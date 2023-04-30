Man Shot Saturday Night Near East Lake Duck Pond

A man told Chattanooga Police he was shot near the East Lake duck pond on Saturday night.

At 10 p.m., police were notified of a delayed shooting call.

Police were notified by a local hospital of a shooting victim. Police were told the victim had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot injury.

The man said he was near the duck pond when he said he was approached by a person with a gun. The victim attempted to knock the gun away from the suspect and was shot as a result.

Police are still investigating the incident.