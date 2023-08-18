Police Blotter: Woman Loses $7,000 In Cash App Scam By Facebook Hacker; Woman's Purse Stolen From Car While She Dines With Husband In Olive Garden

A woman on N. Parkdale Avenue told police she saw a friend's Facebook post about how to double your money by conducting a transaction through an app. She said she knew the man that posted it on Facebook. She showed police the profile belonging to a man she identified as the man who posted the information. She said she sent a total of $7,000 dollars through Cash App. She found out later that the man's profile was hacked recently. She said she did ask the man through Facebook to verify it was him. She showed police a picture that was sent to her of the man's TN drivers license. The woman has already contacted her bank about the transactions.



* * *

A man on Kirby Avenue told police the other night a woman had stolen his clippers. He said the woman had given him a ride, and while he was in a store using the bathroom, along with buying a drink, she left him. He said the woman had left one of his bags with the store employee, but kept the other. Since then he has tried to get in contact with the woman to get his belongings back, but she has blocked him. He said what she took was a black backpack with a plug in it, which had his clippers and Hamilton County Jail paperwork in it. He gave police the woman's name and said she is a skinny black female, around 5'4". He said he was not positive of the woman's name, but said she drove a dark colored sedan.

* * *

A man at Firestone, 2205 Hamilton Place Blvd., told police that an old white Grand Am, bearing an unknown temp tag and occupied by two black males. stole some tires from their trailer and fled the scene.

* * *

A man told police he last saw his vehicle without damage the day before around 6 p.m., and it was left parked at his home on Carriage Parc Drive overnight. He left home that morning,, but he didn't pay a lot of attention to the vehicle, and when he got back home later around 9 a.m., he discovered a large dent on the driver's side rear fender, and there was some white paint on it. There are cameras there, but he's not sure if there are any pointed at his vehicle. He will possibly check later with the office to see if there is any video on this. There are no estimates for repairs yet.

* * *

Security at Patten Towers told police they have a policy that states that no one can hang out in the lobby. They told police that there was a woman in the lobby that would not leave, and that she also lived in the building. Police spoke with the woman, who was irate and irrational and would not listen to anything they were trying to explain to her. Police eventually told her that she needed to go to her room, and that it was not a debate. She slowly, and with a lot of attempts to argue with police, went to her room.

* * *

A caller on E. 33rd Street told police a man would not leave their porch. Police spoke with the man and identified him. He was told he had to leave and he left without incident.

* * *

A man at Elements of Chattanooga, 7310 Standifer Gap Road, told police he left his apartment the night before at approximately 5 p.m. He said that he received a text message from his roommate at approximately 5:30 a.m. that said he had a bad feeling that his girlfriend had left the apartment unlocked the night before. The message further said that he and his had returned to the apartment to find the front door open and his room was ransacked. The message also stated he had called police and he was told nothing could be done and to come down to the station to make a report. The man said he returned to the apartment to find his room had also been ransacked. The roommate said he had a PlayStation 5 stolen and a MacBook, but did not have serial numbers for either item. The man said he had $7,000 in cash stolen. He said that it was strange because he has several firearms in the room, as well as expensive electronics, and none of them were touched. He suspected that whoever went through his room knew he had cash and they were looking for it. He said he operates a hardscaping business and that was operational cash for his business. He said he noticed the roommate's girlfriend saw him counting the money two days ago. When police spoke with the roommate, he said he and his girlfriend left the apartment at 4 p.m. and did not return until 05:30 a.m. He said he had called 911 with his girlfriend's phone. The number he gave police for the girlfriend, who was not on scene, was disconnected. Dispatch informed police that between 4:45 a.m. and 6 a.m., no 911 calls came from the area. Neither the roommate nor the man were exactly sure when they left the apartment the evening before, and neither was sure if the other was in the apartment when they left. There were no signs of forced entry. The roommate said he and his girlfriend left the apartment at the same time and returned at the same time, however did not spend the night together. The roommate stated the girlfriend did not have a key to the apartment.

* * *

Police conducted a Watch List patrol on the 5700 block of Bunch Street in regard to ongoing concerns of a citizen. Police noticed no noise or any suspicious activity.

* * *

Police were flagged down by a woman while leaving Station Street. The woman said she had drank too much. Police attempted to assist the woman in calling her a Lyft on her own phone, but she had insufficient funds. Police provided the woman a ride from Station Street to her home. All BWCs and in-car cameras were running, and mileage was provided to Dispatch.

* * *

The owner of the Motel 6, 2440 Williams St., told police there was a Chevy Impala parked at the rear of the parking lot with several white males staying in it. He said they had been in the parking lot for four-five days and he wanted them gone. He said that the tow company would not tow the vehicle, due to them being inside. Police spoke with a man in the vehicle and informed him of the owner's wishes for him to leave. He said that his battery was dead and that is why he hadn't left. Police asked what a reasonable amount of time would be to get this resolved, and he said several hours. Police suggested 8 p.m. for him to have the vehicle out of the parking lot, and he agreed to this.

* * *

Police were notified by a caller that a stolen vehicle was located at the Dollar Tree, 480 Greenway View Dr. Police located a white Jeep Laredo, ran the tag and it was found to be stolen. Police confirmed with NCIC the vehicle was still listed as stolen. Police had Dispatch notify the owner and remove the vehicle from NCIC as stolen. Police contacted Walmart nearby in an attempt to locate video footage of aa possible suspect that dropped the vehicle off at this location. At this time no video footage has been located. Police released the vehicle to the owner upon arrival.

* * *

A woman on Windsor Street told police a man she knows had slashed her tire and broken her car window. Police observed the vehicle parked with a smashed front driver's side window and front driver's side wheel slashed. The moon roof also had marks on it where it had been struck with the brick used to break the other window. The woman was on the phone with the man when police arrived, accusing him of the damage to her vehicle, due to previous events. The man could be heard saying he did not do it, and had nothing to do with it. The woman's neighbor said the vehicle was last seen undamaged around 11 p.m. the night before, and was seen with the damage when around 1 a.m. that day. There is no evidence at this time to prove the accused may did it. Police will review RTIC cameras in the area to see if any video of the incident can be located.

* * *

A woman called police from the Bank of America, 2126 Gunbarrel Road, and said that a white work van occupied by two Hispanic males struck her vehicle and fled the scene. Police contacted Bank of America's security to attempt to obtain video footage of the incident.

* * *

A disorder was reported at the Sonic Drive-In, 4407 Hwy. 58, Police spoke with a man who was very upset about how his hamburger was made. He said his burger was burnt and it had dirt on the top bun. He opened the door of the business where only employees are allowed to enter. He started cursing and yelling at the manager after she tried to assist him. The manager refused to speak with the man, so he called for the police. The man was given his money back for the burger and was asked not to return to the store. The man left the area with no problems.

* * *

A woman told police she and her husband were inside the Olive Garden, 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd., eating dinner, when they got a notification from a credit card company that one of her credit cards was used at the Walmart on Gunbarrel Road. She said they went outside to their vehicle to find that the back passenger window had been busted out and her purse had been stolen. The purse, (Dooney & Bourke - cream colored with red interior) contained a Michael Kors clutch which contained numerous credit and debit cards, and her work badge from Shaw Industries. She received the alert at 7:20 p.m. Police were unable to get footage from Walmart at this time. Police attempted to gather a possible finger print from the vehicle, but were unsuccessful. The woman wishes to press charges.