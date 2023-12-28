Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Masked Men In Kia Threatening Houses; Man Attempting To Break In To Hotel Rooms

  • Thursday, December 28, 2023

On Alabama Avenue an officer spoke with a complainant who said she was on her porch when she observed a silver Kia Forte stop in the street in front of her house. She said the vehicle was occupied by four men. She saw one of the men jump out of the vehicle and begin running towards her house. When the man saw her when she went inside and locked the door, at which point he turned around and got back in the vehicle. She said the vehicle sped off from the area.

* * *

At the Jacks restaurant on Cummings Highway, an officer responded to a man causing a scene. The man began speaking about Barack Obama and other random topics. Police spoke with the lady complainant, who said that due to the man causing issues inside the business she asked him to leave, but he refused. She said the business would like to trespass him from their property. He was trespassed from the Jacks which he acknowledged. He then left the business without further incident.

* * *

On West 57th Street an officer spoke with a complainant who said she was inside her residence and observed a Silver Kia Forte stop in front of her residence. She said a black male jumped out of the vehicle and ran up on her porch. Once the man saw her and her boyfriend through the glass door, he turned around and ran back to his vehicle. The vehicle then sped off around the corner. She said the vehicle was occupied by four men wearing all black with ski masks.

* * *

On Frazier Avenue an officer responded to a complaint of a man touching himself inappropriately. Police located the man sitting in the lower level of Regions parking garage. Police did not observe him expose himself or any other misconduct. He left the area with no further police actions taken.

* * *

On Integra Vistas Drive a victim said her black Jamis mountain bike was stolen off her porch sometime through the night.

* * *

A man on East Brainerd Road told police his vehicle had been stolen sometime that morning. He said back in October he was carjacked and the key was never recovered and said he thought his car was locked so it is unknown how the vehicle was taken.

* * *

An officer saw a silver Kia Optima traveling West on Bonny Oaks with extremely dark tinted windows. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop for tint violation just before Highway 58 but the Kia fled. It was last seen traveling eastbound at 4300 Redlands Drive. At that time, the officer turned the emergency equipment off and turned around, and did not pursue the vehicle.

* * *

An officer responded to a suspicious person call at 271 Northgate Mall Drive at McCallister's Deli. The officer spoke to the complainant who said his boss told him there was a regular panhandler near McCallister's and described him as a white male wearing all black. He said if he was located they wanted him trespassed for regularly harassing customers. The officer patrolled the area but did not locate the suspect.

* * *

An officer spoke to a woman who lives on Wellstone Drive over the phone. She said that around 8-9 months ago she had loaned her GoPro camera to a friend because he wanted to use it for a skydiving trip. She said since then she has made numerous attempts to have her camera returned, however he always comes up with some excuse on why he isn't able to return it to her. She said that she wanted to document this, and that he has stopped replying to her. She did not want to press charges at this time, however if she could not get her camera back she would like him to at least pay her for the camera.

* * *

On O' Rear Street an officer spoke with a complainant. She said her daughter was causing a disorder in her residence and being verbally aggressive. She said she wished for her to leave the residence. The officer spoke with the daughter who said she had nowhere else in the area to stay and the officer offered to take her to the Chattanooga Rescue Mission. She said she wished to go to the Rescue Mission and then said she would prefer her boyfriend to come pick her up. Police stayed until he arrived and he said they were going to his residence.

* * *

An officer responded to a vehicle theft on North Access Road. The officer spoke with the victim via phone call. He said he had parked his vehicle at the disc gold course. When he returned to his vehicle he observed it to be making a loud sound. He said he looked under his vehicle and found the exhaust to have been cut as if someone were attempting to steal the catalytic converter. He said he saw a video on Facebook of a passerby catching someone under his vehicle while it was at the above location and was able to get the tag from the suspect vehicle. The officer was unable to see the video at the time but will be following up with him in an attempt to identify the suspect for prosecution.

* * *

An officer responded to a disorder on Market Street and spoke to a man and a woman. Both said they had been at a wedding and had a verbal disagreement. They said they were from Florida and were only in town temporarily. Both were fine and were planning on staying separated for the remainder of the night.

* * *

On West 14th Street Court officers spoke with a complainant who said her neighbor was banging on her door around midnight. She said this had occurred multiple times over the last three months. She didn't see the person, however she believes it was her neighbor. She also showed officers a note on her door that read "we need to talk please" that she believes was placed there by the neighbor.
Officers later identified the man from previous calls but were unable to make contact with him at the time.

* * *

On Galahad Road an anonymous caller requested police check the area for a black Toyota Highlander. People in that vehicle were seen checking door handles according to the caller. That vehicle showed as stolen when the tag was run through NCIC. Police and HCSO canvassed the surrounding areas but did not find the vehicle. The complainant did not wish to speak with police.

* * *

An officer responded to suspicious activity at Hotel Bo, 901 Carter Street. The night manager said a man had been attempting to get into hotel rooms and wanted him trespassed from the property. Police trespassed the man from Hotel Bo and he left the property.

