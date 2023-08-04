Latest Headlines

Person Charged With Assault - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  Friday, August 4, 2023

Police responded to an unknown 911 call at the Winding Creek apartments in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. Upon their arrival they discovered that a domestic assault had occurred. One person was charged with the assault and transported to the jail. 

A concerned citizen reported that they were hearing loud banging coming from the Auto Zone, in the 9300 block of Lee Highway. The noise was coming from the lumber yard behind the store. 

A burglar alarm was activated at the Salsarita’s, in the 9000 block of Old Lee Highway.

Everything checked out ok. 

Officers responded to an individual claiming to be God bathing in the rain in the Grindstone community. The individual posed no threat to themself or others but did agreed to be transported to a facility for assistance. 

A Collegedale fugitive turned themself in to be booked on warrants for vandalism, failure to report accident, leaving the scene of an accident, and failure to render aid. They were booked and released on bond. 

A fire alarm was activated at the Collegedale Seventh-Day Adventist Church, in the 4800 block of College Drive East. Everything checked out ok. 

An unknown 911 call came in from the 4800 block of Cafeteria Drive, on the campus of Southern Adventist University. The area was checked but no emergencies were found. 

A resident in the 9500 block of Rookwood Circle reported that an individual identifying themself as Captain Davenport with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office had called and demanded a payment of $4000 to be sent electronically in order to avoid jail time. The scam was identified and the payment stopped. 

A business alarm was activated at Serv Pro, in the 5400 block of Watkins Street. Everything checked out ok. 

Chattanooga police located a Collegedale fugitive wanted for failure to appear on a driving on a revoked license charge. The individual was transported to the jail. 

A night shift officer attempted to stop a vehicle in the 9600 block of Bill Reed Road. A short pursuit ensued into the Wellesley subdivision before the vehicle stopped in the 9600 block of Wiltshire Drive. The driver was arrested for DUI, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, and possession of fentanyl. 

