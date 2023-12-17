Pair Charged With Defrauding Bank Of $17,520 Get "Time Served"; Must Be On Supervised Release 5 Years

Two men charged with defrauding First Tennessee Bank (now First Horizon Bank) of $17,520 have been sentenced to "time served.



However, Grigor Dolmalyan and Mher Ghazaryan will be on supervised release for five years.

They appeared before Federal Judge Travis McDonough.

Prosecutors said they used another individual's credit card to obtain money from bank ATMs.

They faced sentences of 8-14 months.

An attorney said Dolmalyan is from Armenia and came to California in 2016. He is 36 and living in the U.S. on a "green card".

Both defendants had no prior criminal record.

They will pay restitution, counting money seized from them when they were arrested. Prosecutors said Dolmalyan had $6,768 on him.