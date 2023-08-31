Latest Headlines

Alpine Crest Parents Rebel Against Loss Of School; Sharpe Urges Open Mind

  • Thursday, August 31, 2023
  • Gail Perry
Crowd at meeting
Crowd at meeting

There was standing room only at the Red Bank Community Center Wednesday night for a public meeting organized by Hamilton County School Board Member Ben Conner and County Commissioner David Sharpe. Almost every parent, grandparent, student, Red Bank resident and official at the meeting were there in opposition to a plan unveiled a couple weeks ago to consolidate three elementary schools, including Alpine Crest in Red Bank. A plan that was created over the past 11 months was based upon a report to address facility’s needs, done by MGT consulting company, that had been commissioned by the school board in 2020 at the cost of a half million. The new plan would combine Alpine Crest Elementary, Rivermont Elementary and Dupont Elementary and build a new mega school at the location of Dupont Elementary on Stagg Road.

The new study resulting in the report was created by a schools facility working group which included Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp, Superintendent of Hamilton County Schools Justin Robertson, Tucker McClendon, deputy director of education and workforce development for Hamilton County, County Commissioner Leee Helton and one member of the local community. Board member Conner and Commissioner Sharpe both told the crowd that they were not aware of results of the study until the day of the press conference.

Comments from those present Wednesday night included what the cost would be to renovate each of the three schools that are proposed to be combined. Superintendent Robertson said that there would not be a reduction in operations, the cost savings would come from the deferred maintenance piece. He said $5 million-$6 million has been spent on Rivermont Elementary and you wouldn’t even see it. The cost savings would be in in the buildings, not staffing, he said. He said new, more efficient systems such as air conditioning would cost less to operate.

HCS could see savings, but the community would lose the community school that they all want to keep, speakers said. Anyone who wanted to speak was allowed to comment, and all were opposed to closing the school and creating one mega school. Comments included giving the community the opportunity to fix problems at Alpine Crest with volunteers or by raising money. There already has been an outdoor learning center created by Master Gardner volunteers who have turned five of the 17 acres belonging to the school into an outdoor classroom. They have built a certified butterfly garden, a blue bird trail that fledged 34 babies this year, a greenhouse, raised beds and hiking trails and are in the process of creating an arboretum for studying trees.

The majority spoke about the importance of community created by the school. Teachers and staff at Alpine Crest know students by name when they see them in the halls, said many who spoke. And students feel “safe, seen and loved,” when they enter the building, said the school’s librarian. "We are individuals, not maps and graphs," said a former student. Moving the school to Dupont Elementary would remove the last elementary school in the city of Red Bank. Mayor of the city Hollie Berry said that would put students who were moved to the mega school in line to attend junior high and high school in Hixson. She said that she wants all students that are zoned for Red Bank to attend high school in the city to keep the community together. Another speaker said if Red Bank students were sent to Hixson, citizens of the town would not have the ability to vote for the school board member to represent their children.

The new school facilities working group recommendations include all aspects of the school buildings and rate all the facilities. It aims to create new efficiencies in the school buildings and to use whatever is saved in the classrooms, said Commissioner Sharpe. He said it is supposed to make decisions based on limited resources that yield the best educational opportunities. But does this plan do that? No one is really excited about this, he said, but the plan is county wide, not only for Alpine Crest. If this is not the answer, we have to figure out what is, said Mr. Conner.

It started in the 1990’s, said Mr. Conner, when the city of Chattanooga got out of schools and Hamilton County took over, inheriting the buildings with their problems. And he said it hasn’t significantly been addressed for 30 years. The school board creates the annual budget, and the County Commission is responsible for funding it. This year there was $8 million included in the budget for maintenance, said Commissioner Sharpe, but the county lowered that to $3 million. He said that currently, there is $13 million worth of roof projects, alone, that is needed. It is a crisis, he said.

In 2020 the cost to modernize and/or replace buildings was $1.2 billion, according the MGT report. With inflation and workforce demands today, the cost is likely to be upwards to $2 billion, said Commissioner Sharpe. It seems unsurmountable. “I’m with you, but we need to put our heads together to be able to have great schools, facilities, teachers and child to teacher ratio”, he said and urged the crowd to keep an open mind about all the things being discussed. Mr. Conner said that it is obvious that everyone in the room loves their school and it is noted. The next topic, he said, is what are ideas to move forward.

No one wants to talk about how to finance the solution, said Commissioner Sharpe, but the answer is revenue. "We need a dedicated stream of revenue plus a tremendous amount of capital. We have to pay to have a better community," he said.

Mayor Berry suggested raising county property taxes to fund schools. Commissioner Sharpe quoted School Board Member Rhonda Thurman “studies don’t mean a thing until we have the money to do it.” "We have time, he said," noting that six votes are needed from the school board and six from the County Commission.

County Mayor Wamp earlier said the facility plan could be carried out without a county property tax increase.

Commissioner David Sharpe
Commissioner David Sharpe
Latest Headlines
Pair Rob Tobacco King In Cleveland
  • Breaking News
  • 8/31/2023
Senator Colton Moore Hits Governor On Refusal To Hold Special Session
  • Breaking News
  • 8/31/2023
Alpine Crest Parents Rebel Against Loss Of School; Sharpe Urges Open Mind
Alpine Crest Parents Rebel Against Loss Of School; Sharpe Urges Open Mind
  • Breaking News
  • 8/31/2023
Chattanoogan.com Prep Football Picks: Week #3
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/31/2023
Plans Unveiled For Expanding Convention Center; May Include 25-Story Hotel
Plans Unveiled For Expanding Convention Center; May Include 25-Story Hotel
  • Breaking News
  • 8/31/2023
Covenant Volleyball Picked First By Collegiate Conference Of The South Coaches
  • Sports
  • 8/31/2023
Breaking News
Pair Rob Tobacco King In Cleveland
  • 8/31/2023

Two men armed with a handgun robbed the Tobacco King in Cleveland, Tn., on Wednesday night. At the store at 2245 Spring Place Road at 9:30 p.m., the pair took cash from the register, tobacco ... more

Senator Colton Moore Hits Governor On Refusal To Hold Special Session
  • 8/31/2023

"" Georgia State Senator Colton Moore from Dade County held a press conference "countering Governor Brian Kemp’s claim that the Georgia legislature does not have the power to ... more

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 8/31/2023

Here are the Grand Jury no bills and true bills: No Bills: 1 ALLEN, LAVONTE DESEAN POSSESSION OF FENTANYL 08/30/2023 1 BILLINGSLEY, MICHAEL RODDERICK AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED ... more

Breaking News
Thousands Of Dollars Of Groundskeeping Equipment Stolen From Bethel Village
Thousands Of Dollars Of Groundskeeping Equipment Stolen From Bethel Village
  • 8/31/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 8/31/2023
Police Blotter: Business's $58,000 Check Cashed By Fraudulent Company In Texas; Motorcycle Driver Punches Side Mirror Of Vehicle While Passing It
  • 8/31/2023
Mail Is Stolen - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/31/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/31/2023
Opinion
Big Waste Of Taxpayer Dollars - And Response (2)
  • 8/30/2023
Update ICU Visiting Hours So Family Can Be With Loved Ones
  • 8/30/2023
Greg Martin: Legislative Update, August 2023 After Session
  • 8/30/2023
Jerry Summers: Who’s Responsible?
Jerry Summers: Who’s Responsible?
  • 8/30/2023
Wamp Won't Stop Running
  • 8/29/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Milton Ready To Handle Trust Passed On To Him
Dan Fleser: Milton Ready To Handle Trust Passed On To Him
  • 8/31/2023
Wiedmer: Are The Ddgers About To Do To The Braves What The Braves Did To The Giants In 1993?
Wiedmer: Are The Ddgers About To Do To The Braves What The Braves Did To The Giants In 1993?
  • 8/31/2023
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week One
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week One
  • 8/31/2023
Covenant Volleyball Picked First By Collegiate Conference Of The South Coaches
  • 8/31/2023
Upcoming Players For Chattanooga State Baseball
Upcoming Players For Chattanooga State Baseball
  • 8/31/2023
Happenings
Patriot Day And “Welcome Home” Parade To Honor Captain Larry Taylor Is Sept. 11
Patriot Day And “Welcome Home” Parade To Honor Captain Larry Taylor Is Sept. 11
  • 8/30/2023
PSC Sponsored Workshop With Karen Fox Is Oct. 21
  • 8/30/2023
Jerry Summers: What Is Truth?
Jerry Summers: What Is Truth?
  • 8/31/2023
Donations To Hey Earl Roast On Sept. 12 To Be Doubled By Donor
  • 8/31/2023
Labor Day Holiday Garbage & Recycle Collection And Site Schedule Announced
  • 8/30/2023
Entertainment
Lil' Ed And The Blues Imperials Perform Live Sept. 24
  • 8/30/2023
The Brothers Comatose To Perform At 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival Oct. 7
The Brothers Comatose To Perform At 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival Oct. 7
  • 8/30/2023
Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet Announces Children's Auditions
  • 8/29/2023
Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials To Perform At Songbirds Sept. 24
Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials To Perform At Songbirds Sept. 24
  • 8/31/2023
Songbirds Opens 5 New Celebrity Guitar Exhibits Including Dolly Parton, Richard Lloyd And Simon Tam
  • 8/31/2023
Opinion
Big Waste Of Taxpayer Dollars - And Response (2)
  • 8/30/2023
Update ICU Visiting Hours So Family Can Be With Loved Ones
  • 8/30/2023
Greg Martin: Legislative Update, August 2023 After Session
  • 8/30/2023
Dining
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
  • 8/26/2023
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
  • 8/23/2023
Chopped Champion Launches Crowd-Investment Campaign For New Restaurant In Chattanooga
Chopped Champion Launches Crowd-Investment Campaign For New Restaurant In Chattanooga
  • 8/21/2023
Business
Justice Kirby Elected To Serve As Chief Justice Of Tennessee Supreme Court
  • 8/31/2023
Chattanooga Gas Announces Shield Of Warmth Bill Payment Assistance Program
  • 8/30/2023
Gathering Of Angels Relocates To Chattanooga
  • 8/29/2023
Real Estate
NAR Honors Realtor From Chattanooga As 2023 Good Neighbor Awards Finalist
  • 8/31/2023
Steven Sharpe: Safety Protocols When Working With A Realtor
Steven Sharpe: Safety Protocols When Working With A Realtor
  • 8/30/2023
City Unveils Affordable Housing Action Plan
  • 8/29/2023
Student Scene
CSCC Completes MIG Welding Bootcamp
CSCC Completes MIG Welding Bootcamp
  • 8/30/2023
$2 Million Gift Made To UT College Of Law In Name Of Chattanooga-Based Law Firm Summers, Rufolo & Rodgers, P.C.
$2 Million Gift Made To UT College Of Law In Name Of Chattanooga-Based Law Firm Summers, Rufolo & Rodgers, P.C.
  • 8/30/2023
13th Annual UTC Constitution Day Public Lecture And Symposium Is Sept. 13
13th Annual UTC Constitution Day Public Lecture And Symposium Is Sept. 13
  • 8/29/2023
Living Well
Hamilton County Taking Action To Combat Opioid Epidemic With Incoming Settlement Dollars From State
  • 8/31/2023
CHI Memorial Awarded ‘Thrombectomy Capable’ Certification
CHI Memorial Awarded ‘Thrombectomy Capable’ Certification
  • 8/31/2023
Drs. Kapperman & McGarvey Eyecare Adds Dr. Conner Kapperman To Chattanooga Practice
Drs. Kapperman & McGarvey Eyecare Adds Dr. Conner Kapperman To Chattanooga Practice
  • 8/31/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Naman Crowe
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Naman Crowe
  • 8/30/2023
Earl Freudenberg's Interview Of Abe Zarzour On The Iconic Zarzour's Restaurant
  • 8/17/2023
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
Outdoors
Comment Period Open For Fishing Regulation Proposals
  • 8/31/2023
Labor Day Marks Final Major Holiday Boating Weekend
  • 8/31/2023
Tennessee River Gorge Trust Celebrates Brand-New Mountain Biking Trail System On Aetna Mountain
  • 8/30/2023
Travel
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
  • 8/23/2023
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
  • 8/22/2023
Tourism To Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park Contributes $81,396,000 To Local Economy
  • 8/21/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Living In The "Shadow Of Death"
Bob Tamasy: Living In The "Shadow Of Death"
  • 8/31/2023
"God Works In Your Behalf" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 8/29/2023
Union Gospel Mission Hosts 9th Annual Labor Day Fundraiser
  • 8/29/2023
Obituaries
Lillian Victoria Keebler Ferguson
Lillian Victoria Keebler Ferguson
  • 8/31/2023
Roy Lee Fowler
Roy Lee Fowler
  • 8/31/2023
Betty Farmer Johnson
Betty Farmer Johnson
  • 8/31/2023
Area Obituaries
Webb, William Thomas "Tommy" (Decatur)
Webb, William Thomas "Tommy" (Decatur)
  • 8/31/2023
White, Jimmy Edward (LaFayette)
White, Jimmy Edward (LaFayette)
  • 8/31/2023
Reed, Shirley E. (Grandview)
Reed, Shirley E. (Grandview)
  • 8/30/2023