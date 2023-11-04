Head of the Hooch Brings Over 8,000 Rowers To Downtown Chattanooga

Saturday kicked off the 2023 Head of the Hooch, one of the world's largest rowing regattas that happens every year in Chattanooga.



Mayor Tim Kelley said, "We are once again thrilled to host the 8,000+ rowers from 200+ organizations and 40+ states - and their friends, families, and fans.

"This world class event brings with it a significant economic impact and that unmistakable buzz of excitement we all love."

The event had downtown streets jammed with people.

It was ideal weather on the regatta's opening day.