Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines
East Ridge Drops Top Seeded East Hamilton For 6-3A Finals Berth
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/18/2023
BASKETBALL ROUND-UP:Friday, February 17th
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/18/2023
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • Breaking News
  • 2/18/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/17/2023
Walker Valley Girls, Boys Advance Over Rhea Co. To 5-4A Semifinals
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/17/2023
Baylor Leading D-II State Wrestling At MBA
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/17/2023
  • 9/23/2020

more

Breaking News
Resolution Against Law That Holds Students Back Who Can't Read Fails; Differentiated Pay To Be Reinstated
  • 2/17/2023
2 Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Deputies Stabbed In Attempted Inmate On Inmate Assault
  • 2/16/2023
Aliya Hoskinson, Charles Brown And Henry McElvainWin Tickets To Broadway Musical Chicago
  • 2/18/2023
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 2/18/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/17/2023
Opinion
Levee Crossing At Brainerd Road Is Very Dangerous
  • 2/16/2023
Wisdom From 1947
  • 2/16/2023
I Love Rhonda Thurman - And Response (2)
  • 2/17/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 2/17/2023
VIDEO: State Rep. Grep Martin TN District 26 Legislative Update
  • 2/16/2023
Happenings
Jeffery Retires From Whitfield County After 50 Years
Jeffery Retires From Whitfield County After 50 Years
  • 2/17/2023
Tails And Trails 5K Fun Run Set For April 22
Tails And Trails 5K Fun Run Set For April 22
  • 2/17/2023
Jerry Summers: The Spy Balloon That Landed In Lake Winnie
Jerry Summers: The Spy Balloon That Landed In Lake Winnie
  • 2/17/2023
Big Brothers Big Sisters Celebrates Grand Opening Of Warner Mentoring Hub
  • 2/17/2023
Program On The Life And Death Of Chief Doublehead Is March 5
  • 2/17/2023
Entertainment
Legislature Honors Channel 12's Bill Mitchell
Legislature Honors Channel 12's Bill Mitchell
  • 2/17/2023
Temple Baptist Church Being Converted To Melva Dean Theatre
  • 2/17/2023
Lee Symphonic Band To Present “A Concert Of Worship” Feb. 27
Lee Symphonic Band To Present “A Concert Of Worship” Feb. 27
  • 2/17/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Government Savings
Best Of Grizzard - Government Savings
  • 2/17/2023
Muen Vanessa Wei To Present Faculty Recital At Lee University
Muen Vanessa Wei To Present Faculty Recital At Lee University
  • 2/17/2023
Opinion
Levee Crossing At Brainerd Road Is Very Dangerous
  • 2/16/2023
Wisdom From 1947
  • 2/16/2023
I Love Rhonda Thurman - And Response (2)
  • 2/17/2023
Dining
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
  • 2/17/2023
Osaka Sushi & Steakhouse Opens At 531 Signal Mountain Road
  • 2/17/2023
5 Wendy's Restaurant Locations Sell For $12,250,000
  • 2/9/2023
Business
New Industrial Park Planned In Catoosa County, Creating 700 Jobs, $100 Million In Capital Investment
  • 2/17/2023
Chattanooga Engineers Week Events Start Tuesday
  • 2/17/2023
Five Star Food Service Acquires Lincoln County Vending
  • 2/16/2023
Real Estate
Chattanooga’s Co-Living And Co-Working Community Partnership Aims To Draw Entrepreneurs, Start-ups To Gig City
Chattanooga’s Co-Living And Co-Working Community Partnership Aims To Draw Entrepreneurs, Start-ups To Gig City
  • 2/16/2023
Steven Sharpe Receives Good Neighbor Award From Tennessee Realtors
  • 2/16/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 9-15
  • 2/16/2023
Student Scene
2 UTC Students Land Significant Summer Fellowships
2 UTC Students Land Significant Summer Fellowships
  • 2/16/2023
Hamilton County Schools Seeking Applicants To Fill New Positions For The 2023-24 School Year
  • 2/15/2023
Hamilton County Schools Has Community Budget Planning Meetings
  • 2/15/2023
Living Well
Richard Moody, MD, Installed As 2023 Medical Society President
Richard Moody, MD, Installed As 2023 Medical Society President
  • 2/17/2023
Prabhu Vijayvargiya, MD, Joins CHI Memorial’s Buz Standefer Lung Center And Lung Care Associates
Prabhu Vijayvargiya, MD, Joins CHI Memorial’s Buz Standefer Lung Center And Lung Care Associates
  • 2/17/2023
Beaty Fabricating, Inc. To Serve As A Premier Sponsor For Great Strides 2023
Beaty Fabricating, Inc. To Serve As A Premier Sponsor For Great Strides 2023
  • 2/17/2023
Memories
Chattanooga Hotel, Terminal Station And Trigg-Smart Building Receive Tennessee Historic Development Grant
  • 2/16/2023
Museum & Cultural Center At 5ive Points Has New Exhibit On State Symbols
  • 2/10/2023
Women's Army Corps Program Set For Feb. 25
  • 2/10/2023
Outdoors
Trust For Public Land Announces J. Franklin Farrow Joins National Board Of Directors
Trust For Public Land Announces J. Franklin Farrow Joins National Board Of Directors
  • 2/17/2023
Volunteers Needed For Weed Wrangle March 4
  • 2/17/2023
Service Announces Availability of Final Recovery Plan for White Fringeless Orchid
  • 2/17/2023
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium’s Newest Major Addition Is A Multi-Sensory Adventure Through Southern Appalachian Streams
  • 2/15/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Community Engagement Benefitting From New Eco-Friendly Vehicles, Expanded Programming
  • 2/10/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 30: Specialty Museums 2
  • 2/7/2023
Church
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Has Black History Sunday Feb. 26
  • 2/17/2023
Bob Tamasy: Considering The Timeless, Priceless Value Of Integrity
Bob Tamasy: Considering The Timeless, Priceless Value Of Integrity
  • 2/16/2023
Southern Adventist University To Host Conference For Christian Entrepreneurs
  • 2/15/2023
Obituaries
Edgar Dorsey Walter III
Edgar Dorsey Walter III
  • 2/17/2023
Norbert "Norb" Kier
Norbert "Norb" Kier
  • 2/17/2023
Gregory Alan Varnell
Gregory Alan Varnell
  • 2/17/2023
Area Obituaries
Patrick, "Buddy" George Amos Jr. (Cleveland)
Patrick, "Buddy" George Amos Jr. (Cleveland)
  • 2/17/2023
Barkley, Mildred "Virginia" Johnson (Jasper)
Barkley, Mildred "Virginia" Johnson (Jasper)
  • 2/17/2023
Hasty, William "Kelley" (Rocky Face)
Hasty, William "Kelley" (Rocky Face)
  • 2/17/2023

464351