Latest Headlines

Jermaine Freeman Named Mayor's Chief Of Staff; Other Appointments Announced

  • Thursday, December 21, 2023

Mayor Tim Kelly announced the appointment of Jermaine Freeman to chief of staff. Mr. Freeman, formerly the mayor’s senior advisor for Economic Development and a leader within the administration since its beginning, has been serving as interim chief of staff since May.  

"Jermaine is an invaluable asset to our team and to the community, and the right person to serve in this critical role. I’m confident he will continue to drive our vision forward with integrity, innovation, and a deep commitment to public service,” said Mayor Kelly. 

Mayor Kelly also announced the following key positions:

Brooke Satterfield has been named chief policy officer and will drive the development, analysis, and implementation of policies addressing the key priorities and initiatives for the mayor’s One Chattanooga Plan.

Ms. Satterfield, a two-time UTC graduate, joined the City in 2017 and has served as Mayor Kelly’s deputy chief and director of Policy Planning and Implementation. 

Kevin Roig, senior advisor for Public Affairs, will serve as the chief of staff’s number two, helping advance the mayor’s agenda with strategic, managerial, and political leadership. Mr. Roig joined the team in 2023 after nearly a decade in Washington D.C., where he was a senior Capitol Hill staffer and successful congressional campaign manager in four federal election cycles. 

Eric Holl will join the Kelly Administration as senior advisor for communications in January and will lead the mayor’s communications program. He is a seasoned communicator and is relocating to Chattanooga at the conclusion of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards’ administration, in which he served as deputy chief of staff for Communications and Special Projects. 

“High-performing teams have the right people in the right slots, and we are optimizing to get a lot of important projects delivered in 2024,” said Mayor Kelly. “Our talented team is excited to hit the ground running in the new year, continuing to work hard in service of every Chattanoogan in every neighborhood.” 

Latest Headlines
Jermaine Freeman Named Mayor's Chief Of Staff; Other Appointments Announced
  • Breaking News
  • 12/21/2023
Cases Of 14 "Dangerous Juveniles" Transferred To Criminal Court In 2023, DA's Office Says
  • Breaking News
  • 12/21/2023
Cleveland Schools Director Dr. Russell Dyer Takes Post At Collierville Schools
  • Breaking News
  • 12/21/2023
Domestic Violence Suspect Hits Chattanooga Police Officer With Car
  • Breaking News
  • 12/21/2023
Police Blotter: Dad And Son Argue While Moving Son Out; Roommates Fuss Over Cleaning Schedule
  • Breaking News
  • 12/21/2023
BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Wednesday, December 20th
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/21/2023
Breaking News
Jermaine Freeman Named Mayor's Chief Of Staff; Other Appointments Announced
  • 12/21/2023

Mayor Tim Kelly announced the appointment of Jermaine Freeman to chief of staff. Mr. Freeman, formerly the mayor’s senior advisor for Economic Development and a leader within the administration ... more

Cases Of 14 "Dangerous Juveniles" Transferred To Criminal Court In 2023, DA's Office Says
  • 12/21/2023

The District Attorney’s Office said in 2023, the cases of 14 "dangerous juveniles" were transferred to Criminal Court for the juveniles to be tried as adults. Officials said, "When deciding ... more

Police Blotter: Dad And Son Argue While Moving Son Out; Roommates Fuss Over Cleaning Schedule
  • 12/21/2023

Police were called to Life Storage at 1380 Broad St. where a man said he was having issues with his son who they were trying to move out. The son didn’t want his belongings moved out of the man’s ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/21/2023
Red Bank Commission Behind Plan To Put New Elementary Near Middle, High Schools
  • 12/20/2023
County Mayor Wamp Appoints Dr. Steven Cogswell As Hamilton County’s Next Medical Examiner
  • 12/20/2023
Hamilton County Receives $453.4 Million In Local Road Project Funding
  • 12/20/2023
Baltimore Aircoil To Expand Manufacturing Operations In Rhea County
  • 12/20/2023
Opinion
Call A Timeout For McDonald Farm - And Response (2)
  • 12/20/2023
Be Alert
  • 12/20/2023
You May Have Noticed
  • 12/20/2023
Are You Better Off With Biden? - And Response
  • 12/20/2023
We Need Christmas In Our Lives - And Response
  • 12/19/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols Get 3 Chattanooga Area Signees; Lose Some, Gain Some In Portal
Dan Fleser: Vols Get 3 Chattanooga Area Signees; Lose Some, Gain Some In Portal
  • 12/20/2023
Trey Bonham's Game-Winner Saves UTC Men
  • 12/19/2023
UTC Women Drop Cherokee Invitational Opener To Coastal Carolina
  • 12/20/2023
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 12/30/2023
Mocs Celebrate Banner Football Signing Day
  • 12/20/2023
Happenings
Union Gospel Mission Seeks Help Serving Christmas Meals Dec. 22
Union Gospel Mission Seeks Help Serving Christmas Meals Dec. 22
  • 12/19/2023
Diana Walters: A Boomer’s Ruminations
Diana Walters: A Boomer’s Ruminations
  • 12/20/2023
Jerry Summers: Get Rid Of Them Rebels
Jerry Summers: Get Rid Of Them Rebels
  • 12/20/2023
4-H Robotics Club Awarded Grant From Enbridge Inc.
4-H Robotics Club Awarded Grant From Enbridge Inc.
  • 12/20/2023
Photographic Society of Chattanooga Announces January Program
  • 12/20/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/20/2023
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2024 Season Lineup Full Of Comedy, Drama, Mystery And Musicals
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2024 Season Lineup Full Of Comedy, Drama, Mystery And Musicals
  • 12/14/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Weather Forecasting
Best Of Grizzard - Weather Forecasting
  • 12/19/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Drinking Types
Best Of Grizzard - Drinking Types
  • 12/15/2023
This Week In The Arts
  • 12/14/2023
Opinion
Call A Timeout For McDonald Farm - And Response (2)
  • 12/20/2023
Be Alert
  • 12/20/2023
You May Have Noticed
  • 12/20/2023
Dining
Five Star Food Service Celebrates Milestone With Opening Of 4,000th Micro Market
Five Star Food Service Celebrates Milestone With Opening Of 4,000th Micro Market
  • 12/21/2023
Helping Hands Ending Hunger Receives Donation From Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation
  • 12/21/2023
Jason Clark Wins 2023 Owls Nest BBQ Supply Christmas Chili Contest
Jason Clark Wins 2023 Owls Nest BBQ Supply Christmas Chili Contest
  • 12/11/2023
Business/Government
More Tennesseans Ready To Start Working During Busy Holidays
  • 12/21/2023
Chattanooga Public Works Paved 66 Lane Miles, Repaired Over 18,000 Potholes, Cracks And Divots In 2023
  • 12/21/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 12/21/2023
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: A Look At Housing Transactions Over The Past Year
  • 12/21/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 14-20
  • 12/21/2023
RP Homes Announces New 56-Home Development In Downtown Chattanooga
  • 12/19/2023
Student Scene
STEM Classroom Grant Program Awards $1 Million In STEM Grants To Local Schools
  • 12/19/2023
Craven Named GNTC’s Adult Education Teacher Of The Year For 2nd Time
Craven Named GNTC’s Adult Education Teacher Of The Year For 2nd Time
  • 12/19/2023
CSCC Spotlight: Student Athlete And Mentor Caleb Chapman
CSCC Spotlight: Student Athlete And Mentor Caleb Chapman
  • 12/19/2023
Living Well
Harrison Elementary School Sets New Record With Coin Drive For Families Facing Childhood Cancer
Harrison Elementary School Sets New Record With Coin Drive For Families Facing Childhood Cancer
  • 12/21/2023
Erlanger Earns Advanced Spine Surgery Certification From DNV
  • 12/19/2023
CHATT Foundation Hosts Memorial Service For Homeless In Chattanooga Who Have Died In 2023
  • 12/18/2023
Memories
John Wilson Signs Copies Of New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos At Zarzours
John Wilson Signs Copies Of New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos At Zarzours
  • 12/21/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Jim Sadler Shares Memories Of Hill City
Earl Freudenberg: Jim Sadler Shares Memories Of Hill City
  • 12/19/2023
Walker County Launches Time Capsule Campaign On 190th Anniversary
Walker County Launches Time Capsule Campaign On 190th Anniversary
  • 12/18/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Bags
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Bags
  • 12/15/2023
Project Aims To Restore Stream At Park On Redding Road In Red Bank
  • 12/13/2023
86,064 Pounds Of Litter Removed During TDOT’s 3rd Annual No Trash November
  • 12/13/2023
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium Launches Complimentary Wheelchair Service With Support From Morning Pointe Senior Living
Tennessee Aquarium Launches Complimentary Wheelchair Service With Support From Morning Pointe Senior Living
  • 12/19/2023
Ranches, Reindeer, And Rainforests: A Smoky Mountain Holiday Adventure
  • 12/16/2023
140 Years After Disappearing, A Missing Christmas Book Is Returned To Historic Rugby's Library
  • 12/13/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Why Was The First Christmas Necessary?
Bob Tamasy: Why Was The First Christmas Necessary?
  • 12/21/2023
Second Missionary Baptist Honors Retiring Musician Paula Coleman
  • 12/20/2023
People Praising God Ministries Holds 2nd Annual Winter Wear Giveaway
  • 12/19/2023
Obituaries
India Pearl Chambers
India Pearl Chambers
  • 12/21/2023
Julie Follis Morris
Julie Follis Morris
  • 12/21/2023
Peggy Holland Tallent Hays
Peggy Holland Tallent Hays
  • 12/20/2023
Area Obituaries
Smith, Nancy Marie (Trenton)
  • 12/20/2023
Stokes, James Willis (Cleveland)
Stokes, James Willis (Cleveland)
  • 12/20/2023
Mason, Steven Allen (Cleveland)
Mason, Steven Allen (Cleveland)
  • 12/20/2023