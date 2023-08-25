Whitfield Commissioners Set Special Meeting Monday On Tax Rollback

The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners will consider a minimum of a full rollback on the current millage rate to 6.1 mills at a special called meeting on Monday. If approved, this will mark the fourth year in a row that the Commissioners have lowered the tax rate, officials said.

A millage rate is the property tax rate, and 1 mill equals $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value. The current county maintenance and operations (M&O) millage rate is set at 7.3 mills. For reference, the millage rate in 2018 was 9.31.

Officials said, "The Commissioners are confident a lower rate will not impact county services and will help the residents of Whitfield County fight inflation. With rising property assessments, this reduction will help citizens keep more of their hard-earned money. The board’s commitment to fiscal discipline and the county department's efficient operations helped make this reduction a reality.

"Additionally, the Commissioners will consider a first-ever elimination of one of the 'special tax' districts, further reducing the tax burden on citizens."

The special called meeting will be held at the Whitfield County Courthouse BOC meeting room, 205 N. Selvidge Street, Dalton, at 6 p.m.

For the meeting agenda, please visit: www.whitfieldcountyga.com