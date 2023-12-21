Jermaine Freeman Named Mayor's Chief Of Staff; Other Appointments Announced

Mayor Tim Kelly announced the appointment of Jermaine Freeman to chief of staff. Mr. Freeman, formerly the mayor’s senior advisor for Economic Development and a leader within the administration since its beginning, has been serving as interim chief of staff since May.

"Jermaine is an invaluable asset to our team and to the community, and the right person to serve in this critical role. I’m confident he will continue to drive our vision forward with integrity, innovation, and a deep commitment to public service,” said Mayor Kelly.

Mayor Kelly also announced the following key positions:

Brooke Satterfield has been named chief policy officer and will drive the development, analysis, and implementation of policies addressing the key priorities and initiatives for the mayor’s One Chattanooga Plan.

Ms. Satterfield, a two-time UTC graduate, joined the City in 2017 and has served as Mayor Kelly’s deputy chief and director of Policy Planning and Implementation.

Kevin Roig, senior advisor for Public Affairs, will serve as the chief of staff’s number two, helping advance the mayor’s agenda with strategic, managerial, and political leadership. Mr. Roig joined the team in 2023 after nearly a decade in Washington D.C., where he was a senior Capitol Hill staffer and successful congressional campaign manager in four federal election cycles.

Eric Holl will join the Kelly Administration as senior advisor for communications in January and will lead the mayor’s communications program. He is a seasoned communicator and is relocating to Chattanooga at the conclusion of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards’ administration, in which he served as deputy chief of staff for Communications and Special Projects.

“High-performing teams have the right people in the right slots, and we are optimizing to get a lot of important projects delivered in 2024,” said Mayor Kelly. “Our talented team is excited to hit the ground running in the new year, continuing to work hard in service of every Chattanoogan in every neighborhood.”