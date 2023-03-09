Senator Bill Hagerty Responds To President Biden's 2024 Budget Proposal

Senator Bill Hagerty, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, on Thursday released the following statement on President Joe Biden’s fiscal year 2024 budget proposal:

“In what has become a disappointing tradition, President Biden has submitted a budget proposal that is wasteful, unserious, and behind schedule. While Americans are trying to make ends meet in the face of historic inflation, the President has put forward a so-called budget that appeases green energy fantasies of the far left and would put our economy in the tank by raising taxes and growing government.Furthermore, this budget attempts to deceive the American public by proposing that vital border security funding be used for ‘border management’—which will do nothing to actually secure our porous southern border—and is full of gimmicks that only kick the can down the road for Congress to deal with the unsustainable spending that has plagued the federal government for years. As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I will hold this Administration accountable for its non-serious approach to this budget and continue to fight Democrats’ wholly partisan policies that put America last.”