Police Blotter: Woman Says Neighbor Left Glove Giving The Middle Finger; Customer Doesn’t Pay For Tattoo

A woman on Quail Lane told police by phone that her neighbor, who was recently arrested and banned from the property, was in her garage last night. She believes this because of a bag of goldfish and a garden glove that was "in the shape of a hand giving the middle finger" was left in the garage next to her door. She believes her neighbor still holds a grudge from the previous arrest and was told to call police if anything suspicious shows up. An officer arrived and saw the glove and goldfish.

A woman on Walnut Street told police three men stole some items off her porch overnight and she had the theft on video. In the video, police saw two white males climb onto the woman’s back porch and another man was seen looking over the railing, around 1:29 a.m. They looked around and left after a couple minutes. Then the woman showed police a second video where the second man came back onto the porch and stole two items around 2:39 a.m. The woman said they stole a heavy glass bowl worth $959 and a concrete donut worth $400. She believed the suspects are going to come back for the other concrete donut and heavy glass bowl that night. The officer went over some ideas with her to catch the suspects if they come back. The officer was able to get some pictures of the suspects and of the items that were stolen. The pictures were sent out to CPD to see if anyone could identify the suspects.

An officer saw a white Chevy Malibu with very dark tinted windows on Old Mission Road. After initiating a traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver identified himself. Due to his extensive previous criminal history, the man was asked to step out of the vehicle and K9 was called. The dog didn’t hit on the vehicle and the tint was measured at six percent. The driver was given a warning for the tint.

A woman on E. 26th Street Court told police she had been in a disorder with another woman earlier. She said the other woman was following her down the street in her vehicle, yelling and screaming at her. She said it was over an incident that happened weeks ago. The woman just wanted this documented in case this ever happens again.

An employee at Home Depot at 7421 Commons Blvd. told police a black male took $3,343 worth of merchandise out of the store. The suspect loaded it up into a silver Mercedes with an unknown tag. The shoplifting was all caught on camera.

While on routine patrol, police saw a Hyundai Elantra with a temporary tag traveling south on Rossville Boulevard with no left tail light. Police stopped the vehicle and through investigation found the driver had a suspended license. Police asked if there was anything illegal in the car and the driver gave consent for the car to be searched. Police had the woman and her two passengers step from the vehicle. Police found marijuana shake on the center console, as well as underneath the front passenger seat. The driver called her grandmother who came to pick them up, due to her suspended license.

A woman told police while she was at work at 5773 Brainerd Road, her purse was stolen from behind the counter. She said it contained $1,600 cash, a $500 check, passport and cards. The woman didn’t know her purse was stolen until she received an alert on her phone from her bank. The alert was stating that the suspect was attempting to transfer money from Cashapp multiple times to two different women. The transfers were not successful, because the suspect didn’t know the woman’s pin number.

A man on Passenger Street told police he was trying to get in his apartment building but there was an unknown man in the way. The man said he told the other man he was trying to get in and he said the other man began to get in his face. Police attempted to locate the unknown man but were unsuccessful.

While on routine patrol police saw a broken-down vehicle at the intersection of Wilcox Boulevard and Riverside Drive. Police tried to jump the car’s battery but were unsuccessful. Police pushed the car out of the roadway and the driver said she would make arrangements to get it in the morning.

A tattoo artist with Chattanooga Tattoo Company at 4617 Brainerd Road told police he had been working on a tattoo for a consistent customer for approximately four hours valued at $600. The man said while he was away from his customer, the customer fled the business without paying. The man said he does have the client’s information but would have to provide it at a later date. Police provided the man with a complaint number and will continue investigating once provided suspect information.