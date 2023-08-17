Apison Man Finally Surrenders After 4-Hour Barricade

A man was barricaded at an Apison residence for four hours on Thursday until he was finally flushed out.

Jonathan Erik Allen, 45, is facing multiple charges.

At approximately 11 a.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to 5018 Jackson Road on the report of an assault. Upon arrival, the man said to be involved in the assault barricaded himself in the residence and refused to comply with deputy commands.

Due to the nature of the situation, HCSO SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team (HNT) personnel responded to the incident. HCSO SWAT personnel utilized OC gas and flash bangs in an attempt to safely persuade the suspect to surrender.

HCSO personnel were finally able to bring Allen safely into custody without incident.

The HCSO gave thanks to Hamilton County EMS, Tri-Community Fire Department, Hamilton County 911, and Hamilton County EMA for their assistance with the incident.