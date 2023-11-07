Essential Housing Asset Management Buys 2 Large Groups Of Homes In Chattanooga

Essential Housing Asset Management LLC, a private lender of Scottsdale, Az., has lended on two large properties in Chattanooga for affordable homes.

The group paid $8,589,845 for property at 100-117 Peerless Ave.

Peerless Avenue runs between W. Manning Street and the railroad tracks in North Chattanooga, where housing costs have skyrocketed in recent years.

The group paid $6,124,468 for an 18.5-acre wooded tract in East Brainerd. It is at 7531 Pinewood Dr. It is less than a mile from Hamilton Place Mall. Pinewood Drive runs off Jenkins Road.