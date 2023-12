Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACOX, ROBERT LLOYD720 S LOVELL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTELLINGTON, KELLY ELIZABETH8736 WANDERING WAY OOLTAWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTFAILURE TO RENDER AIDDUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARELEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTELLIS, HUNTER WILLIAM215 CRISMAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankSIMPLE ASSAULTSIMPLE ASSAULTEVANS, JAMI LEANN856 LUPTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTEVANS, KENDRIC JUMEL1706 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTFAIRCHILD, RACHEL NICOLE1566 HARRIS CREEK RD MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAWFLANIGAN, MAURICE TYRONE515 ROYAL CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PD(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) BURGLARY OF AN AUTO(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) BURGLARY OF AN AUTOGREEN, LETISHA ARLENE3901 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113133Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HERNANDEZ, SILVESTER17 HILL STREET RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)HILT, CHRISTOPHER ANTONIO809 W 14TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF FOREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY COASSAULTHYTER, JARDAYHA KERRIANA1013 N MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTLETSON, WILLIAM ETHERRIDGE12132 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffSPEEDINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCELOVINGOOD, DEANGELO LABRON2103 BLACKFORD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTMENDEZ JUAREZ, RUBEN2619 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREMORRIS, CHRISTOPHER ARTHUR302 CRISSMAN STREET RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTSIMPLE ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTASSAULTPELHAM, ALLISON NICOLE259 STRAWBERRY DR WINCHESTER, 37398Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER302 A CRISMAN ST. RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTASSAULT (SIMPLE)ROSSER, KRISTEN SARAHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED STEASLEY, JOHNNY CHRISTOPHERHOMELESS 1250 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARY OF AUTOPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHACKER, ARTHUR WILLIAM3211 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071532Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS BURNINGCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATWIDDY, THOMAS EDWARD209 10TH ST S GREAT FALLS, 59405Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS BURNINGCRIMINAL TRESPASSING

Here are the mug shots:

BALLARD, DEANGELO DEMOND

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/16/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BROADNAX, TIFFANY BROSHAE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/01/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT BROWN, DEION L

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/26/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE

EVADING ARREST

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

VEHICULAR ASSAULT

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

RESTRICTED ACCESS (BARRICADE) VIOLATION

ASSAULT BURCHFIELD, TYLER LANTZ

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/16/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CALIJAU HERNANDEZ, MIGUEL ANDRES

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/11/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE CHAPPELL, MATTHEW CLAY

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 07/18/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) CONRAD, MADISON MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/08/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE, DEL COX, ROBERT LLOYD

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/27/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT EVANS, JAMI LEANN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/01/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT EVANS, KENDRIC JUMEL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/21/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

FLANIGAN, MAURICE TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/11/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2023

Charge(s):

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) BURGLARY OF AN AUTO

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) BURGLARY OF AN AUTO GREEN, LETISHA ARLENE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 02/12/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERNANDEZ, SILVESTER

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/10/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY) HILT, CHRISTOPHER ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/12/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FOREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO

ASSAULT HYTER, JARDAYHA KERRIANA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/09/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT LETSON, WILLIAM ETHERRIDGE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 04/09/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2023

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE LOVINGOOD, DEANGELO LABRON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/17/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MORRIS, CHRISTOPHER ARTHUR

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 03/14/1974

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SIMPLE ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

ASSAULT PELHAM, ALLISON NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/23/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE TEASLEY, JOHNNY CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/07/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/20/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA