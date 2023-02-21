Collegedale Gets Federal Help For Removing Unused And Unsafe Storage Tank

Timing was right for the Collegedale Airport. When the state of Tennessee started an initiative for repairing underground storage tanks, a funding window opened up to take care of a tank at the airport that is no longer used and that airport management and pilots who use the facility, want to be removed. The Environmental Protection Agency requires a three-year cycle for testing buried storage tanks that will begin again this year, said Director of Airport Operations Ryan Byford.

A grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, will allow the city to have the design work done for a minimum cost. The total amount for the design phase is $44,905. The TDOT grant is for a 95/5 percent split with the city. Collegedale will only be responsible for $2,245 of this design portion of the plan to remove the tank.

Mayor Marty Lloyd, a pilot who uses the airport, said the location is dangerous for pilots who are not aware it is there and that the removal will be a safety benefit. The second phase - actual construction to remove the tank - will be done with the help from a future grant.

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann, who attended the commission meeting Monday night, told the commissioners that the airport could be an even greater asset to Collegedale if it grows. He said that to the extent he can help at the federal level, he would be “willing, able and ready to help” with airport growth in the form of grants or earmarks.

Police Chief Jack Sapp made the request to purchase 45 Glock handguns that will replace the 10-year old guns being used now. He said that 35 old ones will be sold and 10 will be kept and used for training. The purchase price is $21,525, which was included in this year’s budget. The purchase was approved on a vote of four in favor and Commissioner Tonya Sadler opposed.

An ordinance to amend the city code passed, which will increase the city’s spending amount from $10,000 to $25,000 without having to get bids on the expenditure.

Another ordinance passed that amends the municipal code by adopting new policies regarding the city’s Fire Code that had been unintentionally omitted when the International Fire Code 2018 edition was originally adopted.

Financial Director Michelle Toro reported that the city’s expenses are right where they should be. In the January financial report that was 58 percent of the way through the fiscal year, Collegedale has collected 58 percent of projected revenue and has made 55 percent of projected expenditures.