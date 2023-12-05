Tiffanie Robinson Decides Not To Seek Re-Election To School Board; Missy Crutchfield, Jackie Anderson-Thomas Qualify

After serving on the school board for two terms, Tiffanie Robinson announced that she will not run for re-election in 2024 for the Hamilton County School Board District 4 seat. She most recently served as chairwoman of the board.

“After much consideration, I have decided not to run again for this position,” Ms. Robinson said. “After two terms of service, I believe it's time to let others lead in this important position. Many of you know I was the first in my family to go to college, and I believe in the power of public education to offer every student an opportunity for success. I am dedicated to supporting our youth and schools.”

Missy Crutchfield and Jackie Anderson-Thomas have qualified for the District 4 seat.

Of School Board incumbents on the March ballot, only Jill Black has picked up qualifying papers, and she has not yet returned them. Rhonda Thurman is ending her long tenure on the board.

In August 2016, Ms. Robinson was elected to the Hamilton County Board of Education, becoming the youngest woman elected to public office in Hamilton County. She was re-elected to the office for a second term in 2020.

“It's been an honor to represent District 4 during these two terms,” Ms. Robinson said. “One of the wonderful things about the School Board is the ability for parents to be involved, make a real difference and bring innovation to our system. I'm proud of what I have been able to achieve for District 4 and know that a new person will bring different, unique skill sets to the table. I look forward to seeing what comes next in our district.”

Ms. Robinson remains an integral part of the community. An entrepreneur, Robinson spent the last 15 years launching and building businesses and has sold two successful companies.

She currently is the president/CEO of Aslan Holdings, a real estate fund and development group specializing in projects like The Tomorrow Building. She sets the strategy and goals for the organization and directs a team of 10 that manages a portfolio of nearly $100 million worth of commercial properties in Chattanooga and throughout the region.

Ms. Robinson also serves as president/CEO of SVN/Second Story Real Estate Management, which offers property management and brokerage services for mixed-use and commercial properties. She oversees the direction and growth of the company, which brings tech-savvy sales and management to commercial property. The firm has 40 employees and continues to expand. The brokerage recently exceeded $130 million in volume sales, and the property management division oversees two million square feet of property across the region. The company does business in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina and Florida.

Ms. Robinson also continues to serve as a founder and active partner at The Jump Fund, an angel fund made up of female investors focusing on investments in female-led companies. The fund manages $10 million in raised capital, with portfolio companies continuing to grow and succeed, including sales to Amazon, Khosla Ventures, Facebook and others. She serves as an investor and advisor.

Her board memberships have included the Creative Discovery Museum, Girls, Inc. of Chattanooga, The Company Lab and ArtsBuild. During the COVID-19 period, she co-chaired the City of Chattanooga’s Economic Relief Alliance and, during the summer of 2020, she served on the Hamilton County Department of Education’s reopening task force. Her other board service has been on the boards of the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce and the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Bicentennial Library.

Ms. Robinson received her Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Media Studies from Lee University. In 2015, she completed the Young American Leaders Program at Harvard University. She resides in Chattanooga with her husband, Mike, and three sons, Elijah (12), Redding (8), and Rhodes (4).