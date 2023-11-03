Police Blotter: City Employee Finds Gun On Side Of Road; Man Hired As Personal Assistant Thinks He Was Scammed

Police were dispatched to Cromwell Road where a woman who works for Public Works and was driving her assigned route saw a firearm lying on the side of the road. The pistol had been there for some time due to the amount of rust that was built up on it. The officer took the gun to the CPD firing range for assistance from the range master to render the pistol unloaded and safe before it was turned into CPD Property. The serial number was very faded, but the officer tried to run it and it didn’t come back in the system.



* * *

Police were notified of a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 153. The vehicle had been driving fast, jumping the median and cutting through traffic. The caller, who didn’t want to be named, followed the vehicle to an address on Birmingham Drive. The caller said a female got out of the vehicle and appeared to be stumbling. Police tried to speak with someone at the address but were informed the woman who had been driving had already left. Police told the people at the address of the dangers of unsafe driving and the consequences. The vehicle had not struck anything while in motion.

* * *

A woman told police she was contacted by a person claiming to be law enforcement attempting to get her to pay him to avoid being arrested. The woman reported she received a phone call from "Deputy Joe Kelly" of the Hamilton County Sheriff who told her she missed jury duty and would have to pay a bond of $800 and $700 at a CVS money order kiosk to avoid being arrested, however she did not follow through. The woman gave police the number she was called from and said she was never contacted for jury duty by the courts in Hamilton County. An officer called the number and got a voicemail identifying themselves as the Hamilton County Sheriff's Warrant Division. Shortly after calling the number, the officer received a phone call from the same number and a male identified themselves as "Deputy Joe Kelly" and then immediately hung up after the officer began to question the authenticity of the claim. A search of the phone number showed a history in New Tazewell, Tn. but no name or specific address was affiliated with it. Charges are pending further identification.

* * *

Police were called to Deerfoot Drive on a preventive disorder call. Police arrived and spoke with a man who just wanted to collect his things and leave. He collected all his belongings and left with no problems.

* * *

Police were called to Dollar General at 7345 Lee Hwy. where an employee was in a disorder with a customer. The customer left the store, and left his phone on the counter. While police had the phone, someone called it. The caller said he was the roommate to the owner of the phone. The officer met with the caller and left the phone with him. The officer later found the owner of the phone who said he knew who the phone was left with and he would pick it up later. The officer offered to give him a ride to the apartment and he accepted. He was dropped off to pick the phone up from his roommate.

* * *

While investigating an aggressive animal call on Noah Reid Road, an officer found keys in the front yard of a residence. The officer learned from the resident of that address that the keys belong to a man who lived elsewhere. The officer tried to return the keys to the man, but he didn’t answer the door. The officer submitted the keys to Property.

* * *

Police were called to E. 48th Street where a box truck had pulled down a power line because it was hanging too low. EPB was already on scene and fixing the line.

* * *

A woman told police while she was driving in the 800 block of Moss Street, she drove over a metal plate on the roadway from previous construction and the plate flattened a tire on her vehicle. She stated that she was quoted it would cost $45 to repair.

* * *

Police were called to a residence on Minnekahda Road where an alarm was going off. When police arrived, they found three unsecured doors and one open door. The 13,700-square-foot home was cleared by police. No foul play was suspected. Winds were high and were most likely responsible for blowing open the unsecured door.

* * *

A woman on E. 12th Street told police a woman known as Twisty was in the alley behind her property and began to cuss at her. This caused the woman to engage in a verbal altercation with her. She said Twisty threw a stick across a yard and onto the ground and continued walking down a nearby alley. The woman told police that she just wanted the other woman to stay away from her property. Twisty was not there when police arrived and was not able to be found.

* * *

A woman on N. Germantown Road told police she had been having issues with her neighbors. She said she was in the process of moving to another location. Police had been dispatched several times in the past for this woman having disputes with her neighbors. She just needed this to be documented.

* * *

A Kanku’s employee at 7640 E. Brainerd Road told police a man came in at 9:12 p.m. and then showed back up around 10:30 p.m., wanting gas but had no money. He got upset and kicked the door and left. The employee said he just wanted the man trespassed. He was described as white, around 5 foot tall with a beard and a lot of hair. Police couldn’t find the man described.

* * *

Police conducted a bar check at 1401 E. 23rd St. and found multiple bottles of moonshine in one of the back coolers, as well as Johnny Bootleggers drinks, which are 10 percent alcohol, in two other back rooms. Police didn’t find a liquor license, only a beer permit, so the beer board will be emailed due to what police saw. Police also noticed a motorcycle parked in the back room with coolers.

* * *

A man on Clarendon Street told police he was looking for a job and was contacted by a man who offered him work as a personal assistant. He spoke to the man over the phone and the man sent him a $2,800.45 check that he believed may have been fraudulent. His bank placed a hold on the check. He was instructed to keep $700 and send some of the remainder to a third person through Cash App. The fake employer told the man he worked with World Vision. The man contacted World Vision and was told they have no association with the suspect. The man believed this was a scam and had also reported it to the FBI.