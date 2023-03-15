Study Underway On Possibility Of Adding On To Or Replacing Convention Center

Chattanooga Tourism Co. President Barry White said a study is underway on the future of the Convention Center.

The study by a consultant group will consider whether to add on to the facility on Carter Street or to replace it.

Mr. White said it is now 38 years old and has not been renovated in 28 years.

Once it is decided to make a major change at the facility it would take about seven years to carry it out, he stated.

He said the Convention Center study is looking at every area of the operation.

Mr. White said it is expected that the study will be completed by this summer.