Police Blotter: Woman Trespassed After Bathing In Restroom At Read House, Starbucks; Woman's Ex-Husband Calling Her & Her New Husband Names

  • Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Police received a call from the Read House to trespass a woman from the Read House and Starbucks after security caught her bathing in the rest room. The woman told police that she will never go back again.

* * *

A woman in the apartments at 6220 Shallowford Road told police she last saw her vehicle when she parked it there around 2:30 p.m. the day before. When she got back out to it later at about 6:30 p.m., she discovered some damage on it. There was one long scratch with white and red paint on both driver's side doors. She's not sure if there are any cameras around there with video of this incident. There have been no estimates for repairs yet.

* * *

Police were called by a man at Airport Wrecker, 1711 Chickamauga Loop, trying to get his property from a vehicle. Police spoke with the man, who said he was told by the owner to come down and bring an ID so he could get his property. He said when he got there he went to get his property and was told by the property mechanic that he could not be there and needed to leave, then started pushing him toward the gate. The mechanic, who is also the tow truck driver, left for another call prior to police arrival. Police spoke with the owner over the phone and he told police that he did not tell the man to come down until that afternoon when he got there, so he could verify his information. The man was told to return at noon and if he needed further assistance to contact police.

* * *

Police were dispatched to 1201 Boynton Dr., The Overlook Apartments, in reference to a found stolen auto. Police spoke to the caller, who is a valet employee, who said he found the vehicle after searching the area. The keys were also found to be in the vehicle. The owner was notified and responded to the scene to retrieve the vehicle. Police took it out of NCIC as stolen. The owner of the vehicle said all items left in it were still located inside.

* * *

The manager of the Enterprise at 305 W. 20th St. told police that she found a pistol in a Red Chrysler Pacifica (TX tag) rental vehicle that morning. Police went out to the vehicle and collected an unloaded black w/breen spray paint Smith & Wesson SD .40 from the center console. The manager gave police the name of the man who was the renter of the vehicle. Police attempted to contact him, but were unsuccessful. Police checked the pistol and found it to be non-stolen. Police transported the pistol to Property, and it will be released to the man if he can provide proof of purchase/ownership.

* * *

Police located a bag of marijuana weighing 2.8 grams in the area of 1510 Wheeler Ave. The marijuana was turned into Property for destruction.

* * *

A woman called police from Carter Towing & Recovery, 6320 Hwy. 58, and said that her vehicle was towed the night before and she was trying to come to the tow yard and get it out. She said that her boyfriend got upset and started yelling at the staff. She was able to get him out of the business and back into the vehicle and was able to speak with them about her car and how to get it out. She is clear that she will come back Friday and get her car out if she can.

* * *

A woman on N. Orchard Knob Avenue told police the rear window on her SUV was busted out and she believed it was done by a lawnmower. She spoke with the person mowing her yard and he told her he was not the cause of the busted window. It is unknown how the window became broken.

* * *

Police were asked to trespass three people from Northgate Mall. All three were trespassed from all CBL Properties. The three signed and received a copy of the trespass form acknowledging the trespass.

* * *

Police were called to check the well-being of a man at the Huddle House, 5611 Brainerd Road. Police found the man in the driver's seat of a Honda Civic, slumped over to the side. The man immediately woke up when police approached the vehicle. He told them he was homeless and he was waiting for a friend to meet him at the Huddle House to eat. He said he was just tired and must have dozed off. He said he usually stays with his girlfriend, who owns her recently deceased grandmother's house.

* * *

Police received a call about an abandoned car at 4700 Old Mission Road. Police found there was no one around the vehicle. Registration was run and it did not appear to be stolen. The vehicle was towed to American Recovery due to it being left in the roadway.

* * *

The maintenance manager at Rustic Village Apartments, 510 Central Dr., told police a man and woman have been coming to the property, even when being asked to leave. The couple said they are residents at the property and they came there to look for one of their dogs. Police explained to the couple that they were trespassed from the property. Both of them indicated their understanding and left.

* * *

An employee of Volkswagen, 8001 Volkswagen Dr., called police in regards to a vehicle opening their car door and hitting his vehicle's door. The damage was about the size a silver dollar.

* * *

A man on McBrien Road told police two people broke into his vehicle (TN tag) and attempted to steal it. The man provided police video footage of the incident. The video showed two people break into his car. Both of them were wearing masks, long sleeves and gloves. The man's driver's side door handle was broken off and the dash console was broken. It appeared that the two were trying to start the car with an object, due to the key area being broken. The man said that nothing was stolen out of the car.

* * *

A woman on N. Moore Lane told police her ex-husband has been calling and messaging her and her new husband, calling them names. She said she wanted a report to start a paper trail of what has been happening. The woman said she has blocked her ex-husband on social media and Cash App. She also said she has changed her number. However, he has been reaching out to her new husband. The woman's husband was not on scene to comment, and she said that he probably won't want to speak to police about it.

