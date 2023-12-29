Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man 'Catfished' For $400; Officers Provide Blankets For Those In Need

  Friday, December 29, 2023

An officer spoke to a man via phone who said he met a girl online and began a relationship. The two never met. The girl convinced him to send her $400 for their future. He believed it would be put back to start saving for their wedding or to buy a home. He said he was blocked soon after the money was sent. He sent $400 with CashApp. He said he was tricked into giving the girl money. He does not have any physical or personal details about the girl.

* * *

An officer responded to a suspicious person at Aflac at 325 Cherokee Blvd.

While en route police learned a suspicious individual was lying in the rear of the business. Upon arrival police didn't find anyone lying down. However, police observed a woman and man walking away from the area. Both people were told not to sleep behind the business.

* * *

An officer responded to a theft from a vehicle on Sterling Avenue. Police spoke with a woman who said someone rummaged through two vehicles at her residence, however, nothing was taken from either vehicle. She further said a suspicious white male attempted to make entry into her home. Police reviewed video footage from both days. Police observed a suspicious white male attempt to open the front door of the residence. The man then knocked at the door, looked into the window, and walked away. The second incident, a suspicious individual went inside a Land Rover Defender parked in the driveway and ran down McFarland Avenue afterwards. Two SUVs that appeared to be traveling together turned onto McFarland Avenue from Sterling Avenue, and the suspect got into the second SUV.

* * *

On Brainerd Road, an unknown caller called in and said there was a disorder between a woman and a man. Police spoke with the people who said nothing out of the ordinary happened and they were just walking their dogs.

* * *

An officer spoke with a woman about her father's Ford Expedition being hit in the parking lot of Tyner Academy. An unknown officer provided the other vehicle's information. The complainant said the one responsible was a driver of a red BMW 321i.

* * *

On Rosemont Drive, an officer took a phone call with a woman who said she had met someone to purchase an Apple Watch from a Facebook Marketplace Ad. She said she bought the watch from an unknown man for $50. When she arrived home to begin setting it up, she found that it was not working and appeared to be locked out by whoever had connected to it last. She believes the watch might have been stolen then sold to her. She wanted to report this in case the watch was tracked and found to be in her possession. She did say that at this time it is inoperable and wants to dispose of it.

* * *

An officer responded to a theft from a building at 5506 Highway 153. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a woman who works at Moe's and left her phone in the bathroom. She realized the phone had been taken around 7:15. She had a couple of bank cards in the case but canceled them before police arrival.

* * *

An officer responded to a call on Rogers Road. Upon arrival, police spoke with a man who said his wife was in an argument about him pouring her liquor out. He said he was upset about her drinking, which always causes problems. Police then spoke with her, and she said they were in an argument about her drinking, and she got upset and called the police. While speaking with her, police noticed a smell of alcohol emanating from her and she appeared to be intoxicated. Police determined there was no crime committed and attempted to have them separated for the night, but both refused to leave.

* * *

On Commercial Lane, an officer was dispatched to a report of a disorder at the laundromat where a person was refusing to leave the now-closed business. Upon arrival the officer met with the complainant, an employee, who stated he had let the person stay inside while the laundromat was open since it was cold outside, but that the person refused to leave at closing. The officer met with the man who was known to police. He said he had not been told to leave by anyone; however, he has a history of lying and trying to argue with police. The officer told him he must leave, and warned him of trespass laws and of the other locations in the area from which he is trespassed.

* * *

On West Main Street Court, officers spoke to a woman who said a man would not leave her residence. Officers spoke with him and he agreed to leave at that time. A few hours later officers were dispatched back to the residence as he was back and "banging" on the door asking for his work clothes. He left the area prior to police arrival.

* * *

An officer saw a woman standing looking at the CARTA buses parked at 1398 Market St. One of the bus doors was open. When the officer drove by she began walking away from the buses. She looked similar to a suspicious person who was not located. That suspicious person was reportedly looking into vehicles and attempting to open the doors earlier.

* * *

On Talladega Drive an officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival the vehicle was discovered stolen. The vehicle was removed, the owner was notified, and the vehicle was towed to the PSC back lot for evidence recovery for auto theft.

* * *

On Long Street, police were dispatched to suspicious people in the area. Police saw three people on the porch of a house. An officer spoke with them and they identified themselves. Police asked them why they were on the porch of an abandoned house. A man informed police that this house was his aunt's and she had just lost ownership of it, but they came to try and sit on the porch to stay warm for the night. Police informed them they were not allowed to "hang out" on the property. The police provided them with blankets and hand warmers and told them to try and stay warm in another location.

