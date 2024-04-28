Latest Headlines

2 Family Members Drown At Signal Mountain's Rainbow Lake

  Sunday, April 28, 2024
photo by Signal Mountain Police

Two family members drowned in the waters near Signal Mountain's Rainbow Lake Trail on Sunday evening.

At 7:13 p.m., a 911 call was made reporting two people who were underwater at the popular recreation area.

Signal Mountain Fire and Police Department arrived on the scene and hiked about one mile down the trail and found a female on land waiting for them.

She told the officials that 3-4 people hiked on Rainbow Lake Trail to the large creek. One female attempted to cross the creek, fell into a hole/drop off and went under the water. A male jumped in the creek to rescue her and he went under the water as well.

Signal Mountain Fire and Police personnel jumped in the water to rescue both victims. They found the female in the water, pulled her out and conducted life safety measures but that was unsuccessful.

Signal Mountain Fire and Police requested a mutual aid response to help assist with recovery efforts to find the male under the water. Waldens Ridge Emergency Services, Dallas Bay VFD and STARS Dive Teams responded to the scene. They were able to recovery the body.

Detective David Holloway, Signal Mountain Police, reported, “This is a tragic accident. The family members were not from Hamilton County. They appear to be from Georgia.”

  • 4/28/2024

A detective said a man involved with another man in a confrontation over "spilled liquor" fired eight shots in the incident at Emma Wheeler Homes. Detective Stephen Bulkley said Marquel Lane ... more

  • 4/28/2024

Two attempted first-degree murder cases have been bound to the Grand Jury against 22-year-old Matthew Lockhart, with separate victims. Lockhart is charged with biting his girlfriend multiple ... more

  • 4/28/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BRANNER, LAYTHANIEL DEWAYNE 1121 DOUBLE S ROAD DAYTON, 37321 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Booked for Previous ... more

