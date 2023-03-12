Police Blotter: Police Help Fighting Couple Find Keys/Wallet And Separate; Husband's Ashes Stolen From Wife's Truck

A disorder was reported outside Southside Social, 1818 Chestnut St. Police spoke with a woman who said she and her husband got into an argument as they were leaving Southside Social. She said he had walked away after the argument, wearing a white Georgia football jersey. While arriving on scene, officers observed a man matching the description. Officers then got out with the man at 411 W. 20th St. and he identified himself as the woman's husband. He told police that he and his wife got into an argument while leaving Southside Social. He said that as the argument was escalating, he decided to walk away to de-escalate the situation, and was going to walk back to the District 3 Hotel at 100 W. 21st St. Police then made contact with the wife over the phone. She said that she took an Uber from Chestnut Street to the Exxon at 2301 4th Ave. Police arrived at the Exxon and spoke with the wife and transported her to the District 3 Hotel. She told police she would like to be separated from her husband for the night. She went into her hotel room while police contacted the husband, who agreed to being separated for the night and asked police to ask his wife for the keys to their Jeep so he could sleep in the vehicle. Upon asking the wife for the keys to the vehicle, she told police that she had lost her wallet and the vehicle key while on Chestnut Street. Police then went to Chestnut Street with the husband to locate the keys and wallet. Police found the keys and wallet on Chestnut Street and transported the husband back to the District 3 Hotel. Police returned the wallet to the wife, and both agreed to separate for the night.



* * *

Police received reports of a man wearing a gray sweatshirt in the roadway in the area of E. Brainerd and Gunbarrel Roads. Police located a man matching the description in the Sonic parking lot. Police spoke with the man, verified his identity and transported him to Walgreens, 8714 E Brainerd Road, at his request.

* * *

Police observed a red minivan with no tag parked in the roadway at a residence on Grubb Road. The lights were on, the vehicle was in park and the driver (later identified) was asleep in the driver's seat. The passenger front seat was occupied by a large black pit bull that was also asleep. The man was awakened by an officer and he apologized, explaining that he thought he had pulled over to the roadside. The man explained at length the process by which he was paying on his private sale vehicle and trying to get the title (and thus a registration/tag). He showed no signs of intoxication and had a fresh large box of Krystal hamburgers at his side, as well as a Cookout order in his lap.

He was given a warning and allowed to continue his journey a mile and a half down the road to a residence on Bea Lane. No outstanding warrants were discovered.

* * *

A woman told police she was driving down S. Scenic Highway when several rocks fell off the mountain and hit her vehicle. The impact with the rocks damaged the woman's rear tire and the rim inside. Some of the bigger rocks also partially destroyed the metal guardrail from the ramp. Public Works responded to the scene to clean up the debris.

* * *

A customer called police and said that the ATM machine at the Bank of America, 3620 Tennessee Ave., looked as if someone tried to break into it. Police noticed small separation in the metal at the bottom of the machine. It is unknown if this is old or new damage. The machine itself was intact and working properly.

* * *

Police were notified of objects lying on the sidewalk of the Krystal at 4868 Hixson Pike. Police located the following: a jade tie clip, fish shaped tie clip, key shaped tie clip, crown shaped tie clip, commemorative presidential coins, four watches (one stamped Rolex, does not appear real), a WWJD ring, a set of keys, some Jack Daniels airplane bottles and a hatchet. It is unknown how the objects got to this location. All property will be turned into CPD Property, except the Jack Daniels, which was discarded due to being broken and leaking.

* * *

A man at the Zaxby's at 7328 Shallowford Road told police that he lost his wallet containing his TN ID, credit/debit/gift cards and $20 cash yesterday some time at this location. He said unknown people have used his credit/debit cards to make purchases at Walmart.

* * *

Police observed a small two-door Honda come to a near complete stop at 2800 Rossville Blvd., then continue on through a red light. Police initiated emergency equipment and conducted a traffic stop. Police observed the driver to seem fidgety and to be reaching in the vehicle, which was full of personal belongings. At the same time as this, Dispatch asked if the police radio was secure, in regards to the plate on the vehicle. Due to this info and the observed actions of the driver, police had the driver step out of the vehicle and conducted a pat down of his person, checking for weapons. It was at this time that Dispatch notified police that the displayed tag on the vehicle did not match the vehicle. Police ran and verified the driver and observed he had a valid DL, as well as no outstanding wants or warrants. The driver told police he was newly homeless and as a result had all of his personal belongings in the vehicle. He also informed police he had just gotten the vehicle out of a tow yard and had placed an old tag on the vehicle as a temporary solution until he could register the vehicle. Police explained to him about the issues revolving around the tag. Police ran the VIN to the vehicle and verified that it was not stolen and that it indeed had been registered to the driver previously. Police issued the man a verbal warning. Due to him having a valid drivers license, he was allowed to leave the scene without incident.

* * *

A woman on Chandler Avenue told police she wanted a man to leave her residence. Police spoke to the man, who said that he lived at the residence, but his name is not on any documentation for the address. Police informed him that the woman wanted him to leave, and because his name is not on any documentation and she wants him to leave, that he needed to depart. The man agreed to leave, but said that he had many belongings inside the house. Police gave him a complaint card with the phone number of the Chattanooga Police Department's non-emergency contact number to call for a disorder prevention when he returns to collect his belongings. He told police that he would return to the residence at a reasonable time and contact the CPD non-emergency number for a disorder prevention. He left the residence without incident.

* * *

A woman at the InTown Suites, 5730 Lee Hwy., told police the ashes of her deceased husband had been stolen out of her truck. She said she keeps the truck unlocked and she believes the theft occurred between noon and 6:30 p.m. that day. No suspect information is available.