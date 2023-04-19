Tennessee General Assembly Passes Largest Teacher Salary Increase In State History

Legislation passed by the Tennessee House on Wednesday will raise the base teacher salary to $50,000 by the 2026/2027 school year. This is the largest salary increase for teachers in the state's history.

The legislation passed in the Senate earlier this month.

It will require all teachers in Tennessee to receive a base salary that's no less than:

$42,000 for the 2023/2024 school year

$44,000 for the 2024/2025 school year

$47,000 for the 2025/2026 school year

$50,000 for the 2026/2027 school year



Once signed by Governor Bill Lee, the legislation will make Tennessee a top 10 state in the nation for teacher pay.