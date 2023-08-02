Latest Headlines

Hazmat Spill Causes Shutdown Of Highway 153 And Lee Highway Early Wednesday Evening

  • Wednesday, August 2, 2023

A chemical spill late Wednesday afternoon caused the shutdown of Highway 153 at Lee Highway.

A hazmat response was underway by the Chattanooga Fire Department, with the Chattanooga Police Department and TDOT assisting with traffic control. Fire officials were isolating the area around the spill.

Highway 153 was shut down in both directions, and the bridge on Lee Highway crossing over 153 was also shut down.

There were no injuries reported.

Marion Environmental came to the scene of the chemical spill and they had more personnel on the way to help with cleanup.

Officials said at 7:45 p.m. that the impacted portion of Highway 153 and Lee Highway will be closed for the next several hours as crews mitigate the incident.

Chattanooga firefighters have been on this call since 4:44 p.m.

CFD officials said, "Thanks to our Tri-State Mutual Aid partners for providing coverage at our fire halls tonight."

New 4-Way Stop To Be Activated At East 3rd And Cherry Streets
  • Breaking News
  • 8/2/2023
Dan Fleser: Persevering Milton Learning All The Fine Details Of Quarterbacking
  • Sports
  • 8/2/2023
  • Breaking News
  • 8/2/2023
UTC's Ford Named To Walter Payton Award Watch List
  • Sports
  • 8/2/2023
UTC Men's Basketball Roster Preview: Myles Che
  • Sports
  • 8/2/2023
Lee Women's Basketball Team Receives Top 25 Academic Ranking
  • Sports
  • 8/2/2023
New 4-Way Stop To Be Activated At East 3rd And Cherry Streets
  • 8/2/2023

Effective Thursday, the intersection of East 3rd Street and Cherry Street will be converted to a four-way stop. Recent traffic studies have shown both traffic flow and safety would be improved ... more

Red Bank Amends Steep Slope Ordinance; Stormwater Fee Goes Up
  • 8/2/2023

An ordinance that has been in the works for a couple of years in Red Bank about developing properties with steep slopes was passed on the first reading at the commission meeting Tuesday night. ... more

Highlander Pulls Resolution On Rezoning Pause For Hunter Road; Task Force To Be Formed
  • 8/2/2023

County Commissioner Steve Highlander has pulled a resolution calling for a pause of up to 18 months on rezonings along Hunter Road. At the same time, County Mayor Weston Wamp said a working ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 8/2/2023
Dirty Laundry Complaint Filed - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/2/2023
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 8/2/23
  • 8/2/2023
Walker County To Hold Public Hearings On "Minor Tax Increase"
  • 8/2/2023
Police Blotter: Man Acts Erratically In Walmart Restroom; Upset Circle K Customer Knocks Over Donut Display
  • 8/2/2023
Be Like Scobey
  • 8/1/2023
Merrick Garland Mess - And Response
  • 8/2/2023
Peewee And Chattanooga's Wayne White
  • 8/2/2023
Loving The Glamour Shot Billboards
  • 8/2/2023
Would A Public Service Commercial Help Inform Of Cyclist/Car Safety? - And Response (2)
  • 7/31/2023
Dan Fleser: Persevering Milton Learning All The Fine Details Of Quarterbacking
  • 8/2/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Don't Forget To Enjoy The Ride, Braves Fans
  • 8/1/2023
Randy Smith: Underrated: Must See TV
  • 8/2/2023
UTC's Ford Named To Walter Payton Award Watch List
  • 8/2/2023
UTC Men's Basketball Roster Preview: Myles Che
  • 8/2/2023
Hey Earl Roast To Benefit Prison Prevention Ministries And Inzone Students
  • 8/2/2023
Nearly 200 Expected To Become American Citizens At Ceremonies In Chattanooga In August
  • 8/2/2023
Did You Know? Earrings
  • 8/2/2023
Annual Christmas Market And Quilt Show Set For Nov. 18
  • 8/2/2023
Plans Announced For 24th Annual Grateful Gobbler
  • 8/2/2023
Riverfront Nights Welcomes The Jess Goggans Band To Ross's Landing Saturday
  • 8/2/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/2/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Soccer
  • 8/1/2023
UTC Fine Arts Center Announces 2 Fall Opening Events Aug. 24
  • 7/31/2023
WFLI's Johnny Eagle Enters Tennessee's Radio Hall Of Fame
  • 7/30/2023
Be Like Scobey
  • 8/1/2023
Merrick Garland Mess - And Response
  • 8/2/2023
Peewee And Chattanooga's Wayne White
  • 8/2/2023
Charles Siskin: Fashionable Hot Dogs
  • 8/1/2023
Dirty Dough Cookies Comes To Chattanooga
  • 8/1/2023
Big Bad Breakfast Opens Chattanooga Location
  • 8/1/2023
Law Firm Investigating Chattanooga Heart Institute Data Breach
  • 8/2/2023
ChaTech Announces New Executive Director
  • 8/2/2023
Red Bank’s Johnny Ledford Receives State Recognition For Service
  • 8/2/2023
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For July
  • 8/2/2023
Steven Sharpe: 5 Signs To Be Aware Of That Could Signal A Home Improvement Scam
  • 8/1/2023
Aslan And Chestnut Funds Form Partnership For A $35 Million Investment In Downtown Memphis
  • 7/27/2023
Dr. Chandra Ward Named CUIP Director Of Community Engagement At UTC
  • 8/2/2023
New State Grant Creates A UTC ROAD MAP For Seniors In Rural Tennessee Counties
  • 8/2/2023
ALTundergrad Unveils $8 Million HBCU Scholarship Database
  • 8/2/2023
Erlanger Honors Jessica Agnew With DAISY Award
  • 8/2/2023
CHI Memorial Named ‘Best Regional Hospital’ For 9th Straight Year
  • 8/1/2023
Paul Hoffmann, MD, Joins CHI Memorial Neuroscience Institute
  • 8/2/2023
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
  • 7/19/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Summer Grind
  • 8/2/2023
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
  • 7/25/2023
American Jet Sport Association Jet Ski Racing Coming To Winged Deer Park
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Visiting Baltimore Via Virginia Tech And Sweet Briar College, Part 1
  • 8/2/2023
Bearing Fruit: Tennessee Aquarium’s In-House Gardening Program Benefits Animals And Saves Money
  • 7/17/2023
Rising Gulf Temperatures Threaten Coral Reefs
  • 7/13/2023
Bob Tamasy: Have We Been Missing "The Main Thing" All Along?
  • 7/31/2023
More Than Enough Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God Sunday
  • 8/2/2023
Bob Tamasy: Unforgiveness - Sentence To Self-Imprisonment?
  • 7/27/2023
Thomas "Tommy" Allan Williams
  • 8/2/2023
Phyllis Harriet Schwarz
  • 8/2/2023
Martha A. Sauceman
  • 8/2/2023
Mayton, Linda Sue (Cleveland)
  • 8/2/2023
Curtis, Hester (Dalton)
  • 8/2/2023
James, William B. (Dalton)
  • 8/2/2023