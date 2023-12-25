All 4 Volumes Of Paul Hiener’s Pictorial History Of Chattanooga Now Online

“Chattanooga Yesterday and Today”, volumes 1 through 4, have been digitized and made accessible online at ChattanoogaHistory.com, Sam Hall announced.

Originally published between 1951 and 1964, all have been out of print for over half a century.



Mr. Hall, the creative force behind the website, said, "The books contain hundreds of photos of past and present views. What was once contemporary is now steeped in history, making these volumes a fascinating journey through time."



Mr. Hall dedicated significant effort to bring this historical

collection to life in a distinctive and accessible online format.

Hall noted, "I think Paul Hiener would be proud.”



He pays tribute to Mr. Hiener, a Chattanooga historian and publisher, and shares a common passion for collecting distinctive photographic views of the city. Mr. Hiener died in 1984 in an automobile accident.



His family generously donated his extensive photo collection to the Chattanooga Public Library, where it stands as one of the most extensive digitized historic photo collections in our region.



Each volume is represented on a dedicated webpage and includes the volume’s index with entries linked to pages in the book.



Visit chattanoogahistory.com to view the collection.