POSSESSION



HOLLINS, EVERETT LEE

516 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAUL

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

CONTEMPT OF COURT



JOHNSON, KADARIUS DESHUN

2710 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

SPEEDING

SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



KENNEDY, PAUL CONOR

1243 LENNY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



KEOWN, SHANE BRADFORD

8737 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



LEMING, JUSTIN MICHAEL

11029 EUSTICE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY



LEWIS, XGABRIEL DANTE

1713 ELLYN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT



MCDOWELL, TYRONE DENZELL

1508 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



MOREL, HOLLY FAITH

6923 SAVANNAH ESTATES DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



PIASECKI, NICHOLAS LEE

714 ASHLEY FOREST DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



PICKETT, TONY ERIC

1502 EAST 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC VIOLENCE)

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONTHEFT OF PROPERTY (POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY)RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSROBERSON, BRENDA LEE10528 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCESTRAYLOR, SENECA RYANHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTULIS, DAVID J10520 BRICKHILL LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONVIOLATION OF DRIVER'S LICENSE LAW/LICENSE TO BE CAVELASQUEZ, JEREMIAS2110 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044419Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WALKER, HOLLY ANN1218 THOMAS LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWELLS, COLBY JACOB NIKIAH200 38TH ST SW FORT PAYNE, 35967Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WRIGHT, CHRISTOPHER JAMESHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARY

