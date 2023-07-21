CFD Working Small Chemical Spill At BASF On Polymer Drive Friday Afternoon

Latest Headlines

photo by CFD
The Chattanooga Fire Department is on the scene of a small chemical spill at the BASF facility on Polymer Drive.

The call came out at 1:33 p.m. on Friday. Multiple Green Shift companies responded, along with the Special Operations Division and Hazmat Team.

Firefighters are working with BASF officials on the scene to mitigate the incident.

At this time, everything is contained to the property and there are no injuries to report.

Officials said mutual aid partners are providing coverage at the fire halls while crews are on this scene.
HCEMS and CPD are assisting. Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue is providing rehab for first responders working in the heat.
