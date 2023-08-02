Hazmat Spill Causes Shutdown Of Highway 153 And Lee Highway Early Wednesday Evening

A chemical spill late Wednesday afternoon caused the shutdown of Highway 153 at Lee Highway.

A hazmat response was underway by the Chattanooga Fire Department, with the Chattanooga Police Department and TDOT assisting with traffic control. Fire officials were isolating the area around the spill.

Highway 153 was shut down in both directions, and the bridge on Lee Highway crossing over 153 was also shut down.

There were no injuries reported.

Marion Environmental came to the scene of the chemical spill and they had more personnel on the way to help with cleanup.

Officials said at 7:45 p.m. that the impacted portion of Highway 153 and Lee Highway will be closed for the next several hours as crews mitigate the incident.

Chattanooga firefighters have been on this call since 4:44 p.m.

CFD officials said, "Thanks to our Tri-State Mutual Aid partners for providing coverage at our fire halls tonight."