Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, November 3, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ATWELL, SARAH KATHERYN 
630 SHORT SHOLLOW RD SOUTH PITTSBURGE, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BIBLE, DONNA JANE 
2160 DRY VALLEY RD ROSSVILLW, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BLEVINS, ANDREW JAMES 
1092 EAST ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374052680 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CARTER, JOSHUA FRANCIS 
3800 VALERIAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

DIXON, ALEXANDER DRAKE 
4367 ELLIS CIR CLEVELAND, 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU

GASS, ELIZABETH JANE 
9107 VILLAGEWOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

GENTRY, ERICA NICOLE 
2209 PLEASANT GROVE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GODWIN, TROY LEE 
411 DUNLAP AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374121317 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FENT)

GOFORTH, DAVID EUGENE 
804 BENTON STATION RD BENTON, 373075409 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GOODE, SARA NICOLE 
116 GOTHRAD ST SALE CREEK, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOLLINGSWORTH, RANDALL B 
848 SARAH CHAPEL RD WILDWOOD, 30757 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

HOUSTON, HORATIO NMN 
2610 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

LEWIS, JAMES LEE 
1901 RAWLINGS ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MAUPIN, JUSTIN LABRON 
7237 BRITISH ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE

MAYNARD, JOSHUA STEWARD 
142 FREEMAN CIRCLE BENTON, 37307 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) OVE
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) OVE
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MCCALLUM, JAMES THOMAS 
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

MERIWEATHER, MARIO DAVID 
1960 IGOU CROSSING DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

MITCHELL, JENNIFER LYNN 
825 CHEROKEE DR NEW JOHNSONVILLE, 371349505 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MONDS, TRACY DEWAYNE 
9010 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MUNDY, KIMBERLY MICHELLE 
737 ASHLEY FOREST DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

REEDER, LAURIE ANN 
1260 MCKENZIE LANW HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (DE KALB CO AL)

RIDLEY, DUSTIN ANDREW 
6501 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211703 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SIZEMORE, JULIE CHRISTINE 
30 GREEN ACRES CIR ROSSVILLE, 307417340 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

SMITH, MISTY DENISE 
25 SHERIDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

STEVENS, JAMES PATRICK 
134 HIGHLAND DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PETITION TO REVOKE

TINKER, DOUGLAS WAYNE 
2742 DERBY DOWNS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TURNER, BREANNA JANILLE 
1710 Stanfiel St Chattanooga, 374063561 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WALKER, DEZMON QUINTEL 
3002 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

WALKER, SABRINA ANN 
171 NORTH ELIZABETH ST SUMMERVILLE, 30747 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

WILLIAMS, DEONTA SHAWN 
1103 GROVE STREET APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

WOODS, ASHLEE SAMONE 
1905 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: 
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

WOODS, JERRY LOUIS 
5204 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102013 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ATWELL, SARAH KATHERYN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/03/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BLEVINS, ANDREW JAMES
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/02/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CARTER, JOSHUA FRANCIS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/30/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
CHAMPION, JAMES CLINTON
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 12/21/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
CLEMENTS, LISA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/04/1974
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COFFEY, QUINTEN VAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/13/2003
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COOK, JOHN M
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/09/1977
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COOLEY, JAMES MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/03/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DEAN, EMILY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/24/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FELONY EVADING ARREST
  • VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DIXON, ALEXANDER DRAKE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/04/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU
DYER, SHAYLA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/11/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
ELLIOTT, SHAMMARIE SHAWNTA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/15/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
GASS, ELIZABETH JANE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
GENTRY, ERICA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/25/1995
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GODWIN, TROY LEE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/11/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FENT)
GOODE, SARA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/08/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREEN, JASON ROY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/10/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
HOLLINGSWORTH, RANDALL B
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 03/28/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
HOUSTON, HORATIO NMN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/31/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
HOWLAND, MIRANDA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/22/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
KELLER, TIMOTHY G
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/07/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,5000.00
KOCHIS, TIMOTHY J
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 09/11/1965
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEWIS, JAMES LEE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/30/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LEWIS, SANDRA JO
Age at Arrest: 77
Date of Birth: 10/24/1946
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MAYNARD, JOSHUA STEWARD
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/03/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) OVE
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) OVE
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MCCALLUM, JAMES THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
MERIWEATHER, MARIO DAVID
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/26/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
  • AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
  • AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
  • AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
MITCHELL, JENNIFER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/05/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MONDS, TRACY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/10/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MUNDY, KIMBERLY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/06/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
RAUCH, ALEXIS NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
REEDER, LAURIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/31/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (DE KALB CO AL)
RIDLEY, DUSTIN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/19/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SANDERS, JAHALA ELIZABETH AMANDA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/27/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SIZEMORE, JULIE CHRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 01/01/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
SMITH, MISTY DENISE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/30/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SOLIS-AGUILAR, JEAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/21/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THRASHER, HAYDEN LLOYRD
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/22/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
TINKER, DOUGLAS WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/29/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TURNER, BREANNA JANILLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WALKER, DEZMON QUINTEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WALKER, SABRINA ANN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/30/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
WEBER, THOMAS CLAUDE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/29/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL ACTION BY HOME IMPROVEMENTSERVICES PROV
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WILLIAMS, DEONTA SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
WOODS, ASHLEE SAMONE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/06/2000
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Charge(s):
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
WOODS, JERRY LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 02/14/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





Latest Headlines
Division I Class AAA Girls State Cross Country Results
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/3/2023
DII-A Girls State Cross Country Results
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/3/2023
Police Blotter: City Employee Finds Gun On Side Of Road; Man Hired As Personal Assistant Thinks He Was Scammed
  • Breaking News
  • 11/3/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/3/2023
Businesses Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos Sponsored By Chattanoogan.com
  • Breaking News
  • 11/2/2023
Chattanoogan.com Playoff Prep Picks - Week #1
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/2/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: City Employee Finds Gun On Side Of Road; Man Hired As Personal Assistant Thinks He Was Scammed
  • 11/3/2023

Police were dispatched to Cromwell Road where a woman who works for Public Works and was driving her assigned route saw a firearm lying on the side of the road. The pistol had been there for ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/3/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ATWELL, SARAH KATHERYN 630 SHORT SHOLLOW RD SOUTH PITTSBURGE, 37380 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Booked ... more

Businesses Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos Sponsored By Chattanoogan.com
  • 11/2/2023

Businesses are featured in the new coffee table book on interesting old Chattanooga photos sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. More Old Chattanooga Photos is currently being printed by College Press ... more

Breaking News
Bikini Bar Gets Letter Of Reprimand From Beer Board
  • 11/2/2023
Woman Facing 2nd-Degree Murder Charge In Fentanyl Death Of 39-Year-Old Carpenter From East Ridge
Woman Facing 2nd-Degree Murder Charge In Fentanyl Death Of 39-Year-Old Carpenter From East Ridge
  • 11/2/2023
Cookie Jar Cafe In Dunlap Set To Reopen Jan. 2
Cookie Jar Cafe In Dunlap Set To Reopen Jan. 2
  • 11/2/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Evicted From CHA Property Takes Their Washer And Dryer With Her; Woman Claiming She Is Being Followed Harasses Innocent Couple
  • 11/2/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/2/2023
Opinion
Back To The Crank Telephone At Walden
  • 11/1/2023
Jerry Summers: Gig City’s Most Exciting Thoroughfare
Jerry Summers: Gig City’s Most Exciting Thoroughfare
  • 11/2/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/3/2023
A Footnote To The Footnote
  • 11/2/2023
Profiles Of Valor: William Carney
Profiles Of Valor: William Carney
  • 11/1/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Tamari Key's Hard Road Back
Dan Fleser: Tamari Key's Hard Road Back
  • 11/2/2023
UT Welcomes Fans To The Homecoming Game Against UConn
  • 11/1/2023
Vols Cruise Past Lenoir-Rhyne Tuesday Night
  • 11/1/2023
Covenant Lady Scots Advance To CCS Championship With 1-0 Win
  • 11/1/2023
Covenant's Hickerson Named CCS Golfer Of The Week
  • 11/1/2023
Happenings
MainX24 Set For Dec. 2 As Southside Holds 24-Hour Party
  • 11/2/2023
AVA Member Salon Show Has Opening Reception Next Wednesday
AVA Member Salon Show Has Opening Reception Next Wednesday
  • 11/2/2023
Jerry Summers: Pet Prices In Pesos
Jerry Summers: Pet Prices In Pesos
  • 11/2/2023
The Good Neighbor Fall Market Supports Local Vendors
  • 11/2/2023
Catoosa County Sheriff's Office Launches 2023 Stocking Full Of Love Program
  • 11/2/2023
Entertainment
String Theory At The Hunter To Present Fung And Chien
String Theory At The Hunter To Present Fung And Chien
  • 11/2/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/1/2023
Brad Giese Out At WGOW
Brad Giese Out At WGOW
  • 11/2/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Everyone Loves L.G
Best Of Grizzard - Everyone Loves L.G
  • 11/3/2023
Lee Opera Theatre To Present A Musical Revue Nov. 12
Lee Opera Theatre To Present A Musical Revue Nov. 12
  • 11/2/2023
Opinion
Back To The Crank Telephone At Walden
  • 11/1/2023
Jerry Summers: Gig City’s Most Exciting Thoroughfare
Jerry Summers: Gig City’s Most Exciting Thoroughfare
  • 11/2/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/3/2023
Dining
Leroy’s Pub Opens On Cherokee Boulevard
  • 11/2/2023
Dutch Bros Coffee Getting Ready To Open In Hixson
Dutch Bros Coffee Getting Ready To Open In Hixson
  • 10/30/2023
Kai Bistro, 625 Has Asian Fusion Focus
  • 10/19/2023
Business/Government
City Has Successful Sale Of $42,485,000 Of General Obligation Bonds
  • 11/2/2023
CDOT To Reconfigure, Re-stripe Central Avenue Between East 3rd And West Main
  • 11/2/2023
Naturalization Ceremonies To Be Held On Wednesday
  • 11/2/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Interest Rates: Recent Past, Present, And Where We’re Heading
  • 11/2/2023
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For October
  • 11/1/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Oct. 26-Nov. 1
  • 11/2/2023
Student Scene
Bethel Christian Academy Expands Enrollment For Local Students
  • 11/2/2023
Erika Ambrocio Greenwell Wins GNTC’s 2024 EAGLE Award
Erika Ambrocio Greenwell Wins GNTC’s 2024 EAGLE Award
  • 11/2/2023
Lee University Homecoming 2023 To Kick Off Friday
Lee University Homecoming 2023 To Kick Off Friday
  • 11/2/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe Of Greenbriar Cove To Send Off Associate For New York Marathon
Morning Pointe Of Greenbriar Cove To Send Off Associate For New York Marathon
  • 11/1/2023
Erlanger Board Member Vicky Gregg Inducted Into The Tennessee Healthcare Hall Of Fame
Erlanger Board Member Vicky Gregg Inducted Into The Tennessee Healthcare Hall Of Fame
  • 11/1/2023
Legacy Dental Group Acquires Chattanooga Family Dentistry
Legacy Dental Group Acquires Chattanooga Family Dentistry
  • 11/1/2023
Memories
Pioneer Day To Be Held Saturday In Soddy Daisy
Pioneer Day To Be Held Saturday In Soddy Daisy
  • 11/1/2023
Monument Restoration And Education On Chickamauga Battlefield - 11th Michigan Program Is Nov. 10
  • 10/31/2023
Native American Cherokee Program In South Pittsburg Is Nov. 5
  • 10/31/2023
Outdoors
3,000 Students To Learn Hands-On Pioneer Skills At Audubon Acres
  • 11/2/2023
No Trash November Aims To Remove 50,000 Pounds Of Litter From Roadways
  • 11/1/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Football - Old School
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Football - Old School
  • 10/29/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 39: Diverse Spiritual Experiences
  • 11/1/2023
Some Area Counties Get Tourism Grants
  • 10/27/2023
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Temporarily Closing To Upgrade To Premium Seating
  • 10/20/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: WWJW -- What Would Jesus Write?
Bob Tamasy: WWJW -- What Would Jesus Write?
  • 11/2/2023
Lee Partners With Church Of God For Ministers Resource Conference
Lee Partners With Church Of God For Ministers Resource Conference
  • 11/2/2023
"Being Thankful In The Bad Times" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/1/2023
Obituaries
Frederick N. Brunker
Frederick N. Brunker
  • 11/2/2023
Ronald “Ronnie” Wayne Kidd
Ronald “Ronnie” Wayne Kidd
  • 11/2/2023
James Francis Collins
  • 11/2/2023
Area Obituaries
Williford, Donald Lee (South Pittsburg)
Williford, Donald Lee (South Pittsburg)
  • 11/2/2023
Hamby, Eugene William (Cleveland)
Hamby, Eugene William (Cleveland)
  • 11/2/2023
Carroll, Winslow Lee (Athens)
  • 11/2/2023