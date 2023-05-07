Latest Headlines

Win Set Of Tickets To Upcoming Broadway Play Tony Award Winning Dear Evan Hansen

  • Sunday, May 7, 2023

Win two tickets to opening night of the Tony Award Winning Best Musical Broadway play Dear Evan Hansen.

The production of Dear Evan Hansen will be at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium May 23-28.

There will be four winners of two tickets each in the contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com.

The winner of six Tony Awards, the Grammy Award and the Olivier Award for Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it. Dear Evan Hansen has struck a remarkable chord with audiences and critics everywhere.

It features a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy, Tony, Olivier and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman) and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

To enter, fill out the form below. Please only enter once, as duplicate entries will be deleted.

Opening night is Tuesday, May 23, at 7:30 p.m.

Additional shows will be on Wednesday, May 24, at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 25, at 7:30 p.m., Friday, May 26, at 8 p.m., Saturday, May 27, at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 28, at 1:30 and 7 p.m.

The random drawing is by the scientific Cullen Method.

Tickets are on sale now at Tivolichattanooga.com

Latest Headlines
BASEBALL/SOFTBALL ROUND-UP: Wednesday, May 3rd
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/3/2023
Brainerd Alum Gordon, Bowles Named To Baseball Hall Of Fame
Brainerd Alum Gordon, Bowles Named To Baseball Hall Of Fame
  • Sports
  • 5/3/2023
UTC Golfers Earn At-Large Bid To NCAA Championships
  • Sports
  • 5/3/2023
Registration Open For 24th Annual Porky's Open
  • Sports
  • 5/3/2023
Large Ice Cream Truck Lands On Its Top After Careening Off Ochs Highway
Large Ice Cream Truck Lands On Its Top After Careening Off Ochs Highway
  • Breaking News
  • 5/3/2023
No. 3 Ranked McCallie Tennis Defeats Baylor, 6-1
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/3/2023
Breaking News
Win Set Of Tickets To Upcoming Broadway Play Tony Award Winning Dear Evan Hansen
Win Set Of Tickets To Upcoming Broadway Play Tony Award Winning Dear Evan Hansen
  • 5/7/2023

Win two tickets to opening night of the Tony Award Winning Best Musical Broadway play Dear Evan Hansen. The production of Dear Evan Hansen will be at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium ... more

Large Ice Cream Truck Lands On Its Top After Careening Off Ochs Highway
Large Ice Cream Truck Lands On Its Top After Careening Off Ochs Highway
  • 5/3/2023

A large ice cream truck wrecked on Ochs Highway going up Lookout Mountain on Wednesday evening. Police said at 7:26 p.m. that both ends of Ochs Highway were closed due to the wreck. ... more

County Raising Ambulance Service Charges; Only 35% Of Billings Are Paid
  • 5/3/2023

The County Commission on Wednesday approved higher charges for users of the County Ambulance Service. Commissioners were told that only about 35 percent of those billed actually pay. Others ... more

Breaking News
Sale Creek Family Practice Damaged By Fire Wednesday Afternoon
Sale Creek Family Practice Damaged By Fire Wednesday Afternoon
  • 5/3/2023
Court Date Delayed In Case In Which 3 Are Charged In Fatal Shooting In Brainerd Tunnel
  • 5/3/2023
Funeral Is Thursday In Spring City For VW Employee Killed Saturday When Hit By Vehicle
Funeral Is Thursday In Spring City For VW Employee Killed Saturday When Hit By Vehicle
  • 5/3/2023
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 4/3/23
  • 5/3/2023
Juvenile Shot On Jones Street Tuesday Afternoon
  • 5/3/2023
Opinion
Silverdale Hell?
  • 5/3/2023
New Leadership Is Making Great Strides
  • 5/2/2023
Turned Upside Down
  • 5/3/2023
Rep. Hazelwood: The Tennessee House Put Crime Victims First By Passing Marsy’s Law
  • 5/1/2023
Happy May Day
  • 5/1/2023
Sports
UTC Golfers Earn At-Large Bid To NCAA Championships
  • 5/3/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Time To Appreciate Steph And LeBron At Least One More Time
  • 5/2/2023
Paul Payne: Long-Suffering Vols Fans Finally Rewarded For Their Patience
  • 5/2/2023
Brainerd Alum Gordon, Bowles Named To Baseball Hall Of Fame
Brainerd Alum Gordon, Bowles Named To Baseball Hall Of Fame
  • 5/3/2023
Registration Open For 24th Annual Porky's Open
  • 5/3/2023
Happenings
Hixson Lions Club Celebrates 50th Anniversary, 1973-2023
Hixson Lions Club Celebrates 50th Anniversary, 1973-2023
  • 5/3/2023
Juneteenth National Freedom Day Parade Set For June 19
Juneteenth National Freedom Day Parade Set For June 19
  • 5/3/2023
City Of East Ridge To Celebrate Moms With Mother’s Day Tea Party
City Of East Ridge To Celebrate Moms With Mother’s Day Tea Party
  • 5/3/2023
TVA Offers Dam Tours To Celebrate 90 Years
  • 5/3/2023
100+ Women Who Care Holds Q2 Meeting, Presents Snack Pack Ministry With Over $10,000
100+ Women Who Care Holds Q2 Meeting, Presents Snack Pack Ministry With Over $10,000
  • 5/3/2023
Entertainment
CTC’s Final Youth Theatre Production Of Season, “Miss Nelson Is Missing!” Is May 12-21
CTC’s Final Youth Theatre Production Of Season, “Miss Nelson Is Missing!” Is May 12-21
  • 5/3/2023
Road To Nightfall Finale Is Saturday, Tickets On Sale
  • 5/2/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Mother's Day - 2023
Best Of Grizzard - Mother's Day - 2023
  • 5/2/2023
Cirque De La Symphonie Is Saturday At Memorial
  • 5/1/2023
New Documentary Explores Immigrants' Journey Of Longing, Loss, Grief And Hope
  • 5/1/2023
Opinion
Silverdale Hell?
  • 5/3/2023
New Leadership Is Making Great Strides
  • 5/2/2023
Turned Upside Down
  • 5/3/2023
Dining
Double Up Food Bucks Program Comes To Chattanooga
  • 5/2/2023
Great American Cookies Opens 2 New Locations In Chattanooga
  • 4/28/2023
Hixson Farmers Market Opens Season May 6
  • 4/27/2023
Business
TVA Board To Host Listening Session At Norris, Tn.
  • 5/3/2023
Astec Industries Reports Net Sales Increase Of 19.5 Percent For First Quarter
  • 5/3/2023
Cleveland 100 Officers Re-Elected
Cleveland 100 Officers Re-Elected
  • 5/3/2023
Real Estate
Ziff Real Estate Partners Sells Retail Strip Center At East Brainerd Shopping Center
  • 5/2/2023
Home Builders Association Of Greater Chattanooga Awards RP Homes The 2023 BRIC Award-Excellence In Building
Home Builders Association Of Greater Chattanooga Awards RP Homes The 2023 BRIC Award-Excellence In Building
  • 5/1/2023
New "Good Neighbor Market" Calls For Vendors
  • 5/1/2023
Student Scene
Dalton State College Presidential Search Committee Has Listening Sessions
  • 5/3/2023
Foster, Williams And Blake Receive Lee University 2023 Charles W. Conn Award
Foster, Williams And Blake Receive Lee University 2023 Charles W. Conn Award
  • 5/3/2023
Lee University Announces 14 New Hicks Scholars
  • 5/3/2023
Living Well
Signal Mountain Social Services Announces 2023 Volunteer Of The Year Award Recipients
Signal Mountain Social Services Announces 2023 Volunteer Of The Year Award Recipients
  • 5/3/2023
Signal Mountain Police Department Blood Drive Is May 22
Signal Mountain Police Department Blood Drive Is May 22
  • 5/2/2023
Pay For Direct Support Professionals Increased To $15 Per Hour
Pay For Direct Support Professionals Increased To $15 Per Hour
  • 5/2/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
  • 4/27/2023
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
  • 4/20/2023
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
  • 4/16/2023
Outdoors
TDEC, Nature Conservancy Open Dry Creek Falls Trail
TDEC, Nature Conservancy Open Dry Creek Falls Trail
  • 4/27/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: April Is New Green
White Oak Mountain Ranger: April Is New Green
  • 4/26/2023
West Tennessee Man To Serve 2 Years For Illegal Take Of A Bald Eagle
  • 4/26/2023
Travel
Tennessee Springs To Life In 2023 With Fun And Family-Friendly Festivals And Events
Tennessee Springs To Life In 2023 With Fun And Family-Friendly Festivals And Events
  • 5/2/2023
Plein Air Art Event Slated For Sept. 24-30 In Great Smoky Mountains National Park
  • 4/27/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 32: Independent Bookstores 2
  • 4/21/2023
Church
GraceWorks Church Celebrating 17th Anniversary May 7
GraceWorks Church Celebrating 17th Anniversary May 7
  • 5/2/2023
Olivet Baptist Has Mental Health Presentation Saturday
  • 5/2/2023
"Peace: How Do We Keep It?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 5/3/2023
Obituaries
Wanda Sue Freeman
Wanda Sue Freeman
  • 5/3/2023
Bobbie Mealor Fitz-Gerald Henry
Bobbie Mealor Fitz-Gerald Henry
  • 5/3/2023
Michael Davis McCarty
Michael Davis McCarty
  • 5/3/2023
Area Obituaries
Davis, Sharon Ann Bishop (Athens)
Davis, Sharon Ann Bishop (Athens)
  • 5/2/2023
Eakin, Cynthia Diane (Cleveland)
Eakin, Cynthia Diane (Cleveland)
  • 5/2/2023
Franks, Mary Lou (Trenton)
Franks, Mary Lou (Trenton)
  • 5/2/2023