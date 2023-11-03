Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ATWELL, SARAH KATHERYN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/03/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLEVINS, ANDREW JAMES

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/02/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CARTER, JOSHUA FRANCIS

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/30/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY CHAMPION, JAMES CLINTON

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 12/21/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT CLEMENTS, LISA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 11/04/1974

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COFFEY, QUINTEN VAN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/13/2003

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COOK, JOHN M

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/09/1977

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COOLEY, JAMES MITCHELL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/03/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DEAN, EMILY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/24/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FELONY EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE DIXON, ALEXANDER DRAKE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/04/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU

DYER, SHAYLA MARIA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/11/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE ELLIOTT, SHAMMARIE SHAWNTA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/15/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY GASS, ELIZABETH JANE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/01/1993

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE GENTRY, ERICA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/25/1995

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GODWIN, TROY LEE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 12/11/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FENT) GOODE, SARA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/08/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREEN, JASON ROY

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/10/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR HOLLINGSWORTH, RANDALL B

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 03/28/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND HOUSTON, HORATIO NMN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/31/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT HOWLAND, MIRANDA DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/22/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

KELLER, TIMOTHY G

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 07/07/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,5000.00 KOCHIS, TIMOTHY J

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 09/11/1965

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEWIS, JAMES LEE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 11/30/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF LEWIS, SANDRA JO

Age at Arrest: 77

Date of Birth: 10/24/1946

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MAYNARD, JOSHUA STEWARD

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/03/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) OVE

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) OVE

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) MCCALLUM, JAMES THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/05/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS MERIWEATHER, MARIO DAVID

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/26/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING MITCHELL, JENNIFER LYNN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/05/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MONDS, TRACY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/10/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MUNDY, KIMBERLY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/06/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

RAUCH, ALEXIS NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/23/1989

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT REEDER, LAURIE ANN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/31/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (DE KALB CO AL) RIDLEY, DUSTIN ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/19/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Charge(s):

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE SANDERS, JAHALA ELIZABETH AMANDA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/27/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIZEMORE, JULIE CHRISTINE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 01/01/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) SMITH, MISTY DENISE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/30/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SOLIS-AGUILAR, JEAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/21/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THRASHER, HAYDEN LLOYRD

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/22/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE TINKER, DOUGLAS WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 12/29/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TURNER, BREANNA JANILLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/01/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WALKER, DEZMON QUINTEL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/23/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF WALKER, SABRINA ANN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/30/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED WEBER, THOMAS CLAUDE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 07/29/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL ACTION BY HOME IMPROVEMENTSERVICES PROV

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF WILLIAMS, DEONTA SHAWN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/14/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE WOODS, ASHLEE SAMONE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/06/2000

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Charge(s):

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY WOODS, JERRY LOUIS

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 02/14/1958

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





