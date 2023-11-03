Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ATWELL, SARAH KATHERYN
630 SHORT SHOLLOW RD SOUTH PITTSBURGE, 37380
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BIBLE, DONNA JANE
2160 DRY VALLEY RD ROSSVILLW, 30741
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BLEVINS, ANDREW JAMES
1092 EAST ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374052680
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CARTER, JOSHUA FRANCIS
3800 VALERIAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
DIXON, ALEXANDER DRAKE
4367 ELLIS CIR CLEVELAND,
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU
GASS, ELIZABETH JANE
9107 VILLAGEWOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
GENTRY, ERICA NICOLE
2209 PLEASANT GROVE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GODWIN, TROY LEE
411 DUNLAP AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374121317
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FENT)
GOFORTH, DAVID EUGENE
804 BENTON STATION RD BENTON, 373075409
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GOODE, SARA NICOLE
116 GOTHRAD ST SALE CREEK, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOLLINGSWORTH, RANDALL B
848 SARAH CHAPEL RD WILDWOOD, 30757
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
HOUSTON, HORATIO NMN
2610 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
LEWIS, JAMES LEE
1901 RAWLINGS ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MAUPIN, JUSTIN LABRON
7237 BRITISH ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE
MAYNARD, JOSHUA STEWARD
142 FREEMAN CIRCLE BENTON, 37307
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) OVE
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) OVE
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MCCALLUM, JAMES THOMAS
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37416
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
MERIWEATHER, MARIO DAVID
1960 IGOU CROSSING DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
MITCHELL, JENNIFER LYNN
825 CHEROKEE DR NEW JOHNSONVILLE, 371349505
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MONDS, TRACY DEWAYNE
9010 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MUNDY, KIMBERLY MICHELLE
737 ASHLEY FOREST DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
REEDER, LAURIE ANN
1260 MCKENZIE LANW HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (DE KALB CO AL)
RIDLEY, DUSTIN ANDREW
6501 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211703
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SIZEMORE, JULIE CHRISTINE
30 GREEN ACRES CIR ROSSVILLE, 307417340
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
SMITH, MISTY DENISE
25 SHERIDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
STEVENS, JAMES PATRICK
134 HIGHLAND DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PETITION TO REVOKE
TINKER, DOUGLAS WAYNE
2742 DERBY DOWNS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TURNER, BREANNA JANILLE
1710 Stanfiel St Chattanooga, 374063561
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WALKER, DEZMON QUINTEL
3002 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WALKER, SABRINA ANN
171 NORTH ELIZABETH ST SUMMERVILLE, 30747
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
WILLIAMS, DEONTA SHAWN
1103 GROVE STREET APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
WOODS, ASHLEE SAMONE
1905 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency:
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
WOODS, JERRY LOUIS
5204 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102013
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|ATWELL, SARAH KATHERYN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/03/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BLEVINS, ANDREW JAMES
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/02/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CARTER, JOSHUA FRANCIS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/30/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|CHAMPION, JAMES CLINTON
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 12/21/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CLEMENTS, LISA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/04/1974
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COFFEY, QUINTEN VAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/13/2003
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COOK, JOHN M
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/09/1977
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COOLEY, JAMES MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/03/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DEAN, EMILY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/24/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FELONY EVADING ARREST
- VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|DIXON, ALEXANDER DRAKE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/04/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU
|
|DYER, SHAYLA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/11/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|ELLIOTT, SHAMMARIE SHAWNTA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/15/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GASS, ELIZABETH JANE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|GENTRY, ERICA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/25/1995
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GODWIN, TROY LEE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/11/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FENT)
|
|GOODE, SARA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/08/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GREEN, JASON ROY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/10/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|HOLLINGSWORTH, RANDALL B
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 03/28/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
|
|HOUSTON, HORATIO NMN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/31/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|HOWLAND, MIRANDA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/22/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
|
|KELLER, TIMOTHY G
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/07/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,5000.00
|
|KOCHIS, TIMOTHY J
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 09/11/1965
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LEWIS, JAMES LEE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/30/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|LEWIS, SANDRA JO
Age at Arrest: 77
Date of Birth: 10/24/1946
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MAYNARD, JOSHUA STEWARD
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/03/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) OVE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) OVE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|MCCALLUM, JAMES THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|MERIWEATHER, MARIO DAVID
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/26/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
- AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
- AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
- AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
|
|MITCHELL, JENNIFER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/05/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MONDS, TRACY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/10/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MUNDY, KIMBERLY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/06/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
|
|RAUCH, ALEXIS NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|REEDER, LAURIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/31/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RIDLEY, DUSTIN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/19/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
- FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SANDERS, JAHALA ELIZABETH AMANDA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/27/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SIZEMORE, JULIE CHRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/01/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, MISTY DENISE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/30/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|SOLIS-AGUILAR, JEAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/21/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THRASHER, HAYDEN LLOYRD
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/22/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
|
|TINKER, DOUGLAS WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/29/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TURNER, BREANNA JANILLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|WALKER, DEZMON QUINTEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|WALKER, SABRINA ANN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/30/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
|
|WEBER, THOMAS CLAUDE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/29/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL ACTION BY HOME IMPROVEMENTSERVICES PROV
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|WILLIAMS, DEONTA SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
|
|WOODS, ASHLEE SAMONE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/06/2000
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|WOODS, JERRY LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 02/14/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|